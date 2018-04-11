The Best Lash and Brow Products of 2018

Photo Illustration.
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 11, 2018 @ 10:00 am

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Eyebrows and eyelashes are pretty badass. Biologically, they're designed to keep dirt, sweat, oil, and debris out of your eyes. They're also the two features that can totally transform your entire look. (In fact, research shows that brows are a key trait by which humans recognize one another.)

When it comes to enhancing, grooming, and shaping these features, you're not limited to microblading or pricey extensions. There are plenty of easy-to-use, game-changing products that'll do the trick, and our Best Beauty Buys panel rounded them all up.

Keep scrolling for the lowdown on mascaras that'll lengthen your lashes without clumps and flakes, the eyebrow gel that'll darken and thicken your baby brow hairs, and so much more.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows

1 of 8 courtesy Anastasia Beverly Hills

The Best Brow Product: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is one of the few eyebrow pencils that draws on thin, smudge-proof, hair-like strokes that actually look real. The opposite side of the pencil features a spooly you can use to blend in product or to brush up the hair for a feathery, youthful look.

Anastasia Beverly Hills $21 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 courtesy Chanel

The Best Mascara: Chanel Inimitable Intense

Why spend $32 on mascara? Hear us out. Chanel enhanced the brand's original best-selling formula so it provided even more volume, length, and curl without causing clumps or flakes. The brush creates a 3D, falsies-like effect, catching and coating each individual lash with a conditioning and hydrating formula. 

Chanel $32 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 courtesy L'Oreal

The Best Waterproof Mascara: L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Waterproof

You can binge-watch at least three Nicholas Sparks movies on Netflix without this waterproof mascara running down your face. Not only that, but a few swipes of this $7 formula will give your eyelashes up to four times their natural thickness. 

L'Oreal Paris $7 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 courtesy Surratt

The Best Eyelash Curler: Surratt Beauty Relevée

Not all eyelash curlers are created equal. A faulty design can actually seriously harm your lashes. This Japanese-designed tool grabs hold of every little hair and prevents damage by putting less pressure on your lashes while you clamp down. 

 

Surratt Beauty $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 courtesy Benefit

Best Brow Gel: Benefit Gimme Brow +

InStyle editors flipped out over this thickening eyebrow gel. The tiny fibers in the formula latch onto your natural brow hair, giving them a believable boost in thickness. 

Benefit Cosmetics $24 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 courtesy Ardell

Best False Lashes: Ardell Individuals

If you're under the impression that all false lashes look fake, it's time to ditch the strips for individual wispies. These solo, natural-looking hairs can be added anywhere you want a little boost of volume. Ardell's seamlessly blend in with the rest of your lashes.

Ardell $5 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 courtesy Tweezerman

Best Tweezers: Tweezerman Slant

The tip of these tweezers is calibrated to exactly a 25-degree slant so that you're able to grab hold of every single stray hair with ease. While you should pluck in moderation, if your pair does start to dull, you can send it back to the brand, which will sharpen your rose gold tool for free.

Tweezerman $23 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 courtesy Maybelline

The Best Brow Tint: Maybelline New York Tattoo Studio Brow Gel

If you don't have time to draw on your eyebrows every day, but you're not yet set on microblading, Maybelline is at your service. This paint-on gel tints your brow hairs to create a more intense, fuller look. The pigment sticks around for a few days before fading.

Each of these products is voted on by a panel of pros or selected by our editors. If you purchase through our links, InStyle may earn a commission.

Maybelline $13 SHOP NOW

