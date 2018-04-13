The Best Lipsticks and Lip Products of 2018

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Given that putting on a swipe of lipstick is fast and easy, it's the one product most of us reach for when we have little or no time to get ready.

There's no shortage of lipsticks, glosses, stains, and balms out there to choose from, but we only have so much arm space to swatch them on. That's why we turned to our 2018 Best Beauty Buys panel of pros to narrow down the greatest long-wear, pretty-pigmented formulas that don't fade, smudge, or flake.

Whether you're a diehard matte lipstick fan or prefer the sheen of a gloss, this year's list of winning products includes options you'll love at every price point.

