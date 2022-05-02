Best Beauty Buys

The Best Nail Polish and Nail-Care Products of 2022

Whether you're doing an at-home mani or hitting up the salon, these are the brands you want at hand.
By Kayla Greaves May 02, 2022 @ 8:55 am
Let's be honest here: There are few things in life that feel as good as a fresh mani or pedi. But when we all took to our homes a couple years ago, we started paying a lot more attention to our at-home nail care — and finally, the industry has taken note. Press-ons went viral, gel became truly a DIY experience, and the regular paints and polishes continued to release new colors and formulas to step up their game (and yours!).

Year after year, InStyle gathers with industry pros to test and nail down (no pun intended) the top products on the market, and of course, this year's Best Beauty Buys is no different.

Whether you're shopping for your own at-home mani or back on your weekly-salon routine, we're here to prep you with the products that will give you the gorgeous, lasting manicure you crave.

From the best top coats and polishes for every season, to the nourishing remover that will take it all off without damaging your nails, here's the best in nail care for 2022.

Polish and Nail Extensions

  • Neutral Nail Polish
    Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle

    This universal shade of pink looks pretty on all skin tones. 

    $9.00
    shop it
    Target
  • New Brand
    Pleasing The Perfect Polish Set

    Harry Style's line of polish is perfect for nearly every occasion. But if you can't pick just one shade, go for The Perfect Set. 

    $20.00
    shop it
    Pleasing
  • Packaging & Design
    Gucci Vernis à Ongles

    Ever met a polish that was as pretty as its packaging? If the answer is no, let us introduce you to this gem from Gucci. 

    $30.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Polish for Fall
    OPI Nail Lacquer in Espresso Your Inner Self

    While we're not quite into fall just yet, preparation is the key to success. So go ahead and grab this chocolate brown shade. 

    $11.00
    shop it
    OPI
  • Red Nail Polish
    OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red

    You can never go wrong with a classic red. And OPI's Big Apple Red is truly as good as it gets. 

    $11.00
    shop it
    OPI
  • Top Coat
    SECHE Vive Instant Gel Effect Top Coat

    Expect a longwear, ultra-shiny finish whenever you use this expert-approved top coat. 

    $12.00
    shop it
    Ulta
  • Polish for Spring
    Essie Nail Polish in Lilacism

    Is there really any other color that makes you think of spring the way lilac does? This classic and universal shade works for everyone.

    $9.00
    shop it
    Ulta
  • Polish for Summer
    OPI Infinite Shine 2 Nail Lacquer in Strawberry Margarita

    With summer almost in full swing, give your fingers and/or toes a pop of color. 

    $13.00
    shop it
    OPI
  • Polish for Winter
    CHANEL Le Vernis in Rouge Brun

    This oxblood color is exactly our vibe in the winter months. 

    $30.00
    shop it
    Chanel
  • Press-On Nails
    Chillhouse Chill Tips

    Want a gorgeous mani, but don't have gorgeous mani time? Opt for Chillhouse's Chill Tips press-ons instead. 

    $16.00
    shop it
    Chillhouse
  • At-Home Gel Nail Polish Kit
    CND Gel Basic Kit

    Gel manicures are a solid option, seeing as they typically last 14 days chip-free. And now, you can enjoy all the perks of the once salon-only service right at home. 

    $220.00
    shop it
    Beyond Polish
  • Base Coat
    Orly Bonder Rubberized Base Coat

    Start your mani or pedi off right with Orly's fan-favorite Rubberized Base Coat. Once applied, wait for it to dry matte — then you'll know you're ready to go. 

    $12.00
    shop it
    Orly Beauty
  • Dark Nail Polish
    Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Empire State Nightcap

    Looking for a vampy mani? Smith & Cult has you covered with Empire State Nightcap.

    $18.00
    shop it
    Smith & Cult
  • Most Innovative
    Aprés Nail Gel-X Nail Extension Kit

    Apres Nails have become the go-to option for extensions over the past few years as they give a long-lasting natural finish. Trust us, no one will ever be able to tell you have on extensions. 

    $113.00
    shop it
    apresnail.com

Nail, Hand, and Cuticle Care

  • Hand Cream
    Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment

    Once you've wrapped your mani, slather your hands in this luxurious hand cream, complete with the brand's trademark TFC8 complex. 

    $NaN
    shop it
    Augustinus Bader
  • MVP
    Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Remover

    Gently remove dead skin around the cuticles and edges of the nails with this exfoliating treatment.  

    $20.00
    shop it
    Deborah Lippmann
  • Cuticle Oil
    Olive & June Cuticle Serum

    Dry cuticles are no match for this cult-favorite oil. To use, simply apply directly to the base of your nails. No dripping and no mess. 

    $30.00
    shop it
    Olive & June
  • Nail Polish Remover
    Zoya Remove Plus Nail Polish Remover

    This three-in-one remover helps to prep, get rid of polish, and clean nail beds, all while keeping the nails hydrated. 

    $12.00
    shop it
    Amazon
