The Best Hairstyling Products of 2019
For our 24th annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 154 beauty game-changers.
While haircuts are powered by scissors and the skill of your stylist, hairstyles greatly rely on the effectiveness of product. And we're not just talking about shampoo and conditioner — that's just your base. Hairstyling products not only help you manipulate your hair for a specific look, but they also help solve specific hair woes, whether that's split ends, frizz, dullness, dehydrated curls, and more.
So to help you figure out what's worth buying (because no one has time for a bad hair day), we asked our Best Beauty Buys panel of professionals to rate the best hairstyling products of 2019, from hairsprays, curl creams, texture sprays, and everything in-between. They even gave us the lowdown on the best at-home hair coloring products, too.
Ahead, the award-winners and more on why they belong in your shopping cart.
Best Natural Styler: Davines Oil Non Oil
Don't let the name of the product confuse you. While it hydrates like an oil, it's actually a non-hold gel formula that tames frizz and leaves behind a glossy finish without weighing down hair.
Best Curl Definer: Bumble and Bumble Curl Defining Creme
Curls are hydrated thanks to powerful moisturizing ingredients like capuacu butter and Brazil nut oil, while Bumble and bumble's "HydraSculpt Blend" works to provide definition and separation. This award-winner can be used when air drying or with a diffuser, too.
Best At-Home Color Kit: Madison Reed Radiant Cream Color
It's at-home hair color in a box, redefined. This little kit delivers dye (um, there 45+ shades to choose from), activator, shampoo, conditioner, and application accessories (like latex gloves, mini cups, cleansing wipes, etc) for only $25. Bonus: The site offers a quiz that's super helpful in picking the absolute best hair color for you.
Best Heat Protector: Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer
Would you take cupcakes out of the oven without an oven mit? Probably not, so you shouldn't go to town with hot tools without a heat protectant spray for your hair. This one is made with a shockingly lightweight compilation of oils, including argan, coconut, macadamia, and sweet almond, providing ample smoothing and hydrating power.
Best At-Home Highlighting Kit: Madison Reed Light Works Balayage
This kit makes at-home balayage a reality thanks to a horseshoe-shaped tool, which helps you paint on the color in a way that mimics how the sun would naturally hit (and therefore highlight) your hair. Also included, a toner, which fine-tunes the shade of your choosing.
Best Dry Shampoo: Klorane with Oat Milk
Dry shampoo: It's the secret to making a blowout last one more day, or totally skipping a wash because that snooze button is way too tempting. Either way, we suggest reaching for this fast-acting, oil-absorbing, editor-beloved formula. Spray about eight inches away from your roots and gently massage to eliminate any white cast.
Best Shine Enhancer: Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
In addition to a blend of shine-enhancing ingredients like jasmine, edelweiss- ower, lychee, sandalwood, cassis, bergamot, and argan extracts, this light oil also holds Oribe's gorgeous signature scent, which basically doubles as perfume.
Best Volumizer: Phyto Phytovolume Actif
If your fine hair always falls flat, this award-winning spray belongs in your shopping cart. Activated by heat, the formula uses wheat proteins to give hair lift at the root, helping your hair appear fuller.
Best Styling Cream: Oribe Supershine Light Moisturizing
A true haircare multitasker, this protein-packed styling cream provides a boost of hydration, strength, and shine to your hair. While expensive, a little dollop goes a very long way.
Best Wave Enhancer: Ouai Wave Spray
The brainchild of the KarJenner's mane woman (Jen Atkin), we can bet you've seen this little bottle on Instagram. But it's not just famed for its chic and photogenic packaging. The mist enhances the definition of waves as your hair dries naturally. To use it, mist a generous amount on your hair when wet and let it air dry. Scrunch if you want a tousled, messy vibe.
Best Anti-Frizz Product: Living Proof No-Frizz Instant De-Frizzer
There's five million frizz-fighting products out there, but most of them are meant to be applied on wet hair. That doesn't really help you at 3 p.m. and right before a big meeting. But Living Proof came to the rescue with this spray, which gets rid of frizz in seconds on dry hair. It's kind of miraculous. The light-as-air spray seals cuticles and provides shine with oils that don't weigh down the hair.
Best Hairspray: L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Strong Hold
Elnett is everything, editors and hairstylists agree. This strong-hold spray locks in styles, but it's easily brushed out and won't leave your hair feeling tacky or sticky. Not much compares, honestly.