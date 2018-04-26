This Year's Best Products for Oily Skin

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Apr 26, 2018 @ 9:00 am

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Ah, oily skin. If you've got this skin type, you probably feel like your face has a permanent glaze to it. Then come even greater struggles: your makeup usually slides off and breakouts are inevitable.

Instead of throwing our hands up, we turned to our Best Beauty Buys panel to find the skincare products for oily skin that put you in control. From moisturizer to spot treatment, these eight must-haves come out on top in the fight against overambitious oil glands.

Put down the blotting papers and keep scrolling for our pro-approved skincare basics for women with oily skin.

VIDEO: Watch an InStyle Editor Put Dark Foundations to the Test

1 of 8 Time Inc. Photo Studio

The Best Daytime Moisturizer: EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Skipping moisturizer is a rookie mistake often made by those with oily skin. It may seem counterintuitive, but the more oil you strip from your skin, the more it may produce. An easy solution? Using this year's pro-approved, residue-free moisturizer. 

EltaMD $33 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy SkinCeuticals

The Best Night Cream: SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Oily

Thanks to exfoliating orange oil and 10-percent hydroxy acid, this moisturizer gets rid of dead skin cells while hydrating. 

Skinceuticals $61 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy Neutrogena

The Best Cleanser: Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash

Chances are you've had this orange cleanser in your bathroom at some point. The drugstore favorite has 2-percent salicylic acid to exfoliate and cleanse pores. Calming chamomile and aloe round out the formula to prevent irritation.  

Neutrogena $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy Dermalogica

The Best Exfoliator: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant

Buff away all of the junk and dirt that's clogging up your pores by mixing this exfoliating powder into your cleanser or with water. 

Dermalogica $57 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy SkinCeuticals

The Best Serum: SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF

Serums have a reputation for being greasy. This year's winning formula sinks into skin quickly and weightlessly. It's enriched with ferulic acid, vitamin C, and phloretin, a cell-protecting antioxidant that's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. 

Skinceuticals $165 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy Neutrogena

The Best Targeted Pimple Treatment: Neutrogena On-the-Spot

For many people with overactive oil glands, breakouts are inevitable. Luckily, this drugstore benzoyl peroxide-based spot treatment exists to kill blemishes fast. 

Neutrogena $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy L'Oreal

The Best Face Mask: L'Oréal Paris Pure Clay Detox & Brighten

Two of the hottest ingredients in skincare right now? Charcoal and clay. Together in this mask, they suck all of the gross stuff from your pores to completely detox your skin. 

L'Oreal Paris $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy La Roche-Posay

The Best Toner: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Toner

Hung up on how large your pores look? This panel-approved toner is formulated with micro-exfoliating LHA to smooth skin texture and refine pores. 

Each of these products is voted on by a panel of pros or selected by our editors. If you purchase through our links, InStyle may earn a commission.

La Roche Posay $24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!