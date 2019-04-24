The Best Lipsticks and Lip Products of 2019

For our 24th annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 154 beauty game-changers.

Everyone wants options, but sometimes all those choices is what makes buying a new lipstick, lip balm, or lip gloss so damn confusing.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

It's probably the beauty category that's experienced the most innovation in the past few years, as brands have finally figured out ways to not only make matte lip products comfortable or lip gloss less sticky, but they've also increased the wear of satin lipstick so it doesn't just transfer to your coffee cup.

But since lipstick or lip balm are both items that are most likely going to live in your handbag, you should probably figure out what's worth buying, whether you're looking to throw down $5 or $55. To help you out, we quizzed our Best Beauty Buys panel of pros to figure out the eight best lip products of 2019.

Keep scrolling to check out and shop the buys they've dubbed as winners.

VIDEO: How to Use Tinted Brow Gel