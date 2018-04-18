The Best Sunscreens to Buy, Even If You Hate Sunscreen

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

We'll give it to you straight: Hating sunscreen—whether it's the feeling on your skin or the extra step before leaving for work—isn't an excuse for not wearing it. Most dermatologists and beauty pros will tell you it's a non-negotiable for protecting your skin from potentially harmful damage and just generally keeping your skin looking smooth and healthy.

The good news, though, is that sunscreen doesn't really feel like sunscreen anymore. Brands have reformulated their sun-shielding formulas to be lightweight, fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and long-lasting, and the InStyle Best Beauty Buys panel rounded up every single one you need to know about this year. Keep scrolling for natural SPF, the best sports-related pick, and more.

