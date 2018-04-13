The Best Lipsticks and Lip Products of 2018

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Given that putting on a swipe of lipstick is fast and easy, it's the one product most of us reach for when we have little or no time to get ready.

There's no shortage of lipsticks, glosses, stains, and balms out there to choose from, but we only have so much arm space to swatch them on. That's why we turned to our 2018 Best Beauty Buys panel of pros to narrow down the greatest long-wear, pretty-pigmented formulas that don't fade, smudge, or flake.

Whether you're a diehard matte lipstick fan or prefer the sheen of a gloss, this year's list of winning products includes options you'll love at every price point.

1 of 9 courtesy Chanel

The Best Lipstick: Chanel Rouge Coco

What makes Chanel's lipstick special enough to take home this year's top prize is that even though it coats lips with vibrant color, it wears as comfortably as a balm and shines like a gloss. 

2 of 9 courtesy NYX

The Best Inexpensive Lipstick: NYX Velvet Matte

In 2018, cheap trills are hard to find, but with the under-$10 price point of NYX's matte lipstick you can afford to be adventurous. Available in shades that range from navy to taupe and everything in between, the formula has a shine-free finish that isn't drying, like so many other matte lipsticks.

3 of 9 courtesy Ilia

The Best Natural Lipstick: Ilia

Natural lipsticks used to have a bad rap for not offering as much color payoff as other formulas. This year's winning tube will make you forget what you think you know about natural lipsticks. Ila's formula may be 85 percent organic but includes bold shades like fuchsia, purple, orchid, and oxblood. 

4 of 9 courtesy Chanel

The Best Lip Gloss: Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss

If you've written lip gloss off with the other products you wore in high school, this game-changer will make you reconsider shiny lips. The formula isn't sticky, tacky, or slippery. The shades have just the right amount of shimmer to make your lips sparkle—in a sophisticated way. 

5 of 9 courtesy NARS

The Best Liquid Lipstick: NARS Powermatte

Liquid lipsticks are notoriously hard to apply. That's why our panel loves that the fine, pointy tip of NARS's applicator lets you simply trace crisp borders and even overline lips with ease. The formula wears comfortably, too. It goes on like a stain but outlasts its liquid relatives—it's even outlasted full meals.

6 of 9 courtesy NYX

The Best Inexpensive Lip Gloss: NYX Butter Gloss

One swipe of this gloss and you'll instantly understand why it's called butter. The creamy formula is effortless to apply and doesn't budge—ever. We also have no complaints about its subtle, sugar-cookie scent. 

7 of 9 courtesy Bigelow Chemists

The Best Balm: Smith's Rosebud Salve

This tiny tin does it all. The balm smooths cracks, locks in moisture, and leaves a flattering blush tint. Bonus: The lightweight salve is also a quick fix for chapped cuticles. 

8 of 9 courtesy CoverGirl

The Best New Gloss: Lip Luster: CoverGirl Katy Kat Gloss

When you're in a mood to have a little fun with your makeup, turn to CoverGirl Katy Kat Gloss. All of the super-moisturizing 14 shades are shockingly vibrant and statement-making. 

9 of 9 courtesy YSL

The Best New Tint: Stay-put Lip Tint: YSL Tatouage Couture

If every lip stain you've ever tried has disappeared along with your sad desk lunch from your company's cafeteria, YSL's is the exception. Hands down, the weightless, matte, liquid formula is one of the most comfortable stains we've ever worn. 

Each of these products is voted on by a panel of pros or selected by our editors. If you purchase through our links, InStyle may earn a commission.

