You'll Want to Get Your Hands on Our 229 Best Beauty Buys Winners for 2021

It's been a year. We all need a refresh. Our editors — along with trusted experts— picked game-changing products that will make you feel like your best self.
By InStyle Staff
Apr 27, 2021 @ 9:00 am
Year after year, InStyle editors are excited to reveal the expert-approved products that are worthy of your attention. But in our humble opinion, our 2021 awards might just be the best yet. We've been through one helluva year, to say the least, and leaning into your beauty and wellness routine can offer a sense of joy and peace amid the chaos. For the 26th consecutive year, we surveyed the industry's top makeup artists, hair stylists, dermatologists, manicurists, and wellness gurus to determine the winners across over 200 categories. Whether you are looking to revamp your routine or swap in some tried-and-true gems, these will bring you a sense of ease.  

For the first time ever, we added both wellness and fragrance categories and gave our experts the opportunity to crown an 'MVP' award aka the most valuable product (see what we did there) that kept them going this past year. Not to mention our distinguished panel had a revamp of its own, including notable names such as Adir Abergel, Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Jin Soon Choi, and many more. 

So what are you waiting for? Grab our editor-approved makeup products to re-up your vanity, start your fitness journey with top-tier workout equipment, or treat yourself to an at-home facial with the best devices. The options are endless. Happy shopping!

Foundation

Thanks to this lineup, finding your perfect shade and finish just got so much easier.

  • Face Primer
    Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
    $37
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Liquid foundation
    Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation
    $64
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Tinted moisturizer/BB cream
    Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
    $47
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Powder foundation
    MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
    $33
    SHOP IT
    maccosmetics.com
  • Inexpensive foundation
    Black Opal True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15
    $11
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Concealer
    NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
    $30
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Translucent/setting powder
    Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
    $39
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Foundation brush
    Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Brush
    $46
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Clean/natural foundation
    Milk Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation
    $40
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com

Contour & Highlight

Go ahead and get your glow on. We certainly won't stop you.

Eyes

These days it's all about the eyes. So let them do the talking with the help of these foolproof products.

Lips

Sometimes all you need is a kiss of color for a boost of confidence.

  • Lipstick
    Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick
    $34
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Inexpensive lipstick
    Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon
    $7
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Lip gloss
    Tom Ford Gloss Luxe
    $56
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Inexpensive lip gloss
    NYX Butter Gloss
    $4
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Lip stain
    Victoria Beckham Beauty Bitten Lip Tint
    $36
    SHOP IT
    victoriabeckhambeauty.com
  • Lip balm
    Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
    $24
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Liquid lipstick
    Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick
    $38
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Clean/natural lipstick/gloss
    Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
    $25
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com

All-Stars

Meet our guests of honor. These essentials go above and beyond, so consider them must-haves.

  • Makeup Remover
    Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water
    $15
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Eyelash Curler
    Kevyn Aucoin Eyelash Curler
    $21
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Setting spray
    Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray
    $26
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Black-owned makeup line
    Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick
    $38
    SHOP IT
    patmcgrath.com
  • Shade-inclusive complexion collection
    Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
    $36
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Best makeup product for packaging and design
    Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Lipstick
    $23
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Most innovative
    Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
    $48
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com

Hair Stylers

Scrunch, rake, and spray your look to new heights.

  • Hairspray
    L'Oreal Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold
    $15
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Anti-frizz product
    Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray
    $42
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Curl definer
    Oribe Curl Gelee for Shine & Definition
    $44
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Wave enhancer
    Ouai Wave Spray
    $26
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Volumizer
    Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray
    $25
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Styling cream
    Virtue 6-in-1 Styler
    $18
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Dry shampoo
    Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo
    $26
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Root coverage product
    Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Spray
    $15
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Natural/eco-friendly styling product
    Rahua Freestyle Texturizer
    $34
    SHOP IT
    dermstore.com
  • Shine product
    Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray
    $29
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Haircare product for packaging and design
    Oribe Balm D'or Heat Styling Shield
    $45
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

Shampoo & Conditioner

Upgrade your wash day with these shower staples.

  • Shampoo & conditioner
    Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
    $28
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Shampoo & conditioner for dry/damaged hair
    R+Co Bleu De Luxe Reparative Shampoo and Conditioner
    $59
    SHOP IT
    bleu.randco.com
  • Shampoo & conditioner for frizzy hair
    Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner
    $29
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Shampoo & conditioner for color-treated hair
    Redken Color Extend Shampoo and Conditioner
    $20
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Shampoo & conditioner for curly hair
    Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner
    $20
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Hair mask
    Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask
    $30
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Leave-in conditioner
    It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner
    $19
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com
  • Natural/eco-friendly shampoo & conditioner
    Love Beauty and Planet Tea Tree Oil & Vetiver Radical Refresher Shampoo and Conditioner
    $7
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Scalp scrub
    Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
    $53
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Shampoo & conditioner for fine/limp hair
    Bumble and bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo, Bumble and bumble Thickening Volume Conditioner
    $30
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Inexpensive shampoo & conditioner
    TRESemmé Moisture Rich Shampoo and Conditioner
    $4
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

Tools

Upgrade your hair game and let these lifesavers bring the salon to you.

  • Heat-protecting spray
    Living Proof Restore Instant Protection
    $29
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Blow dryer
    Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
    $400
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Curling iron/wand
    Harry Josh Tools 3-in-1 Ceramic Curling Iron
    $175
    SHOP IT
    dermstore.com
  • Flat iron
    GHD Platinum + Styler
    $249
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Round brush
    Ibiza Hair Ex4
    $50
    SHOP IT
    ibizahair.com
  • Paddle brush
    Mason Pearson Popular Mixture
    $240
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Eco-friendly hair tool
    Olivia Garden EcoHair Eco-Friendly Bamboo Paddle brush
    $21
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

Natural Hair

We present you the winners that will give your texture five-star treatment.

  • Cleansing conditioner or co-wash
    Miss Jessie's Co-Wash Natural Hair Cleanser
    $12
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Shampoo & conditioner for natural hair
    Davines OI Shampoo and Conditioner
    $40
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Inexpensive shampoo & conditioner for natural hair
    Cantu Cleansing Cream Shampoo and Hydrating Cream Conditioner
    $5
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Curl definer for natural hair
    Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
    $14
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com
  • Styling cream for natural hair
    Cantu Coconut Curling Cream
    $6
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Hair Oil for natural hair
    Pattern Argan Oil Hair Serum
    $25
    SHOP IT
    patternbeauty.com
  • Hair mask for natural hair
    TPH by Taraji Mother Earth
    $15
    SHOP IT
    tphbytaraji.com
  • Leave-in conditioner for natural hair
    Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave In Conditioner
    $20
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Deep conditioner for natural hair
    Carol's Daughter Monoi Repairing Hair Mask
    $32
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Black-owned haircare line
    Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Cooling Hydration Scalp Mask
    $32
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Comb/tool for natural hair
    Denman D3 Original Styler 7 Row
    $20
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Most innovative natural hair product
    Prose Custom Shampoo
    $25
    SHOP IT
    prose.com
  • Natural hair product you believe everyone should have in their homes
    Kinky Curly Knot Today Leave In Detangler
    $12
    SHOP IT
    kinky-curly.com

Skin Essentials

Allow us to turn you on to these game-changers. Here you can find the heroes for any skin lover.

  • MVP
    Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Serum
    $17
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Daytime moisturizer
    Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer with Sunscreen SPF 50
    $19
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Night cream
    Skinbetter science AlphaRet Overnight Cream
    $125
    SHOP IT
    skinbetter.com
  • Serum
    Skinceuticals C E Ferulic
    $166
    SHOP IT
    skinceuticals.com
  • Eye cream
    Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream
    $54
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Exfoliator
    SkinMedica AHA/BHA Cleanser
    $47
    SHOP IT
    skinmedica.com
  • Under eye mask
    Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
    $25
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Melasma/discoloration treatment
    Mele Even Dark Spot Control Serum
    $24
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Cleansing brush
    Foreo Luna 3
    $199
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Black-owned haircare line
    Black Girl Sunscreen
    $19
    SHOP IT
    blackgirlsunscreen.com
  • Facial tool
    NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device
    $325
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Face oil
    Augustinus Bader The Face Oil
    $230
    SHOP IT
    augustinusbader.com
  • Facial sunscreen
    ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica
    $55
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Hand Sanitizer
    Chantecaille Rose Geranium and Basil Hand Sanitizer
    $14
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Mask
    Avene Eau Thermale Avène Soothing Sheet Mask
    $42
    SHOP IT
    dermstore.com
  • Hair removal device
    Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser 4x
    $459
    SHOP IT
    triabeauty.com
  • Microdermabrasion device
    Trophy Skin MiniMD Handheld Microdermabrasion System
    $99
    SHOP IT
    trophyskin.com
  • Natural facial sunscreen
    Coola Classic Face Organic Sunscreen Lotion SPF
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com
  • Oil-free facial sunscreen
    EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
    $37
    SHOP IT
    dermstore.com
  • Cleanser
    CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser
    $11
    SHOP IT
    target.com
  • Most innovative skincare launch
    Revision Skincare BodiFirm
    $150
    SHOP IT
    revisionskincare.com
  • Self-Tanner
    St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
    $30
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com
  • Self-Tanner
    St.Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
    $44
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com

Dry Skin

Quench thirsty pores with these super hydrators.

  • Daytime moisturizer for dry skin
    Supergoop! Sunscreen SPF 40
    $35
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Cleanser for dry skin
    CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser
    $19
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Night cream for dry skin
    SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2
    $128
    SHOP IT
    skinceuticals.com
  • Eye cream for dry skin
    Neocutis LUMIÈRE FIRM RICHE
    $118
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Hyaluronic acid serum
    SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator
    $178
    SHOP IT
    skinmedica.com
  • Exfoliator for dry skin
    Tatcha The Rice Polish Classic
    $65
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Natural facial moisturizer
    Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
    $19
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Mask for dry skin
    Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Mask
    $3
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

Oily Skin

Welcome the ultimate acne-fighting arsenal. Peace out, blemishes.

  • Cleanser for oily skin
    Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
    $16
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Daytime moisturizer for oily skin
    EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
    $36
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Night cream for oily skin
    CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
    $15
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Serum for oily skin
    iS CLINICAL Active Serum
    $138
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Exfoliator for oily skin
    NEOSTRATA Foaming Glycolic Wash
    $40
    SHOP IT
    neostrata.com
  • Mask for oily skin
    SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Masque
    $55
    SHOP IT
    skinceuticals.com
  • Toner for oily skin
    Biologique Recherche Lotion P50
    $68
    SHOP IT
    biologique-recherche.com
  • Acne treatment/gadget
    LightStim for Acne
    $169
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Acne treatment
    Differin Gel
    $32
    SHOP IT
    target.com

Anti-Aging

Grab these hardworking formulas to keep things high and tight.

  • Wrinkle treatment
    Alastin Skincare Renewal Retinol
    $55
    SHOP IT
    alastin.com
  • Inexpensive wrinkle treatment
    Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Max Moisturizer
    $33
    SHOP IT
    olay.com
  • Natural facial cleanser
    Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
    $84
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Anti-aging eye cream
    Revision Skincare DEJ Eye Cream
    $138
    SHOP IT
    revisionskincare.com
  • Natural anti-aging night cream
    Burt's Bees Renewal Firming Moisturizing Cream
    $20
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • At-home peel
    Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peels
    $88
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Collagen-boosting cream
    Epi Logic The Total Package
    $90
    SHOP IT
    epilogicskincare.com

Body

Reminder: Skincare does not stop with your face. This soothing roster will treat your skin below the neck with TLC.

Editor's Picks

These champs take the top spot on our editors' beauty shelves so now you get to hear about them too.

  • Editors' Pick
    Shani Darden Retinol Reform
    $88
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Editors' Pick
    BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream
    $50
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer
    $28
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Alpyn Beauty Wild Huckleberry 8-Acid Polishing Peel
    $56
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Authentic Beauty Concept Glow Cleanser & Conditioner
    $28
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com
  • Editors' Pick
    OGX Extra Strength Hydrate & Repair +Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner
    $7
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Editors' Pick
    Gold Series From Pantene Deep Hydrating Co-Wash with Argan Oil
    $10
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Editors' Pick
    Genaissance de la Mer The Concentrated Night Balm
    $650
    SHOP IT
    cremedelamer.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Bloomeffects Tulip Dew Drops
    $55
    SHOP IT
    credobeauty.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops
    $36
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Merle Norman Cosmetics Ultra Rich Hand Cream
    $26
    SHOP IT
    merlenorman.com
  • Editors' Pick
    RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Cleanser
    $12
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Editors' Pick
    Dr.Jart+ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
    $52
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Uoma Beauty Double Take Contour Stick
    $40
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Garnier Whole Blends Smoothing Shampoo
    $5
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Editors' Pick
    Clarins Total Eye Lift
    $89
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Maui Moisture Lightly Hydrating + Pineapple Papaya Body Gelée
    $8
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Editors' Pick
    Dr. Sturm The Good C Vitamin Serum
    $145
    SHOP IT
    drsturm.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Renée Rouleau Skin Care AHA/BHA Blemish Control Cleanser
    $36
    SHOP IT
    reneerouleau.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick in Dope Taupe
    $17
    SHOP IT
    mentedcosmetics.com
  • Editors' Pick
    OLEHENRIKSEN C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer
    $46
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Chantecaille Purifying and Exfoliating Phytoactive Solution
    $88
    SHOP IT
    chantecaille.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Revitalash Eyelash Conditioner
    $98
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Editors' Pick
    Peter Thomas Roth Pro Strength Niacinamide Discoloration Treatment
    $88
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Editors' Pick
    Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
    $28
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com

Nails

Unleash your inner manicurist with these vibrant colors. We believe in you.

  • Top coat
    Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat
    $10
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Base coat
    Orly Bonder Rubberized Basecoat
    $12
    SHOP IT
    orlybeauty.com
  • Cuticle oil
    JINsoon Ex.Tract Honeysuckle + Primrose Cuticle Oil
    $35
    SHOP IT
    jinsoon.com
  • Nail polish remover
    Zoya Remove Plus Nail Polish Remover
    $10
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com
  • Hand cream
    Byredo Blanche Hand Cream
    $43
    SHOP IT
    byredo.com
  • Foot cream
    L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream
    $29
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Neutral nail polish
    Essie in Ballet Slippers
    $9
    SHOP IT
    essie.com
  • Red nail polish
    OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red
    $11
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Dark nail polish
    Sally Hansen Color Therapy in Bamboost
    $9
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Most innovative nail launch
    Aprés Nail Gel-X Nail Extension Kit
    $86
    SHOP IT
    apresnail.com
  • Best Summer Shade
    Chanel Les Vernis in Cruise
    $28
    SHOP IT
    chanel.com
  • Best Winter Shade
    Essie in No Place Like Chrome
    $9
    SHOP IT
    essie.com
  • Best Fall Shade
    OPI Nail Lacquer in Linkin Park After Dark
    $11
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com
  • Best Spring Shade
    Olive & June Nail Polish in KMC
    $8
    SHOP IT
    oliveandjune.com
  • Best packaging and design
    Emilie Heathe Nail Artists Liquid Assets Collection
    $28
    SHOP IT
    emilieheathe.com
  • Special Effect
    ILNP brand
    $12.50
    SHOP IT
    ilnp.com
  • At-home gel nail polish kit
    Red Carpet Manicure
    $80
    SHOP IT
    ulta.com

Fragrance

Never underestimate the power of a good scent. You are bound to find a match in our curated assortment of aromas.

  • Fragrance launch of 2020
    Valentino Voce Viva
    $130
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Floral
    Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
    $135
    SHOP IT
    macys.com
  • Daytime scent
    Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum
    $138
    SHOP IT
    chanel.com
  • Nighttime scent
    Byredo Black Saffron Eau de Parfum
    $270
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Date night scent
    Giorgio Armani Si Intense Eau de Parfum
    $136
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com
  • Unisex fragrance
    Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume
    $280
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Candle
    Krigler Pleasure Gardenia 79 Candle
    $105
    SHOP IT
    krigler.com
  • Hair perfume
    Miss Dior Hair Mist
    $57
    SHOP IT
    dior.com
  • Diffuser
    Diptyque Roses Hourglass Diffuser 2.0
    $90
    SHOP IT
    diptyqueparis.com
  • At-Home Fragrance
    Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
    $99
    SHOP IT
    lancome-usa.com
  • Packaging
    Daisy Marc Jacobs
    $86
    SHOP IT
    macys.com
  • Most innovative fragrance launch
    The Nue Co. Forest Lungs
    $95
    SHOP IT
    thenueco.com
  • "MVP" fragrance
    Jo Malone London Poppy & Barley Cologne
    $142
    SHOP IT
    jomalone.com
  • Room fragrance
    Bath & Body Works Linen & Lavender Concentrated Room Spray
    $9
    SHOP IT
    bathandbodyworks.com
  • Clean, eco-friendly fragrance
    Clean Reserve Warm Cotton
    $98
    SHOP IT
    sephora.com

Wellness

Serenity now. These saviors will help get your body moving, give you peace of mind, and (most importantly) take the edge off.

For our 26th annual Best Beauty Buys, the InStyle team worked with leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, wellness experts, fragrance connoisseurs, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. Now, the votes are in — and you'll want to get a hold of these 229 beauty game-changers.

