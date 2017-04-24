These Are the 4 Best Mascaras of 2017

Courtesy (4); Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 24, 2017

If eyes are considered the window to the soul, then mascara is basically a set of boudoir-esque lace curtains. A few swipes over your lashes impart a similar effect—sexy and seductive, without being overdone. After spending the better part of the year testing mascaras and surveying pro makeup artists on their faves, we compiled our 2017 Best Beauty Buys list, which includes 171 of the best makeup, skincare, and hair products of the year. From those 171 products, four mascaras reigned supreme. Scroll down to shop each one now.

1 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Too Faced $23 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara

Maybelline $4 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Dior Diorshow Mascara

Dior $29 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Lancôme Hypnose Mascara

Lancome $28 SHOP NOW

