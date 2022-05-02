The Best Skincare Products and Treatments of 2022

For every type, tone, and texture.
By Erin Lukas May 02, 2022 @ 8:45 am
Maintaining a consistent routine that complements your skin type and addresses your major concerns sounds easy in theory, but the sheer number of products available (and launching daily) makes building a skincare regimen no easy feat.

It seems like everyone's been getting in on the skincare-brand action of late, too, so the competition in this category of InStyle's Best Beauty Buys was fierce. But our panel of experts was undeterred! We polled top dermatologists, aestheticians, and makeup artists to test and find out what products deliver on their promises and are worthy of a spot in your medicine cabinet. Whether you're ready to invest in an in-office treatment that will fade old acne scars or simply in the market for a sunscreen that layers well under makeup, the 2022 winners have you covered.

Find the best in-office treatments, facial products, and body care products of 2022, below.

Oily Skin

  • Acne Treatment for Oily Skin
    Differin Gel 0.1% Adapalene Acne Treatment

    Acne spot treatments and cleansers not working? Differin is the first prescription-strength retinoid available over-the-counter. It treats breakouts deep in the pores and prevents new acne from forming to improve texture and tone.

    $30.00
    shop it
    Amazon
  • Cleanser for Oily Skin
    Glossier Cleanser Concentrate

    Stop breakouts from brewing with Glossier's gentle clarifying cleanser. The plant-based antioxidants and exfoliants clear excess oil from pores for smoother, clearer skin.

    $20.00
    shop it
    Glossier
  • Exfoliator for Oily Skin
    Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

    This TikTok-favorite exfoliator deserves the fan fare. The 2% salicylic acid-based elixir goes deep into pores to clear out oil, dirt, and other impurities for clearer, brighter skin. 

    $32.00
    shop it
    Paula's Choice
  • SPF for Oily Skin
    ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica

    Many SPFs don't jive with oily skin. ISDIN's mineral sunscreen is an exception. It offers SPF 50 protection, plus works to repair existing UV damage — without leaving a greasy, tacky residue.

    $60.00
    shop it
    ISDIN
  • Mask for Oily Skin
    iS Clinical Tri-Active Exfoliating Masque

    Like your home, your skin could use a deep clean, too. This mask features both physical and chemical exfoliants to smooth, polish, and reduce the look of pores by dissolving dead skin cells and balancing sebum. 

    $95.00
    shop it
    iS Clinical
  • Night Cream for Oily Skin
    Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel- Cream Extra- Dry

    Despite absorbing quickly like a gel, this moisturizer delivers the long-lasting hydration of a cream. Hyaluronic acid plumps and hydrates for a smooth, supple complexion. 

    $24.00
    shop it
    Neutrogena
  • Serum for Oily Skin
    Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

    A serum that's like three products in one, Good Genes hydrates, unclogs pores, brightens dark spots, and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles. No wonder it has cult status. 

    $85.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Toner for Oily Skin
    Biologique Recherche Lotion P50

    Biologique Recherche's toner has a dedicated fanbase because it exfoliates, brightens, balances pH, and improves skin texture. TL;DR: the hype is real.

    $109.00
    shop it
    Biologique Recherche

Dry Skin

  • Cleanser for Dry Skin
    Avène Antirougeurs CLEAN Refreshing Cleansing Lotion

    For tight, irritated skin, make this milky no-rinse cleanser a regular part of your routine. It cleanses and removes makeup without further aggravating the skin.

    $32.00
    shop it
    Eau Thermale Avene
  • Daytime Moisturizer for Dry Skin
    La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV

    This deeply hydrating but non-greasy cream strengthens the skin barrier to prevent future dryness, plus shields skin from UVA/UVB rays. 

    $20.00
    shop it
    La Roche-Posay
  • Exfoliator for Dry Skin
    Kate Somerville ExfoliKate IntensiveExfoliating Treatment

    Exfoliating dry skin might seem counterintuitive, but clearing away any dead skin cells will result in soft and smooth skin. This Kate Somerville scrub actually enhances product absorption, so hydrating serums and creams will better penetrate dehydrated complexions. 

    $98.00
    shop it
    Kate Somerville, Sephora
  • Eye Cream for Dry Skin
    Neocutis Lumiere Firm Illuminating and Tightening Eye Cream

    Trying to minimize puffiness and crow's feet without further drying out the eye area can be a struggle. This cream brightens and firms while simultaneously nourishing skin. 

    $110.00
    shop it
    Neocutis
  • Mask for Dry Skin
    Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

    Extra thirsty skin? Slather this ultra-hydrating mask on before bed and wake up with a smoother, plumper complexion. 

    $29.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Night Cream for Dry Skin
    SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2

    Suppleness is just one sleep away. This rich cream is packed with lipids like ceramides and fatty acids to restore skin's moisture.

    $130.00
    shop it
    SkinCeuticals

Anti-Aging

  • Wrinkle Treatment
    Revision Skincare Revox Line Relaxer

    The stainless steel tip allows for targeted application of this fine-line and wrinkle-fighting serum (plus the cooling effect is soothing). While it'll optimize results when used alongside an in-office treatment, it's also beneficial on its own. 

    $145.00
    shop it
    Revision Skincare
  • Anti-Aging Eye Cream
    SkinMedica TNS Eye Repair

    With an all-star ingredient lineup of vitamins A, C, and E, alongside hyaluronic acid, this luxurious cream effectively brightens, firms, and hydrates the delicate eye area with no irritation. 

    $102.00
    shop it
    SkinMedica
  • Inexpensive Wrinkle Treatment
    RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream

    It's impossible to turn back the clock, but this rich night cream is the next best thing. The retinol-powered formula is clinically proven to make skin look 10 years younger by firming and reducing wrinkles — yes, even deep ones. 

    $25.00
    shop it
    Target
  • Clean Anti-Aging Treatment
    ISDIN Melatonik

    This nighttime anti-aging serum gives a whole new meaning to beauty sleep. Melatonin, bakuchiol and vitamin C work harmoniously to restore skin and kick start protection against environmental stressors. The result is a more radiant, healthy complexion. 

    $165.00
    shop it
    ISDIN

Skincare Essentials

  • Black-Owned Brand
    Black Girl Sunscreen Make it Hybrid SPF 50

    One of the biggest misconceptions about SPF is that darker skin tones don't need it. Black Girl Sunscreen is flipping the script by making sophisticated formulas without that infamous white cast. 

    $16.00
    shop it
    Target
  • New Brand
    Topicals

    This BIPOC-owned brand can't keep its products in stock because they work. The formulas target hyperpigmentation from breakouts and body care concerns such as ingrown hairs. 

    $26.00
    shop it
    Topicals
  • Most Innovative Product
    ALASTIN Skincare SilkSHIELD All Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 with TriHex Technology

    The transparent SPF supports the skin barrier and boosts collagen, plus is gentle enough for sensitive or post-procedure skin. 

    $55.00
    shop it
    Alastin
  • Skincare MVP
    Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum

    Is there anything this multitasking serum can't do? With a stacked formula of hydrating hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C+  Niacinamide, and strengthening ferulic acid, all signs point to no.

    $135.00
    shop it
    Lancôme
  • Clean Facial Moisturizer
    Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

    The combination of peptides, growth factors, amino acids, and pygmy water lily, makes this unbelievably good at firming, plumping, and smoothing the skin. An airtight pump keeps the formula fresh and sterile till the last drop.

    $68.00
    shop it
    Drunk Elephant
  • Cleanser
    CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser

    There's absolutely nothing wrong with sticking to the basics when said product is CerAve's hydrating foaming cleanser. The lathery face wash purifies skin without stripping it dry. 

    $16.00
    shop it
    Ulta
  • Clean Facial Sunscreen
    COOLA Classic Face Organic Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 - Cucumber

    If you're someone who likes a streamlined morning routine, this COOLA sunscreen doubles as a facial moisturizer and layers flawlessly under makeup. 

    $32.00
    shop it
    COOLA
  • Collagen-Boosting Cream
    OLAY Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer

    Collagen is trending, and out of the number of products on the market, our panel of experts have deemed this firming, hydrating cream the best. The formula's secret is smaller collagen peptides that better penetrate the skin. 

    $30.00
    shop it
    Olay
  • Exfoliator
    Glytone Enhance Brightening Cleansing Powder

    Congested pores don't stand a chance against this exfoliating powder. Simply add a bit of water and massage the creamy AHA acid-packed polish into skin for an oddly satisfying experience. 

    $50.00
    shop it
    Glytone
  • Hyaluronic Acid Serum
    L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum

    Hyaluronic acid is one of the most popular skincare ingredients because it's incredible at hydrating and plumping the skin. However, you don't have to go broke on an effective formula – this L'Oréal Paris serum is proof. 

    $33.00
    shop it
    L'Oréal Paris
  • Daytime Moisturizer
    Clinique Moisture Surge 100hr Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

    Dry skin? You won't know her if Clinique's Moisture Surge is in your routine. The lightweight gel-cream restores and retains moisture, creating a smooth base for makeup. 

    $25.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Eye Cream
    Skinbetter Science EyeMax AlphaRet Overnight Cream

    Let the retinoid and AHA acid blend in this silky eye cream work overnight while you rest. The formula is clinically proven to improve the look of crow's feet, darkness, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles in as little as four weeks of nightly use. 

    $115.00
    shop it
    Skinbetter or through and authorized physician partner
  • Mask
    Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask

    When a full night of sleep isn't in the cards, reach for this creamy mask in the morning. It's supercharged with anti-aging ingredients black rose, padina pavonica, and alkekengi calyx extracts to energize and replenish tired skin. 

    $180.00
    shop it
    Sisley-Paris.com (Preferred retailer), Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SAKS
  • Face Oil
    Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oi

    The fresh rose scent is reason enough to treat to your skin to this oil, but the squalane and vitamin C also results in a brighter, softer complexion. 

    $72.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Spot Treatment
    Starface Hydro-Stars

    These star-shaped pimple patches make zits suck a whole lot less. On top of reducing redness and absorbing fluid from blemishes, slapping on a Hydro Star will prevent picking. Brilliant!

    $15.00
    shop it
    Starface
  • Facial Sunscreen
    ​​EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

    This repeat award winner shields skin from sun damage while keeping shine under control. 

    $39.00
    shop it
    EltaMD
  • At-Home Peel
    Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

    Swipe the fan-favorite peel pads across your face to revive dull skin. The two-step system exfoliates, smooths rough patches, and brightens dark spots. 

    $88.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Night Cream
    La Roche-Posay Toleraine Ultra Night Moisturizer

    Safe for even the most sensitive skin types, this universal cream is packed with the brand's signature thermal spring water, niacinamide, glycerin, and shea butter for deep, long-lasting hydration. 

    $30.00
    shop it
    La Roche-Posay
  • Serum
    Obagi Medical Professional-C Serum 20%

    This powerful serum contains 20% L-ascorbic acid vitamin C, which makes it a ridiculously good brightening and antioxidant treatment. 

    $137.00
    shop it
    Obagi
  • Toner/Essence
    Chantecaille Vital Essence

    An essence is like a pre-game for your other products: it'll provide initial hydration and help your serums and moisturizers better penetrate the skin. Our experts love this soothing and calming Chantecaille Essence because it can also be used on the eye area.

    $118.00
    shop it
    Chantecaille
  • Vitamin C/Antioxidant
    Revision Skincare C+ Correcting Complex 30%

    Any dermatologist will tell you a vitamin C serum is the cornerstone of a good skincare routine. Revision's formula is built to brighten and protect against pollution, the sun, and blue light.  

    $164.00
    shop it
    Revision Skincare
  • Sport Sunscreen
    Blue Lizard Sport Mineral-Based Sunscreen

    The water-resistant mineral sunscreen is ideal for hot, sweaty days – whether you're going on a run or lounging on the beach. 

    $23.00
    shop it
    Amazon
  • Clean Facial Cleanser
    Tata Harper Skincare Regenerating Cleanser

    The luxurious farm-to-skin cleanser treats skin with a one-two punch. Powered by plant-based botanicals, it acts as a gentle exfoliator and face wash to eliminate dead skin and unclog pores. 

    $86.00
    shop it
    Tata Harper

Body Care

  • Body Wash
    Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash w/ Hyaluronic Acid

    Highly moisturized skin starts in the shower, right down to the body wash you use. This rich, lathery cleanser lingers a little longer on the skin before it rinses off to seal in moisture. But don't worry, there's no greasy residue. 

    $7.99
    shop it
    Target
  • Body Lotion
    Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion

    No need to factor in extra time in the morning for this lightweight body lotion to fully absorb into skin. An all-star lineup of niacinamide, vitamin B5, and glycerin are what makes the formula so hydrating. 

    $12.00
    shop it
    Walmart
  • Body Sunscreen
    Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract

    With this nourishing, quick-dry, water and sweat resistant formula, applying SPF from head-to-toe won't feel like a chore. 

    $32.00
    shop it
    Supergoop!
  • Deodorant
    Secret Clinical Strength Completely Clean Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant

    This invisible antiperspirant keeps you sweat- and odor-free for up to 48 hours — without staining your clothes. 

    $12.00
    shop it
    Target
  • Shaving Cream
    Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel

    Get a smooth shave every single time and even softer skin with Aveeno's soothing and nourishing shave gel in your shower. 

    $4.00
    shop it
    Walmart
  • Body Oil
    Bio-Oil

    On top of nourishing dry skin, this multi-use vitamin A and E oil can be used to treat cracked cuticles, scars, and stretch marks. 

    $14.00
    shop it
    Amazon
  • Hand Sanitizer
    Touchland Hand Sanitizer

    The past two years of washing our hands has taught us that not all sanitizers are created equal. Touchland gets a gold star for creating a hand sanitizer mist that doesn't dry out the skin. Bonus points for all of the scent options. 

    $9.00
    shop it
    Touchland
  • Body Scrub
    Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator

    The sexiest body scrub you'll ever use, a trio of chemical exfoliants remove dead skin build-up, and bamboo charcoal softens skin. It's available in fragrance-free, soothing sandalwood, and refreshing eucalyptus. 

    $30.00
    shop it
    Nécessaire
  • Bar Soap
    Dove Original Beauty Bar

    Dermatologists are fans of Dove's classic bar soap because it cleanses skin without stripping it of essential moisture. And you can't beat the price. 

    $3.00
    shop it
    Walmart

High-Tech Tools

  • Facial Sculpting Tool
    NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device

    The gadget's low-level electrical currents give facial muscles a workout to instantly lift and sculpt your facial features.  

    $339.00
    shop it
    NuFace
  • skin cleansing brush
    FOREO LUNA 3 Sonic Facial Cleanser and Anti-Ageing Massager

    This brush doesn't just deep clean skin of dirt and oil in just a minute, it also gives a little firming massage, as a treat. 

    $199.00
    shop it
    CurrentBody
  • Hair Removal Device
    Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser 4X

    Skip the hassle of scheduling hair removal sessions with this FDA-cleared at-home device. The laser is the same technology used by dermatologists during in-office treatments. 

    $499.00
    shop it
    Tria
  • Best Acne Treatment Tool
    CurrentBody Skin LED Face Light Therapy Mask

    Selfie opps aside, CurrentBody's LED mask is a Hollywood favorite because the flexible silicone ensures all areas of the face are treated by the anti-aging red and LED light. 

    $399.00
    shop it
    CurrentBody

Aesthetics

  • Best In-Office Treatment for Your 20s
    Vivace RF Microneedling

    The radio frequency microneedling treatment stimulates collagen to minimize wrinkles, fine lines, and tightens and tones the skin. With minimal downtime plus instant and long-term results, there's no need to block out an entire day to recover. 

    $825.00
    shop it
    Vivace Experience
  • Best In-Office Treatment for Your 40s
    BOTOX Cosmetic

    For 20 years Botox has been the go-to injection for temporarily improving the look of crow's feet, forehead lines, and moderate to severe frown lines. 

    $NaN
    shop it
    BOTOX
  • Best In-Office Body Sculpting Treatment
    Emsculpt Neo

    Emsulpt Neo works to build more muscle and minimize fat. It achieves this by utilizing magnetic fields and adding radio frequency. Best results are achieved with four treatments over the course of four weeks. 

    $NaN
    shop it
    At select clinics across the United States
  • Best Non-Surgical Treatment for the Neck
    KYBELLA

    Kybella is a non-surgical injectable treatment for a double chin. It works to permanently break down and destroy the fat in the chin area.

    $NaN
    shop it
    KYBELLA
  • Melasma/Discoloration Treatment
    Cyspera Intensive

    Available at dermatologist's offices without a prescription, this topical pigment corrector improves the appearance of brown patches, sun damage, and dark spots. It's tested on and deemed safe for darker skin tones. 

    $162.00
    shop it
    At dermatologist offices nationwide
  • Most Innovative Filler
    RHA Collection of Dermal Fillers

    What sets this hyaluronic acid filler for fine lines and wrinkles apart is a next-level technology that mimics native facial movements for a more natural finish.  

    $NaN
    shop it
    RHA Collection to find a provider
  • Best Laser Treatment
    Clear + Brilliant

    This laser resurfacing treatment is gentle, yet effective. It improves skin tone and texture, and minimizes dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and pore size with no downtime. 

    $NaN
    shop it
    Clear + Brilliant to find a provider
  • Breakthrough Treatment
    Endo Aesthetics' Qwo

    QWO is the first FDA-approved injectable for cellulite. The in-office treatment can be performed on moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks, and takes three sessions to see results. 

    $NaN
    shop it
    QWO to find a provider
