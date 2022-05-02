Best Beauty Buys

The Best Makeup Products of 2022

Handpicked by our beauty editors and seasoned industry experts.
By Erin Lukas May 02, 2022 @ 8:55 am
With masks mostly off this year, makeup is back on. And while sales may have dipped during the pandemic, in 2022, everyone is making up for lost time with creative looks. Colorful abstract eyeliner and bold eyeshadow are now a means of self-expression, whether you're coordinating your eyeshadow shades to your back-to-office fits, or wearing a neon cat-eye to your first concert since the pandemic. And some days, a second-skin finish foundation, dewy highlighter, and a few coats of lengthening mascara are all you need to feel ready to take on the world.

Whatever your current vibe, the 2022 InStyle Best Beauty Buys will help you achieve it. From a waterproof mascara that will hold up against sweat and tears to a foundation brush that delivers a seamless application every single time, our panel of experts cut through the noise and narrowed down the products that are good enough for your face right now.

Ahead, the best makeup products and tools of 2022.

Foundation

  • Liquid Foundation
    Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

    This Armani Beauty foundation is beloved by celebrities and makeup artists alike because it delivers a glowy, your-skin-but-better look. 

    $65.00
    shop it
    Giorgio Armani
  • Inexpensive Foundation
    Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

    This lightweight, dewy foundation is your straight shot to glazed-doughnut skin. What's more, it provides SPF 18 protection. 

    $9.00
    shop it
    Amazon
  • Best Powder Foundation
    Make Up For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation

    Overactive oil glands don't stand a chance against this Make Up For Ever powder foundation. The formula absorbs excess shine and minimizes the look of pores, leaving skin with a smooth, matte finish.

    $38.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Oil-Free Foundation
    Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation SPF 30

    Shiseido's lightweight foundation does the unthinkable: it withstands sweat, humidity, oil, and facial movements for an always-fresh finish. Plus, it offers SPF 30 protection. 

    $47.00
    shop it
    Shiseido
  • Best Tinted Moisturizer/BB Cream
    NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer

    Even skin tone while hydrating with this tinted moisturizer. In addition to smoothing and nourishing skin, it also brightens and protects with SPF 30. 

    $45.00
    shop it
    NARS
  • Foundation Brush
    Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Brush

    A tool that lives up to its name, this brush delivers a seamless foundation application every single time. The crimped bristles help with control, and the unique shape fits the contours of the face.  

    $47.00
    shop it
    Hourglass
  • Clean/Natural Foundation
    Exa High Fidelity Foundation

    Unsurprisingly, Credo Beauty's makeup brand Exa makes the best clean foundation. Available in 43 shades and infused with skincare actives like hyaluronic acid, microalgae, and maqui berry and acai fruit oils, the satin-finish formula feels weightless whether it's applied sheer or built up for full coverage. 

    $38.00
    shop it
    Credo Beauty
  • Best Shade-Inclusive Complexion Collection
    Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

    Rihanna set a new standard for makeup brands when she launched Fenty Beauty with 40 shades of foundation in 2017. Now available in 50 shades, the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation range is still unparalleled.

    $38.00
    shop it
    Ulta
  • Best Loose/Translucent Setting Powder
    Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

    Top makeup artists swear by Laura Mercier's Translucent Loose Setting Powder because it has a blurring effect and extends the life of foundation with zero flashback. 

    $39.00
    shop it
    Laura Mercier
  • Concealer
    Beautyblender BOUNCE™ Airbrush Liquid Whip Concealer

    If you're after full coverage that doesn't settle into fine lines or dry out skin, Beautyblender's hyaluronic acid and peptide-infused hydrating concealer is your match. 

    $26.00
    shop it
    Beauty Blender, Sephora
  • Primer
    Tatcha The Liquid Silk Canvas

    The perfect base starts with a primer that will help your makeup hold up. This Tatcha one contains silk extracts to smooth skin and protect against pollution. 

    $52.00
    shop it
    Tatcha
  • Setting Spray
    Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

    Like renter's insurance for makeup, Urban Decay's setting spray ensures your beat is always nothing short of perfection. 

    $33.00
    shop it
    Amazon

Contour & Highlight

  • Powder Blush
    Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Powder Blush

    Add a pop of color to your complexion with Makeup by Mario's inexplicably silky smooth powder blush. 

    $24.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Cream Blush
    Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Color

    This cream blush glides on like butter, but doesn't melt or smudge like the others. The dual-ended stick includes a brush for easy application. 

    $34.00
    shop it
    Nudestix
  • Clean/Natural Blush
    Kosas Color & Light Palette - Cream

    With an uber-blendable cream blush and highlighter in one palette, picking complimentary makeup shades (and streamlining your routine) has never been easier. 

    $34.00
    shop it
    Kosas
  • Bronzer
    Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer

    While inclusivity is still lacking in the bronzer category, Fenty is leading the way. Sun Stalk'r comes in nine shades to complement a wide range of skin tones and has a soft, buttery texture that blends seamlessly to add warmth or contour. 

    $34.00
    shop it
    Ulta
  • Clean/Natural Bronzer
    Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer

    Use this glowy bronzer to add a sun-kissed glow to skin. The velvety formula is supercharged with nourishing ingredients to boost hydration. 

    $75.00
    shop it
    Westman Atelier
  • Highlighter
    CHANEL Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick

    With a smooth, silky texture, this moisturizing balm adds a dewy (not shimmery) natural glow to your skin. 

    $45.00
    shop it
    CHANEL
  • Blush Brush
    Surratt Beauty Artistique Cheek Brush

    The rounded bristles of Surratt's brush ensure you get just the right amount of blush every time. Use it to add a pop of color to the skin or swirl on setting powder to reduce shine and lock foundation in place. 

    $130.00
    shop it
    Net-A-Porter

Eyes

  • Cream Eyeshadow
    Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Color

    While cream eyeshadow is easy to apply, it's notoriously known to crease and fade. That's why Danessa Myricks Beauty's ColorFix is the exception. The formula promises smudge-free wear for up to 24 hours and comes in a wide range of colors and finishes, from matte beige to duochrome teal. 

    $18.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Clean/Natural Eyeshadow
    Ilia Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint

    Eyeshadow isn't confusing when you have Ilia's Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in your stash. The smudge-proof, liquid-to-powder formula comes in eight metallic shades that can be applied with your fingertips and offers enough play time before it dries down. 

    $18.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Eye Mask
    111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask

    These cooling hydrogel masks tackle puffiness and dark circles around the under-eye area so your concealer doesn't have to work as hard. 

    $15.00
    shop it
    111SKIN
  • Eyeshadow Brush
    Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Shader Brush No. 21

    Both makeup newbies and professional artists alike would benefit from having this shading brush in their kits. With its flat, tapered shape, setting and blending eyeshadow onto the lids is effortless.

    $26.00
    shop it
    Dior
  • Eyelash Curler
    Kevyn Aucoin The Eyelash Curler

    Kevyn Aucoin's eyelash curler leaves no lash behind. The tool is designed for all eye shapes and expertly curls each individual lash without any pinching. 

    $21.00
    shop it
    Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, Nordstrom, Amazon, Bergdorf Goodman, Dermstore, Skinstore, Blurmercury
  • Eyeliner Pencil
    Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl in Bedroom Black

    This waterproof liner slides on without any tugging for clean, defined lines and can also be smudged out for a smoky eye. 

    $29.00
    shop it
    Charlotte Tilbury
  • Eyeshadow Palette
    Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette

    Like a good pair of jeans, this neutral eyeshadow palette can be dressed up or down. Wear any of the neutral matte shades solo for a subtle look or mix-and-match them for a dramatic smoky eye. 

    $48.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Gel Eyeliner
    INGLOT AMC Eyeliner Gel 77

    An excellent gel eyeliner is highly pigmented, smudge-proof, and goes on smooth. INGLOT's pot checks off all the boxes, with an impressive color range to boot. 

    $16.00
    shop it
    Amazon
  • False Lashes
    ARDELL Demi Wispies

    Expect compliments on your lashes while wearing this ARDELL set. The convincing length, curl, and volume these falsies offer can be credited to their shape: shorter inner corners and longer outer corners create a flared and fluttery look. 

    $5.00
    shop it
    Ardell
  • Powder Eyeshadow
    PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership IX: Huetopian Dream

    No powder eyeshadows compare to those in a Pat McGrath palette. The legendary makeup artist's Huetopican Dream comes with 10 highly pigmented, wearable shades in six different finishes, ranging from velvety coral to trichrome gold. 

    $125.00
    shop it
    PAT MCGRATH LABS
  • Liquid Eyeliner
    KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner

    While KVD's liquid liner isn't permanent like its name implies, your intense black cat-eye won't come off. 

    $23.00
    shop it
    KVD Beauty
  • Mascara
    Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara

    The recently revamped mascara still delivers the long-lasting lift and curl you know and love – plus is infused with cotton nectar for stronger, shinier lashes.  

    $30.00
    shop it
    Dior
  • Waterproof Mascara
    Maybelline New York The Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Mascara

    Not only is this Maybelline mascara a lash lift in a bottle, the water-resistant formula doesn't smudge or flake. 

    $9.00
    shop it
    Amazon
  • Brow Gel
    Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel

    No microblading appointment required: Fill and set sparse brows with Anastasia Beverly Hills' tinted gel, available in seven shades.

    $22.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Brow Pencil
    Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Pen

    With a three-pronged tip that fills in brows with realistic hair-like strokes, you can ditch your microblading appointment for this pencil.

    $25.00
    shop it
    Benefit Cosmetcs
  • Tweezer
    Tweezerman Blue Stone Slant Tweezer

    These are a classic for a reason: Anyone can get professional-level brows at home with Tweezerman's slanted tweezer. The tip is the perfect angle for working on stray hairs against the brow bone. 

    $23.00
    shop it
    Tweezerman
  • Makeup Remover
    Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

    No rinsing required: Bioderma's micellar water removes makeup (including waterproof mascara!) without the need to rub and tug your skin. 

    $16.00
    shop it
    Amazon

Lips

  • Lipstick
    MAC Cosmetics Satin Lipstick Satin Lipstick

    This silky lipstick is the fluffy robe of lipsticks. It feels soft on the lips whether you've applied a single sheer coat or a few for full coverage.  

    $19.00
    shop it
    MAC Cosmetics
  • Lip Stain
    YSL Beauty Vernis à Lèvres Glossy Stain

    A long-wear glossy stain with impressive color payoff that doesn't settle into lip lines? Say no more.

    $38.00
    shop it
    YSL Beauty US
  • Best Clean/Natural Lip Product
    MERIT Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

    Part lip oil, part tint, MERIT's Shade Slick leaves lips pillowy soft with a subtle pop of color.  

    $24.00
    shop it
    MERIT
  • Liquid Lipstick
    Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

    This liquid lipstick offers long-lasting, full coverage in a single swipe. What's more, it doesn't feather, flake, or dry out lips. But would you expect anything less from Rihanna? 

    $26.00
    shop it
    Ulta
  • Lip Gloss
    Glossier Lip Gloss

    Y2K beauty looks might be trending again, but you can leave sticky lip glosses in the early aughts. All four shades of Glossier's long-wear lip gloss provide a high-shine finish that isn't goopy or tacky. 

    $14.00
    shop it
    Glossier
  • Inexpensive Lip Gloss
    Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly

    Lips are definitely ready for this jelly: Tower 28's gloss has the high-shine finish you crave with the comfort and hydration of a balm. 

    $15.00
    shop it
    Tower 28
  • Inexpensive Lipstick
    Burt's Bees Matte Lip Crayon

    This crayon is the perfect mix of a nourishing lip balm and traditional matte lipstick. It leaves lips with bold color while the formula's shea butter and jojoba oil treat your pout. 

    $8.99
    shop it
    Burt's Bees
  • Lip Balm
    La Mer The Lip Balm

    Prep lips with La Mer's luxurious nourishing balm for smooth, even lipstick application

    $75.00
    shop it
    La Mer
  • Most Innovative Launch
    Ami Colé Lip Oil

    This lip oil is like no other: it conditions and protects lips while adding a sheer tint. The universal neutral shade looks gorgeous on everyone, especially those with melanin-rich skin. 

    $20.00
    shop it
    Ami Colé
  • Best Black-Owned Makeup Line
    The Lip Bar (TLB)

    Even former First Lady Michelle Obama is a fan of The Lip Bar's Liquid Matte Lipstick. Along with the hero product, the Detroit-based brand offers a full collecion of color cosmetics with high-performance formulas and inclusive shade ranges. 

    $8.00
    shop it
    The Lip Bar
