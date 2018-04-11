The Best Lash and Brow Products of 2018

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Eyebrows and eyelashes are pretty badass. Biologically, they're designed to keep dirt, sweat, oil, and debris out of your eyes. They're also the two features that can totally transform your entire look. (In fact, research shows that brows are a key trait by which humans recognize one another.)

When it comes to enhancing, grooming, and shaping these features, you're not limited to microblading or pricey extensions. There are plenty of easy-to-use, game-changing products that'll do the trick, and our Best Beauty Buys panel rounded them all up.

Keep scrolling for the lowdown on mascaras that'll lengthen your lashes without clumps and flakes, the eyebrow gel that'll darken and thicken your baby brow hairs, and so much more.

