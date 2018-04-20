This Year's Best Skincare Products for Dry Skin

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Finding a moisturizer that jives with dry skin is relatively simple, but things get complicated when it comes to finding the rest of the products that round out a full skincare routine.

Many cleansers are overly cleansing on dry skin, stripping it of already low levels of hydration. The wrong exfoliator on a parched complexion can cause serious irritation and redness. A lack of moisture can also lead to an inefficient skin barrier—the thing that blocks free radicals and pollution from causing short-term and long-term damage to your face.

Still, all of these regimens are essential, so our Best Beauty Buys panel rounded up the all-time best skincare products for anyone with dry skin. Keep scrolling to check out InStyle-approved moisturizers, serums, and more.

