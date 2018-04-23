The Best Hairstyling Products of 2018

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

If styling your hair is an everyday struggle, chances are it's because you're using the wrong products. Simplifying the journey from damp, just-washed hair to frizz-free, beachy waves or a sleek top knot shouldn't be difficult, but knowing what hairstyling products will help you achieve your desired look can be.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

That's why we turned to our Best Beauty Buys panel of pros to find out what stylers actually work. Consider the search for a crunch-free mousse, non-sticky hairspray, curl-definer, and more over.

Keep scrolling for the 16 hairstyling products that are about to become your new staples.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed