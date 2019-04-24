The Best Lipsticks and Lip Products of 2019
For our 24th annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 154 beauty game-changers.
Everyone wants options, but sometimes all those choices is what makes buying a new lipstick, lip balm, or lip gloss so damn confusing.
It's probably the beauty category that's experienced the most innovation in the past few years, as brands have finally figured out ways to not only make matte lip products comfortable or lip gloss less sticky, but they've also increased the wear of satin lipstick so it doesn't just transfer to your coffee cup.
But since lipstick or lip balm are both items that are most likely going to live in your handbag, you should probably figure out what's worth buying, whether you're looking to throw down $5 or $55. To help you out, we quizzed our Best Beauty Buys panel of pros to figure out the eight best lip products of 2019.
Keep scrolling to check out and shop the buys they've dubbed as winners.
Best Liquid Lipstick: Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder
There are some beauty products that win InStyle's Best Beauty Buys for over a decade, so when a new product swoops in and claims a title, it's a big deal. That's exactly what happened with this liquid lipstick from Chanel. Available in 11 shades, it applies as a creamy matte and dries down to a lightweight velvety powder that lasts for hours.
Best Natural Lipstick: Bite Amuse Bouche
Natural or non-toxic makeup used to have a pretty bad reputation for not being great in the performance department, but things have changed, especially when it comes to lipstick. This option from Bite is made with 12 edible oils and triple milled pigments, which means the creamy formula offers a ton of moisture, high-impact color (and there are plenty to choose from!), and sits comfortably on your lips.
Best Lip Balm: Sisley-Paris Nutritive
If your chapped lips prob has continued, even though you apply balm every hour on the hour, it might be time to switch things up. Invest in this hydrating shea-butter-based balm from Sisley that's made with hazelnut, plum, and sunflower oils to plump, smooth, and hydrate dry, irritated lips.
Best Lip Stain: Dior Addict Lip Tattoo
It's one thing to last through an oily slice of pizza, but quite another to withstand makeup remover, but that's why Dior Addict Lip Tattoo won the InStyle Best Beauty Buy for best lip stain. The bonus? In addition to imparting a long-lasting pigment, it won't dry out your lips and feels totally weightless.
Best Inexpensive Lip Gloss: NYX Professional Makeup Butter
Besides its enviable price tag, what sets this moisturizing lip gloss apart is its medium-coverage color payoff, which you can choose in up to 29 hues.
Best Lip Gloss: Chanel Rouge Coco
Lip gloss has seriously changed since junior high. This non-tacky, coconut-oil- infused gloss is available in 24 shades, from honey to a deep vampy purple.
Best Inexpensive Lipstick: Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte
Why should you care about creamy matte? Because it takes all the annoying aspects out of traditional matte lipstick. It dries down to a flat, non-shiny shade, still imparts seriously color payoff, but feels comfy on your lips. This one is only $6 and is offered in a ton of different colors. Any questions?
Best Lipstick: NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
It's so simple, yet so game changing. This budge-proof pencil lipstick's ergonomic design allows you to line your lips with precision, and then offers you to ability to color in your pout, too.