The Best Fragrance Products of 2022

For your home and yourself.
By Pia Velasco May 02, 2022 @ 8:55 am
The power of fragrance is undeniable, and that's partly why so many of us integrate perfume into our daily lives.

Of course, at InStyle, we understand how smell can speak volumes when it comes to who we are, our moods, and how we decide to present ourselves to the world. That's why it's important to find a scent that speaks to you and takes you where you want to be.

But let's be real, fragrance can be complex. So for our 2022 Best Beauty Buys, we decided to tap a panel of perfume experts to work with us to narrow down the most gorgeous scents to suit everyone's fancy. Then, we divided those winners among daytime and nighttime scents (yes, some of us have been known to wear perfume to bed). And of course there are scents for the home. If we've learned anything since 2020, it's that you simply must have a delectable-smelling domicile.

Whether you lean toward florals, are looking for a new date-night scent to turn on the heat, want a best-kept-secret cult classic spritz, or are in search for a new way to transform your home's scent, we've got you.

Discover our 2022 Best Beauty Buys winners in the fragrance category, ahead. And don't miss the rest of our picks across hair, skincare, and more, here.

Home Fragrances

  • Candle
    Harlem Candle Co

    For up to 80 hours, make any room smell refreshingly sweet and fresh with this blend of citrus, orange flower, neroli, lemon, vanilla, and lavender.

    $48.00
    shop it
    Harlem Candle Company
  • Room Fragrance
    Baies Room Spray

    No candle, no problem! A few spritzes of this floral spray will uplift any room you're in — no need to worry about burn time.

    $68.00
    shop it
    Diptyque

Daytime Fragrances

  • Daytime Scent
    Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

    Everywhere you go will smell like a fresh bouquet of Lily-of-the-Valley when you spritz on this joyful perfume that adds in notes of peony, iris, and rose. 

    $142.00
    shop it
    Dior
  • Clean/Eco-Friendly Fragrance
    Jazmín Yucatan

    Inspired by the jungle, this perfume blends notes of bergamot, vetiver, jazmin yucateco, and passion flower for a fresh yet humid effect.

    $260.00
    shop it
    DS & Durga
  • Floral Scent
    Versace Dylan Turquoise Eau Du Toilette

    Don't let the medusa on the bottle fool you, this fragrance is as sweet as it gets. Lemon and mandarin balance out the musk and woodsy notes, and at the center, jasmine, guava, and freesia come to full bloom.

    $84.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • MVP
    CHANEL N°5 Eau de Parfum

    Unlike trends that come and go, this fragrance has remained the same since it was created in 1921. It's floral, has hints of vanilla, and is totally timeless.

    $146.00
    shop it
    Chanel
  • Most Innovative
    Glossier You Solid

    Glossier's signature scent is meant to smell different on everyone as it adapts to your skin's natural smell, and now you can take it on the go thanks to its solid form.

    $30.00
    shop it
    Glossier
  • Packaging & Design
    "Moschino Toy 2 Bubble Gum Eau De Toilette "

    This is the one time we'll make an exception to the saying "it's what's on the inside that counts." Sure, this fruity and floral scent sparks all sorts of joy, but the gummy bear-esque bottle will make us smile way after we finish the last drop.

    $87.00
    shop it
    Nordstrom

Nighttime Fragrances

  • Fragrance Launch of 2021
    Fenty Eau de parfum

    Rihanna took fragrance to the next level by blending notes that seem opposing (such as Bulgarian rose, tangy tangerines, blueberries, musk, and coconut) but together, create a full-bodied and sensual scent.

    $130.00
    shop it
    Fenty Beauty
  • Date Night Scent
    Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de parfum

    Touted as one of the year's most popular perfumes thanks to TikTok, this French-made fragrance leaves skin with a lingering scent of amber, jasmine, and cedarwood, with a hint of saffron for taste.

    $NaN
    shop it
    Neiman Marcus
  • Nighttime Scent
    Tom Ford Soleil Neige

    Blending white florals and musk with amber and citrus, this fresh-smelling scent is the unexpected, yet perfect, perfume for aprés ski.

    $270.00
    shop it
    Sephora
  • New Brand
    Witchy Woo

    Vyrao was founded to marry perfumery and energy to create good feelings, which is exactly what this earthy scent does thanks to its nutmeg,  rose, cinnamon, Orris, frankincense, musk, and black pepper blend.

    $190.00
    shop it
    Vyrao
  • Unisex Fragrance
    Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume

    This fragrance is the epitome of "if you know, you know." This it-scent leaves a lasting impression everywhere it goes thanks to its addictive blend of smoky wood, spice, leather, and musk.

    $198.00
    shop it
    Le Labo
