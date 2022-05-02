The Best Fragrance Products of 2022

But let's be real, fragrance can be complex. So for our 2022 Best Beauty Buys, we decided to tap a panel of perfume experts to work with us to narrow down the most gorgeous scents to suit everyone's fancy. Then, we divided those winners among daytime and nighttime scents (yes, some of us have been known to wear perfume to bed). And of course there are scents for the home. If we've learned anything since 2020, it's that you simply must have a delectable-smelling domicile.