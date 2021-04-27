You'll Want to Get Your Hands on Our 229 Best Beauty Buys Winners for 2021
Year after year, InStyle editors are excited to reveal the expert-approved products that are worthy of your attention. But in our humble opinion, our 2021 awards might just be the best yet. We've been through one helluva year, to say the least, and leaning into your beauty and wellness routine can offer a sense of joy and peace amid the chaos. For the 26th consecutive year, we surveyed the industry's top makeup artists, hair stylists, dermatologists, manicurists, and wellness gurus to determine the winners across over 200 categories. Whether you are looking to revamp your routine or swap in some tried-and-true gems, these will bring you a sense of ease.
For the first time ever, we added both wellness and fragrance categories and gave our experts the opportunity to crown an 'MVP' award aka the most valuable product (see what we did there) that kept them going this past year. Not to mention our distinguished panel had a revamp of its own, including notable names such as Adir Abergel, Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Jin Soon Choi, and many more.
So what are you waiting for? Grab our editor-approved makeup products to re-up your vanity, start your fitness journey with top-tier workout equipment, or treat yourself to an at-home facial with the best devices. The options are endless. Happy shopping!
Foundation
Thanks to this lineup, finding your perfect shade and finish just got so much easier.
Contour & Highlight
Go ahead and get your glow on. We certainly won't stop you.
Eyes
These days it's all about the eyes. So let them do the talking with the help of these foolproof products.
Lips
Sometimes all you need is a kiss of color for a boost of confidence.
All-Stars
Meet our guests of honor. These essentials go above and beyond, so consider them must-haves.
Hair Stylers
Scrunch, rake, and spray your look to new heights.
Shampoo & Conditioner
Upgrade your wash day with these shower staples.
Tools
Upgrade your hair game and let these lifesavers bring the salon to you.
Natural Hair
We present you the winners that will give your texture five-star treatment.
Skin Essentials
Allow us to turn you on to these game-changers. Here you can find the heroes for any skin lover.
Dry Skin
Quench thirsty pores with these super hydrators.
Oily Skin
Welcome the ultimate acne-fighting arsenal. Peace out, blemishes.
Anti-Aging
Grab these hardworking formulas to keep things high and tight.
Body
Reminder: Skincare does not stop with your face. This soothing roster will treat your skin below the neck with TLC.
Editor's Picks
These champs take the top spot on our editors' beauty shelves so now you get to hear about them too.
Nails
Unleash your inner manicurist with these vibrant colors. We believe in you.
Fragrance
Never underestimate the power of a good scent. You are bound to find a match in our curated assortment of aromas.
Wellness
Serenity now. These saviors will help get your body moving, give you peace of mind, and (most importantly) take the edge off.
