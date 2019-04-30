5 Award-Winning Sunscreens to Stock Up on This Summer

For our 24th annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 154 beauty game-changers.

In the grand scheme of things, buying the wrong shade of nail polish isn't that big of a deal. Brush your shoulders off and save the stress. Sunscreen, on the other hand, is the one product you need to be able to count on 100 percent — no ifs, ands, or buts.

SPF is your first line of defense from the harmful and very damaging effects of UV rays, which can emcompass painful burns, premature signs of aging (like fine lines and wrinkles), and even skin cancer.

So what's worth buying and applying every single day? We asked InStyle's Best Beauty Buys panel of dermatologists to weight in on the best sunscreen formulas on the market now.

Ahead, their top five.

