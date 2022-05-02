The Best Fragrance Products of 2022
The power of fragrance is undeniable, and that's partly why so many of us integrate perfume into our daily lives.
Of course, at InStyle, we understand how smell can speak volumes when it comes to who we are, our moods, and how we decide to present ourselves to the world. That's why it's important to find a scent that speaks to you and takes you where you want to be.
But let's be real, fragrance can be complex. So for our 2022 Best Beauty Buys, we decided to tap a panel of perfume experts to work with us to narrow down the most gorgeous scents to suit everyone's fancy. Then, we divided those winners among daytime and nighttime scents (yes, some of us have been known to wear perfume to bed). And of course there are scents for the home. If we've learned anything since 2020, it's that you simply must have a delectable-smelling domicile.
Whether you lean toward florals, are looking for a new date-night scent to turn on the heat, want a best-kept-secret cult classic spritz, or are in search for a new way to transform your home's scent, we've got you.
Discover our 2022 Best Beauty Buys winners in the fragrance category, ahead. And don't miss the rest of our picks across hair, skincare, and more, here.