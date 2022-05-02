The Best Makeup Products of 2022
With masks mostly off this year, makeup is back on. And while sales may have dipped during the pandemic, in 2022, everyone is making up for lost time with creative looks. Colorful abstract eyeliner and bold eyeshadow are now a means of self-expression, whether you're coordinating your eyeshadow shades to your back-to-office fits, or wearing a neon cat-eye to your first concert since the pandemic. And some days, a second-skin finish foundation, dewy highlighter, and a few coats of lengthening mascara are all you need to feel ready to take on the world.
Whatever your current vibe, the 2022 InStyle Best Beauty Buys will help you achieve it. From a waterproof mascara that will hold up against sweat and tears to a foundation brush that delivers a seamless application every single time, our panel of experts cut through the noise and narrowed down the products that are good enough for your face right now.
Ahead, the best makeup products and tools of 2022.