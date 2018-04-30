The Best Shampoos and Conditioners of 2018

For our 23rd Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed the leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

How often you wash your hair is equally important as the products you use to lather up. The secret to protecting your dye job, minimizing frizz, and defined curls lies in the shampoo and conditioner you have stocked in your shower.

Since not all formulas are created equal, for this year's Best Beauty Buys we polled our panel to find the top shampoos and conditioners for solving all of your hair woes.

Keep scrolling for our pro panel's picks of the best shampoos and conditioners to lather, rinse, and repeat with this year.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed