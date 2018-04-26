This Year's Best Products for Oily Skin

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Ah, oily skin. If you've got this skin type, you probably feel like your face has a permanent glaze to it. Then come even greater struggles: your makeup usually slides off and breakouts are inevitable.

Instead of throwing our hands up, we turned to our Best Beauty Buys panel to find the skincare products for oily skin that put you in control. From moisturizer to spot treatment, these eight must-haves come out on top in the fight against overambitious oil glands.

Put down the blotting papers and keep scrolling for our pro-approved skincare basics for women with oily skin.

