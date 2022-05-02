The Best Nail Polish and Nail-Care Products of 2022

Let's be honest here: There are few things in life that feel as good as a fresh mani or pedi. But when we all took to our homes a couple years ago, we started paying a lot more attention to our at-home nail care — and finally, the industry has taken note. Press-ons went viral, gel became truly a DIY experience, and the regular paints and polishes continued to release new colors and formulas to step up their game (and yours!).