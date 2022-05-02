The Best Makeup Products of 2022

With masks mostly off this year, makeup is back on. And while sales may have dipped during the pandemic, in 2022, everyone is making up for lost time with creative looks. Colorful abstract eyeliner and bold eyeshadow are now a means of self-expression, whether you're coordinating your eyeshadow shades to your back-to-office fits, or wearing a neon cat-eye to your first concert since the pandemic. And some days, a second-skin finish foundation, dewy highlighter, and a few coats of lengthening mascara are all you need to feel ready to take on the world.