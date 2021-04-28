Your Favorite Celebrities’ Makeup Artists Have This $18 Product in Common
For our 26th annual Best Beauty Buys, the InStyle team worked with leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, wellness experts, fragrance connoisseurs, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. Now, the votes are in — and you'll want to get a hold of these 229 beauty game-changers.
Makeup artist and photographer Danessa Myricks founded her namesake beauty line with the goal of creating affordable, high-quality products for every skin tone. The brand officially launched at Sephora in early April, and it even received a coveted spot in the retailer’s “Next Big Thing” section. Myricks’s Colorfix Cream Pigment is one product you absolutely need on your radar, and a panel of professional makeup artists just named it the Best Cream Eyeshadow of 2021 as part of InStyle’s Best Beauty Buys awards.
“The color is so opaque in finish regardless of skin color — the color you see is the color you get,” Gilbert Soliz, a celebrity makeup artist and panelist who voted for Colorfix, told InStyle. “The formula is foolproof. You can layer it on or sheer it out, and it provides a long-lasting finish.”
If you’re a makeup novice like me, Colorfix still delivers on those promises. I’ve tried several shades of the multipurpose cream, and a single drop washes my entire lid with color. It’s so easy to use, my limited blending skills are all I need to achieve the monochrome smoky eye of my dreams. I especially love Primary Yellow, a sunflower-like hue from the product’s matte line.
Its longwear formula is fast-drying, so I apply the cream one eye at a time with my fingers. Once my lid is covered, I lightly blend the edges up and outward with a brush. The process takes mere seconds, but the end result gives the illusion of a meticulously-plotted face.
I’ve also used Colorfix for bold graphic liner looks, which I’m incapable of creating with anything else. The best part? Once it dries, this product will not move. Plus, it’s free of potentially harmful ingredients like parabens and phthalates, so I have no reservations about wearing it for hours on end.
I’d go as far as to say Colorfix is nearly impervious to the elements. Last weekend, I entered the shower having forgotten about my still-intact Carrot Top eye moment, but a glance at my mirror confirmed that it didn’t budge until I washed my face. After showering, I used an oil-based cleanser to wipe my lids completely clean, but a small pump was all it took.
Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Colorfix is available in a host of matte, metallic, and glossy finishes, all of which cost just $18. Since a little goes such a long way, it’s an investment you can count on to last.