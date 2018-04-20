This Year's Best Skincare Products for Dry Skin

Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 20, 2018 @ 9:00 am

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Finding a moisturizer that jives with dry skin is relatively simple, but things get complicated when it comes to finding the rest of the products that round out a full skincare routine.

Many cleansers are overly cleansing on dry skin, stripping it of already low levels of hydration. The wrong exfoliator on a parched complexion can cause serious irritation and redness. A lack of moisture can also lead to an inefficient skin barrier—the thing that blocks free radicals and pollution from causing short-term and long-term damage to your face.

Still, all of these regimens are essential, so our Best Beauty Buys panel rounded up the all-time best skincare products for anyone with dry skin. Keep scrolling to check out InStyle-approved moisturizers, serums, and more.

1 of 8 Courtesy SkinMedica

The Best Serum: SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator

Serums are easily the buzziest ingredient of 2018, and this thick option is loaded with five different types of hyaluronic acid, which is known for its ability to retain a massive amount of moisture. But what makes this product even more impressive is that it creates a smooth base that doubles as a makeup primer.

SkinMedica $178
2 of 8 Courtesy CeraVe

The Best Cleanser: CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

This is probably the hardest product for anyone with dry skin to purchase. Try a gentle, creamy cleanser, like this one from CeraVe, which cleanses dirt, oil, and debris from your skin while also adding moisture back in with ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin. 

Cera Ve $15
3 of 8 Courtesy SkinCeuticals

The Best Night Cream: SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2

Give your skin a little extra something with this fast-absorbing overnight mask that feels so weightless, you'll forget you even applied it. What gives it its power? An effective mixture of ceramides, nourishing vitamin E, and antioxidant-rich essential oils. 

Skinceuticals $127
4 of 8 Courtesy EltaMD

The Best Daytime Moisturizer: EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

SPF is a non-negotiable for any skin type. Dermatologists are obsessed with this ultra-lightweight, hyaluronic acid-infused formula, which locks moisture into the skin while protecting your complexion from the sun's damaging rays. 

EltaMD $27
5 of 8 Courtesy Tatcha

The Best Exfoliator: Tatcha Polished Gentle Rice Enzyme Powder

This fine powder utilizes an ingredient called Japanese rice bran as its physical, non-abrasive exfoliator, so it won't leave your skin red afterwards. All you do is mix the powder with water to activate the papaya enzymes in the formula. The mixture will transform into a creamy foam and slough off dead skin cells with ease. 

Tatcha $65
6 of 8 Courtesy Neocutis

The Best Firming Cream: Neocutis Lumière Riche

Keep the sensitive skin around your eyes hydrated with a product packed with anti-aging benefits. While moisturizing your skin, you'll be warding off wrinkles at the very same time. This firming cream also uses caffeine and proteins to reduce the appearance of puffiness. 

Neocutis Lumiere $108
7 of 8 Courtesy Dove

Best Intensive Moisturizer: Dove DermaSeries Replenishing SPF 15

Dove's latest line is made with the purpose of giving dry, sensitive skin exactly what it needs. Free of fragrance, parabens, and sulfates, this gentle formula won't irritate, but it definitely will provide moisture and strength to skin, thanks to an ingredients list made up of all-stars like amino acids and niacinamides. 

Dove $10
8 of 8 Courtesy Origins

The Best Mask: Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight

Apply this face mask to cleansed skin before you hit the sheets and wake up to a glowing, soothed, and, most importantly, hydrated complexion. It's a simple way to give dry skin a little extra TLC mid-week. 

Each of these products is voted on by a panel of pros or selected by our editors. If you purchase through our links, InStyle may earn a commission.

Origins $27

