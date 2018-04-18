The Best Sunscreens to Buy, Even If You Hate Sunscreen

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

We'll give it to you straight: Hating sunscreen—whether it's the feeling on your skin or the extra step before leaving for work—isn't an excuse for not wearing it. Most dermatologists and beauty pros will tell you it's a non-negotiable for protecting your skin from potentially harmful damage and just generally keeping your skin looking smooth and healthy.

The good news, though, is that sunscreen doesn't really feel like sunscreen anymore. Brands have reformulated their sun-shielding formulas to be lightweight, fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and long-lasting, and the InStyle Best Beauty Buys panel rounded up every single one you need to know about this year. Keep scrolling for natural SPF, the best sports-related pick, and more.

The Best Oil-Free Facial Sunscreen: EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Not only did our panel name this sunscreen the best facial SPF overall, but they also confirmed it's the best oil-free option out there. That means you don't have to worry about it clogging your pores. It's lightweight and fast-absorbing, and even has niacinamide in the formula to fade any dark spots you might already have.

EltaMD $33 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 courtesy La Roche-Posay

The Best Body Sunscreen: La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Milk

The name gives it all away. This broad-spectrum SPF feels more like a body milk than a body sunscreen. Its weightless, creamy texture melts into your skin without any leftover white splotches on your arms and legs. 

La Roche Posay $36 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 courtesy EltaMD

The Best Sport Sunscreen: EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50

Ideal for anyone who prefers beach volleyball to lounging under the umbrella, this formula is resistant to sweat, so it won't drip off your face mid-game. It's also an SPF 50 and can be applied to skin that's already wet. Now you have no excuse for not reapplying.

EltaMD $24 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 courtesy Drunk Elephant

The Best Natural Sunscreen: Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

Drunk Elephant's award-winning daily sunscreen uses the physical blocker zinc oxide to shield your skin from the sun's rays. It isn't overly greasy or drying, thanks to the moisturizing agent marula oil. 

Each of these products is voted on by a panel of pros or selected by our editors. If you purchase through our links, InStyle may earn a commission.

Drunk Elephant $34 SHOP NOW

