For our 24th annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 154 beauty game-changers.

While haircuts are powered by scissors and the skill of your stylist, hairstyles greatly rely on the effectiveness of product. And we're not just talking about shampoo and conditioner — that's just your base. Hairstyling products not only help you manipulate your hair for a specific look, but they also help solve specific hair woes, whether that's split ends, frizz, dullness, dehydrated curls, and more.

So to help you figure out what's worth buying (because no one has time for a bad hair day), we asked our Best Beauty Buys panel of professionals to rate the best hairstyling products of 2019, from hairsprays, curl creams, texture sprays, and everything in-between. They even gave us the lowdown on the best at-home hair coloring products, too.

Ahead, the award-winners and more on why they belong in your shopping cart.

