The Best Skincare Products and Treatments of 2022
Maintaining a consistent routine that complements your skin type and addresses your major concerns sounds easy in theory, but the sheer number of products available (and launching daily) makes building a skincare regimen no easy feat.
It seems like everyone's been getting in on the skincare-brand action of late, too, so the competition in this category of InStyle's Best Beauty Buys was fierce. But our panel of experts was undeterred! We polled top dermatologists, aestheticians, and makeup artists to test and find out what products deliver on their promises and are worthy of a spot in your medicine cabinet. Whether you're ready to invest in an in-office treatment that will fade old acne scars or simply in the market for a sunscreen that layers well under makeup, the 2022 winners have you covered.
Find the best in-office treatments, facial products, and body care products of 2022, below.
Oily Skin
- Acne Treatment for Oily SkinDifferin Gel 0.1% Adapalene Acne Treatment
Acne spot treatments and cleansers not working? Differin is the first prescription-strength retinoid available over-the-counter. It treats breakouts deep in the pores and prevents new acne from forming to improve texture and tone.$30.00
- Mask for Oily SkiniS Clinical Tri-Active Exfoliating Masque
Like your home, your skin could use a deep clean, too. This mask features both physical and chemical exfoliants to smooth, polish, and reduce the look of pores by dissolving dead skin cells and balancing sebum.$95.00shop itiS Clinical
Dry Skin
- Exfoliator for Dry SkinKate Somerville ExfoliKate IntensiveExfoliating Treatment
Exfoliating dry skin might seem counterintuitive, but clearing away any dead skin cells will result in soft and smooth skin. This Kate Somerville scrub actually enhances product absorption, so hydrating serums and creams will better penetrate dehydrated complexions.$98.00shop itKate Somerville, Sephora
Anti-Aging
- Wrinkle TreatmentRevision Skincare Revox Line Relaxer
The stainless steel tip allows for targeted application of this fine-line and wrinkle-fighting serum (plus the cooling effect is soothing). While it'll optimize results when used alongside an in-office treatment, it's also beneficial on its own.$145.00shop itRevision Skincare
- Inexpensive Wrinkle TreatmentRoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream
It's impossible to turn back the clock, but this rich night cream is the next best thing. The retinol-powered formula is clinically proven to make skin look 10 years younger by firming and reducing wrinkles — yes, even deep ones.$25.00
- Clean Anti-Aging TreatmentISDIN Melatonik
This nighttime anti-aging serum gives a whole new meaning to beauty sleep. Melatonin, bakuchiol and vitamin C work harmoniously to restore skin and kick start protection against environmental stressors. The result is a more radiant, healthy complexion.$165.00shop itISDIN
Skincare Essentials
- Clean Facial MoisturizerDrunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
The combination of peptides, growth factors, amino acids, and pygmy water lily, makes this unbelievably good at firming, plumping, and smoothing the skin. An airtight pump keeps the formula fresh and sterile till the last drop.$68.00shop itDrunk Elephant
- Collagen-Boosting CreamOLAY Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer
Collagen is trending, and out of the number of products on the market, our panel of experts have deemed this firming, hydrating cream the best. The formula's secret is smaller collagen peptides that better penetrate the skin.$30.00shop itOlay
- Hyaluronic Acid SerumL'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Hyaluronic acid is one of the most popular skincare ingredients because it's incredible at hydrating and plumping the skin. However, you don't have to go broke on an effective formula – this L'Oréal Paris serum is proof.$33.00shop itL'Oréal Paris
- Eye CreamSkinbetter Science EyeMax AlphaRet Overnight Cream
Let the retinoid and AHA acid blend in this silky eye cream work overnight while you rest. The formula is clinically proven to improve the look of crow's feet, darkness, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles in as little as four weeks of nightly use.$115.00shop itSkinbetter or through and authorized physician partner
- MaskSisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask
When a full night of sleep isn't in the cards, reach for this creamy mask in the morning. It's supercharged with anti-aging ingredients black rose, padina pavonica, and alkekengi calyx extracts to energize and replenish tired skin.$180.00shop itSisley-Paris.com (Preferred retailer), Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SAKS
- Toner/EssenceChantecaille Vital Essence
An essence is like a pre-game for your other products: it'll provide initial hydration and help your serums and moisturizers better penetrate the skin. Our experts love this soothing and calming Chantecaille Essence because it can also be used on the eye area.$118.00shop itChantecaille
Body Care
- Body WashOlay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash w/ Hyaluronic Acid
Highly moisturized skin starts in the shower, right down to the body wash you use. This rich, lathery cleanser lingers a little longer on the skin before it rinses off to seal in moisture. But don't worry, there's no greasy residue.$7.99
- Hand SanitizerTouchland Hand Sanitizer
The past two years of washing our hands has taught us that not all sanitizers are created equal. Touchland gets a gold star for creating a hand sanitizer mist that doesn't dry out the skin. Bonus points for all of the scent options.$9.00shop itTouchland
High-Tech Tools
Aesthetics
- Best In-Office Treatment for Your 20sVivace RF Microneedling
The radio frequency microneedling treatment stimulates collagen to minimize wrinkles, fine lines, and tightens and tones the skin. With minimal downtime plus instant and long-term results, there's no need to block out an entire day to recover.$825.00shop itVivace Experience
- Best In-Office Body Sculpting TreatmentEmsculpt Neo
Emsulpt Neo works to build more muscle and minimize fat. It achieves this by utilizing magnetic fields and adding radio frequency. Best results are achieved with four treatments over the course of four weeks.$NaNshop itAt select clinics across the United States
- Melasma/Discoloration TreatmentCyspera Intensive
Available at dermatologist's offices without a prescription, this topical pigment corrector improves the appearance of brown patches, sun damage, and dark spots. It's tested on and deemed safe for darker skin tones.$162.00shop itAt dermatologist offices nationwide
