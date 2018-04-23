The Best Hairstyling Products of 2018

Erin Lukas
Apr 23, 2018 @ 9:00 am

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

If styling your hair is an everyday struggle, chances are it's because you're using the wrong products. Simplifying the journey from damp, just-washed hair to frizz-free, beachy waves or a sleek top knot shouldn't be difficult, but knowing what hairstyling products will help you achieve your desired look can be.

That's why we turned to our Best Beauty Buys panel of pros to find out what stylers actually work. Consider the search for a crunch-free mousse, non-sticky hairspray, curl-definer, and more over.  

Keep scrolling for the 16 hairstyling products that are about to become your new staples.  

The Best Volumizer: Oribe Volumista Mist

Spritz Oribe's mist on your damp roots before blow-drying your hair to get Kate Middleton-level volume. 

The Best Wave Enhancer: Ouai Wave Spray

Wave sprays have a bad reputation for leaving hair crunchy and sticky. The exception is this year's winning formula by Ouai. Spritz the rice-protein solution on damp or dry hair to enhance your natural texture. 

The Best Anti-Frizz Product: R+Co Foil Frizz + Static Control Spray

Think of this R+Co spray like Static Guard for your hair. Its argan oil and vitamin E locks moisture in and keeps frizz out. Don't believe us? Wear a hat and check out how smooth your hair is when you take it off. 

The Best Curl Definer: Oribe Curl Control Silkening Crème

Along with soft-hold polymers, Oribe's cocktail of coconut, jojoba, and argan oils help curls sit just right. 

The Best Hairspray: L'Oréal Paris Elnett

Don't let this superfine mist fool you: It offers even more hold than other hairsprays. Set your updo with it and your updo will look the same at 11P.M. as it did that morning.  

The Best Styling Cream: Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom

There's a reason this year's winning styling cream has been selling out since it launched in the '70s. It gives hair crunch-free hold and boosts shine. 

The Best Finishing Product: Leonor Greyl Sérum de Soie Sublimateur

If you have super-fine hair that gets greasy and weighed down by multiple styling products, make this serum the only one you use. The featherweight formula detangles, smooths, conditions, and protects hair from heat damage in a single step. 

The Best Shine Product: Oribe Shine Light Reflecting Spray

This sheer, polymer-packed spray instantly gives lackluster hair a glossy finish that isn't greasy. 

The Best Heat Protectant: Aveda Brilliant Damage Control

If you're in a long-term relationship with your hot tools, spritz this year's winning heat protectant on first. The chamomile extract strengthens hair as it shields it from damage. 

The Best Permanent Root Touch-Up: Clairol

Don't tell your colorist, but when doing your roots with this 10-minute kit is so easy, why spend hours at the salon every four weeks? The long-handled brush makes all the difference in applying the color evenly. 

The Best Single-Process Color Kit: L'Oréal Paris Superior Preference

Whether you're an at-home hair color rookie or have been DIY-ing your own dye job since high school, L'Oréal Paris's kit is fail-safe. The color is easy to blend so that it never looks like you missed a spot. 

Editors' Pick Mousse: Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Flexible Style

This editor favorite is nothing like the crunchy mousse your mom used in the '80s. The antioxidant-rich formula holds styles and fights frizz while making hair feel so much smoother. 

Editors' Pick Color Booster: John Frieda Color Refreshing Gloss

Gloss isn't just for your lips. The at-home treatment is the secret to keeping your hair shiny between salon coloring sessions. Our editors love this John Frieda gloss because it comes in options for every hair shade. Leave the color-depositing formula on damp hair for 3-5 minutes before shampooing and conditioning to reverse fading, neutralize brassiness, and revive dullness. It even helps mask grown-out roots. 

The Best New Air-Dry Assistant: Living Proof PhD In-Shower Styler

Work your natural hair texture by using this in-shower treatment. The formula binds to wet strands to add body, shine, and definition. 

The Best New Hair Lift: Pantene Pro-V Foam Conditioner

This lightweight foam hydrates fine hair without leaving it limp. Bonus: Our editors can confirm that it makes a great buffer for shaving, too. 

Rookie Win: Hair Makeup: Clairol Color Crave

Curious what you'd look like with pastel pink or purple hair? Test vibrant hair color trends before making a commitment with Clairol's temporary dye. The brush-on formula washes away after a few shampoos. 

Each of these products is voted on by a panel of pros or selected by our editors. If you purchase through our links, InStyle may earn a commission.

