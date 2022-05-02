Best Beauty Buys

The Best Hair Products of 2022

For every texture and type.
By Kayla Greaves May 02, 2022 @ 8:50 am
Hair is never really just hair.

Our strands, whether curly, coily, straight, wavy, or any other texture, reflect who we are, our ancestry, and where we're from. It's like a crown we never take off, so making sure it's properly taken care of is paramount.

Since every texture, length, and style brings with it unique needs, for the 2022 Best Beauty Buys, we made sure to work with experts across the haircare industry who can speak to all hair types, to gather their recommendations for hair products worth buying right now. Then, we tested each and every product we're bringing to you to ensure they all work as promised.

From there, we were able to narrow down our list to the very best of the best. From shampoos and conditioners, to styling sprays and tools, we've got everything that will give you a professional finish right at home and on your budget.

So whether you're looking for color protection, something to make your curls pop, bond repair, or just want to slather your dry strands with a nourishing treatment product, you'll be fully covered.

Ready to find out our Best Beauty Buys winners? Discover the best hair products of 2022, ahead.

Best Haircare Brands Overall

  • Packaging & Design
    Oribe

    This well-known luxury brand is beloved both by celebrities and their hairstylists, and for good reason. The brand has a line for every hair type and need and they all deliver professional results right at home. 

    $15.00
    shop it
    oribe.com
  • New Brand
    MONDAY Haircare

    Pick from MONDAY's Smooth, Volume, Moisture, or Gentle lines in order to customize your wash day. 

    $7.99
    shop it
    Amazon
  • New Natural Hair Brand
    adwoa beauty

    Adwoa beauty has everything your natural hair will need for wash day. 

    $12.00
    shop it
    Sephora

Cleansing & Conditioning

  • Black-Owned Haircare Brand
    PATTERN Hydration Shampoo

    Tracee Ellis Ross never misses, and with this product she's here to give your hair a fresh, very moisturized start. 

    $38.00
    shop it
    Sephora.com + Patternbeauty.com
  • Black-Owned Haircare Brand
    PATTERN Medium Conditioner

    This medium shampoo is perfect for curlies who want to replenish moisture without weighing down their coils. 

    $42.00
    shop it
    Sephora.com + Patternbeauty.com
  • Co-Wash
    Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Cleansing Conditioner

    Want to skip the shampoo this wash day? This cream co-wash gives your hair a good cleanse while still retaining moisture. 

    $11.00
    shop it
    carolsdaughter.com
  • Dry Shampoo
    Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo

    Greasy roots don't stand a chance against this dry shampoo. Bonus: Your hair (and you) will also enjoy the brand's signature fragrance.

    $26.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Scalp Scrub
    Christophe Robin Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt

    Believe it or not, the skin on your head needs love, too. Purify and detox your scalp with this physically exfoliating sea salt scrub. 

    $53.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Shampoo & Conditioner for Frizzy Hair
    Kérastase Discipline Smooth in Motion Shampoo & Conditioner

    Curb frizz and enjoy smooth, sleek strands with this cleansing and conditioning duo. 

    $36.00
    shop it
    kerastase-usa.com
  • Leave-In Conditioner for Natural Hair
    Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner

    If your in-shower conditioner just isn't giving your hair the oomph of moisture it needs,  a few pumps of this leave-in will do the trick. 

    $13.00
    shop it
    mielleorganics.com
  • Inexpensive Shampoo for Natural Hair
    Camille Rose Sweet Ginger Cleansing Rinse

    Seeking budget-friendly beauty? You truly can't go wrong with this invigorating ginger-infused rinse from Camille Rose.  

    $12.00
    shop it
    Ulta
  • Inexpensive Shampoo & Conditioner for Natural Hair
    OGX Extra Strength Hydrate & Repair + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo & Conditioner

    OGX has become a drugstore staple, simply because it works. The Argan Oil of Morocco line is beloved by nearly everyone — us, included. 

    $7.00
    shop it
    target.com
  • Shampoo & Conditioner
    Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

    If you've got weak, brittle hair, then you definitely need some Olaplex in your life. Your road to healthy hair starts with this bond-strengthening shampoo. 

    $28.00
    shop it
    olaplex.com
  • Shampoo & Conditioner
    Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

    Follow up with this bond-strengthening conditioner and you'll be well on your way.

    $28.00
    shop it
    olaplex.com
  • Shampoo & Conditioner for Color-Treated Hair
    Biolage Professional Color Last Shampoo and Conditioner

    This shampoo and conditioning duo is perfect for all types of color-treated hair. Add it to your routine and expect zero brassiness or fading any time soon. 

    $21.00
    shop it
    biolage.com
  • Shampoo & Conditioner for Fine Hair
    Oribe Shampoo & Conditioner for Magnificent Volume

    Got fine hair, and looking for a little more body? Use this Oribe line to add a little oomph to your mane. 

    $46.00
    shop it
    oribe.com
  • Shampoo & Conditioner for Natural Hair
    TPH by Taraji Honey Fresh Shampoo & Make It Rain Conditioner

    Taraji never lets us down, and she delivers at only $10 a pop with this moisturizing duo. 

    $10.00
    shop it
    Walmart

Treatment Products

  • Hair Mask
    K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

    What if we told you there was a hair mask you didn't need to wash out. Well, here it is — and trust us, you'll notice softer hair after just one use. Another plus: it will stop breakage over time. 

    $75.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Leave-In Conditioner
    OUAI Leave In Conditioner x BYREDO

    The hydration of a leave-in with the scent of a perfume. Does it really get any better than that? 

    $26.00
    shop it
    ouai.com
  • Most Innovative
    Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Serum

    This bond protecting serum helps to relieve current damage, and prevent it in the future. Use on damp, clean hair for best results. 

    $28.00
    shop it
    olaplex.com
  • Scalp Serum
    Dr. Barbara Sturm Scalp Serum

    Help calm and restore the scalp's moisture balance with panthenol and papaya extract.

    $100.00
    shop it
    drsturm.com
  • Hair Oil for Natural Hair
    BREAD Beauty Supply hair-oil

    Add a boost of shine to your hair any time, any time. Bonus: you can use on wet or dry strands. 

    $24.00
    shop it
    breadbeautysupply.com
  • Curl Definer for Natural Hair
    Mizani True Textures Define Pudding

    Whether you're doing a wash-and-go or a twist out, use this pudding to achieve the ultimate definition. 

    $21.00
    shop it
  • Deep Conditioner for Natural Hair
    SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque

    Is your hair extra thirsty these days? Well, this masque, infused with Jamaican Black Castor Oil, is like the tall glass of water your curls have been yearning for. 

    $13.00
    shop it
    target.com
  • Hair Mask for Natural Hair
    Cantu Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque

    Let this shea butter-rich masque do all the work when it comes to moisturizing your curls on wash day. Just make sure to leave on for 30 minutes before you rinse. 

    $5.99
    shop it
    walmart.com

Styling Products

  • Hairspray
    L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Unscented Hairspray

    Looking for extra strong hold without the fragrance? Well, you won't need to look any further with this L'Oréal classic. 

    $15.00
    shop it
    L'Oréal Paris
  • Anti-Frizz Product
    Living Proof No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer

    Trying to combat frizz after a long day outdoors? Let this dry conditioning spray do all the work. 

    $29.00
    shop it
    livingproof.com
  • Heat-Protecting Spray
    Nexxus Weightless Style Prep & Protect Leave-In Spray with Hyaluronic Acid

    Hyaluronic acid isn't only good for your face. Prep your hair with extra hydration before you begin styling with this gem. 

    $9.99
    shop it
    Target
  • Natural/Eco-Friendly Styling Product
    rahua Voluminous Spray

    Yep, you can absolutely achieve extra volume using clean ingredients — rahua Voluminous Spray is evidence of that. 

    $34.00
    shop it
    Dermstore
  • Root Coverage Product
    ColorWow Root Cover Up

    Looking for a quick way to cover up grays or stretch out your next color appointment? ColorWow's tried-and-true Root Cover Up is guaranteed to get the job done.

    $35.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Detangler for Natural Hair
    Kinky-Curly Knot Today

    This OG detangling product has been a favorite among naturals for decades, simply because it works. 

    $12.00
    shop it
    kinky-curly.com
  • Inexpensive Conditioner for Natural Hair
    Camille Rose Moroccan Pear Conditioning Custard

    Apply this conditioning custard to freshly washed, damp hair, then allow it to sit for five to 10 minutes for unbelievably soft curls.  

    $12.00
    shop it
    Ulta
  • Curl Definer
    Amika Curl Corps Enhancing Gel

    Use it for a wash-and-go or use it for your next twist out. Either way, expect your curls and coils to be perfectly defined. 

    $26.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Styling Cream for Natural Hair
    Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls

    Looking for all the definition without the crunch? Then you truly cannot go wrong with this staple from Miss Jessie's. 

    $22.00
    shop it
    missjessies.com
  • Volumizer
    PHYTOVOLUME Volumizing Blow-Dry Spray

    Get the most volume out of your blow out. Simply spritz on before styling, and you'll be left with bombshell results.

    $30.00
    shop it
    us.phyto.com/
  • Wave Enhancer
    R+Co Sail Soft Wave Spray

    Give yourself lived-in beachy waves in just one step. Simply spray on, use your fingers to tousle your hair, and voila. 

    $33.00
    shop it
    randco.com
  • Shine Product
    Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray

    At the end of your styling session, spritz on Color Wow's Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray for the perfect glossy finish. 

    $29.00
    shop it
    Sephora.com
  • Styling Cream
    Virtue 6-In-1 Styler

    This all-in-one styler works hard to add softness, shine, and light hydration, all while strengthening, and protecting hair from hot tools. Seriously, can't go wrong with that. 

    $34.00
    shop it
    virtuelabs.com

Tools

  • Blow Dryer
    Dyson Supersonic

    There's a reason why Dyson products have a cult following — they're among the best on the market.So while the price may be a bit steep for some, it's well-worth the investment.  

    $400.00
    shop it
    Dyson
  • Eco-Friendly Hair Tool
    Yves Durif Vented Brush

    Finally, a paddle brush you can really use with your blow dryer. Enough said. 

    $90.00
    shop it
    yvesdurif.com
  • Flat Iron
    ghd platinum+ styler

    With this flat iron, you'll never have to second guess your temperature setting. This one sits at 365°F, which is safe for all textures, while still giving results.

    $279.00
    shop it
    ghdhair.com
  • Paddle Brush
    Denman Brush, D38 Power Paddle

    Known as one of the go-to paddle brushes, trust the Denman to safely detangle, define curls, and even help you achieve a silky smooth blow out. 

    $36.00
    shop it
    denmanbrush.com
  • Round Brush
    Ibiza Hair CC4

    Use this round brush for your next blow out to guarantee a smooth and shiny finish. 

    $47.00
    shop it
    ibizahair.com
  • Curling Iron/Wand
    T3 Whirl Trio

    Whether you want wand curls, or you're looking to create beach waves, this trio will give you everything you need to create your perfect finish. 

    $325.00
    shop it
    t3micro.com
  • Comb/Tool for Natural Hair
    Crown Affair The Comb No. 002

    Expect to be wowed by this detangling comb. Use in-shower, out-of-shower, or whenever you need it. 

    $38.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • Most Innovative for Natural Hair
    Curl Queen The Glove

    Curl Queen's The Glove is truly the one tool you need for wash day. Use it to stimulate your scalp, apply product, and even detangle. 

    $48.00
    shop it
    curlqueenofficial.com

Hair Accessories

  • Hair Clips
    Lelet NY Hair Clips

    These one-of-a-kind hair clips are sure to take your style — whatever it may be — to the next level. 

    $58.00
    shop it
    leletny.com
  • Headbands
    Lele Sadoughi Headbands

    Add a pop of color or a pop of glitz to your hair using on of the brand's many flashy headbands. 

    $45.00
    shop it
