The Best Nail Polish and Nail-Care Products of 2022

Let's be honest here: There are few things in life that feel as good as a fresh mani or pedi. But when we all took to our homes a couple years ago, we started paying a lot more attention to our at-home nail care — and finally, the industry has taken note. Press-ons went viral, gel became truly a DIY experience, and the regular paints and polishes continued to release new colors and formulas to step up their game (and yours!).
Year after year, InStyle gathers with industry pros to test and nail down (no pun intended) the top products on the market, and of course, this year's Best Beauty Buys is no different.
Whether you're shopping for your own at-home mani or back on your weekly-salon routine, we're here to prep you with the products that will give you the gorgeous, lasting manicure you crave.
From the best top coats and polishes for every season, to the nourishing remover that will take it all off without damaging your nails, here's the best in nail care for 2022.