The Millennial Way to Get Rid of Crow's Feet

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can’t get enough of. The votes are in: You’ll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

A dermatologist I am not, but after conducting an observational study on my fellow millennials, I've come to realize that many of us (myself included) already have the beginnings of fine lines around our eyes—no doubt from squinting at our Instagram feeds nearly 24/7.

Luckily, there’s new technology to fight the effects of, uh, technology. Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite EyeCare Pro LED Device ($159; sephora.com) is poised to make eye cream obsolete.

The device is essentially a souped-up pair of goggles. Built-in LED lights, which line the top and sides, are calibrated to a particular spectrum that's proven to boost collagen, therefore softening fine lines and wrinkles. If this all sounds a little woo-woo, rest assured—it's FDA-cleared.

That in mind, I've worn this little guy for three minutes each evening for about four weeks, and I swear my crow's feet are already looking less pronounced. But where I've really seen a difference is between my brows, where those pesky "eleven" lines had started to form.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why this tool took home a top prize in our 2018 Best Beauty Buys Awards.