5 Award-Winning Sunscreens to Stock Up on This Summer
For our 24th annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 154 beauty game-changers.
In the grand scheme of things, buying the wrong shade of nail polish isn't that big of a deal. Brush your shoulders off and save the stress. Sunscreen, on the other hand, is the one product you need to be able to count on 100 percent — no ifs, ands, or buts.
SPF is your first line of defense from the harmful and very damaging effects of UV rays, which can emcompass painful burns, premature signs of aging (like fine lines and wrinkles), and even skin cancer.
So what's worth buying and applying every single day? We asked InStyle's Best Beauty Buys panel of dermatologists to weight in on the best sunscreen formulas on the market now.
Ahead, their top five.
Best Natural Sunblock: Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
If you're cleaning out your beauty routine but still want an SPF you can count on, turn to Drunk Elephant's physical formula. It utilizes zinc oxide to block the sun's harmful rays and is free of essential oils, silicones, and fragrance, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin, too.
Best Sport Sunscreen: EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50
Reapplication is always needed, but if you plan on splashing around in the water for a bit or taking a long run in the sun, you'll want to lather up with this first. EltaMD's UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 is made with a blend of physical and chemical shields, and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
You should never have to worry about your sunscreen making your skin worse. So if breakouts are of concern, invest in this oil-free formula from EltaMD, which layers well under makeup and won't clog up your pores.
Best Body Sunscreen: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60
This milky UVA/UVB-blocking lotion is easy to apply, absorbs quickly, doesn't leave behind a greasy feeling, and is enhanced with antioxidants that defend against cell-damaging free radicals.
Best Facial Sunscreen: EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Out of all 154 products in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys, this sunscreen won the most awards. Yes, really. The gel-based SPF 46 keeps your skin protected and moisturized, and feels relatively weightless.