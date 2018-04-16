The Best Nail Polishes and Products of 2018

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can’t get enough of. The votes are in: You’ll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Stand in front of the nail polish wall at your favorite salon and you'll quickly get overwhelmed by all of your options.

However, in this product category it's the actual formula and not the shade that counts. Using a quality polish is the major difference between a salon-level manicure and a rushed, DIY paint job.

For this year's Best Beauty Buys we turned to our panel of experts to determine the top nail polishes, along with the nail-care products you need for a shiny, chip-free manicure—whether or not you have a salon appointment.

Keep scrolling for this year's winning polishes and the products that will keep your nails strong and healthy.

