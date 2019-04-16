The Best Foundation and Cover-Up Products of 2019
For our 24th annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 154 beauty game-changers.
Raise your hand if you've ever been so frustrated the last time you were shopping for a new foundation or concealer that you simply gave up. You might get lucky when you settle for a shade you've swatched that "looks close enough," but color matching is only half of the struggle. The actual formula of your foundation and concealer is just as important.
Whether you're looking for matte full-coverage or a dewy-finish tinted moisturizer, there's no shortage of options out there, and there's really no way of truly knowing a formula works for you until you start wearing it.
That's why for this year's Best Beauty Buys, we gave our panel of pros the task of testing every foundation, concealer, setting powder, tinted moisturizer, and primer to find out which ones are the crème de la crème.
Here, the best foundation and cover-up products of 2019, according to our Best Beauty Buys panel.
Best Primer: Hourglass Veil Mineral
When you're putting in the work applying base, contour, and baked-on concealer, you should protect your investment by making primer your first step. This oil-free formula helps makeup go on smooth and even — and stay that way.
Best Liquid Foundation: Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk
Beloved by celebrities, makeup artists, and beauty editors alike, it's no surprise that this Giorgio Armani Beauty Foundation is a BBB winner almost every year. With micro-fine pigments that give skin a natural-looking finish that feels weightless, there's no other liquid foundation out there that's quite like it.
Best Oil-Free Foundation: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
Full-coverage foundation and acne-prone skin might sound like the recipe for an inevitable breakout, but luckily Estée Lauder's winning formula exists. Available in an impressive 56 shades, the oil-free foundation feels lightweight on, but is still opaque enough to cover existing pimples and dark spots.
Best Tinted Moisturizer: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer
Laura Mercier's Tined Moisturizer is there for makeup minimalists or days where you don't feel like wearing a full face of complexion products. The semi-sheer formula has skin-protecting SPF and antioxidants, plus evens out skin tone without looking like, well, you're wearing makeup.
Best Powder Foundation: Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Compact
Powder foundations have a reputation for being cakey, but this Giorgio Armani compact pulls off the impossible. The powder mattifies without making skin look dull, thanks to the silicone microbeads that create a polished surface.
Best Inexpensive Foundation: L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Makeup
Just how good is L’Oréal Paris' True Match Foundation? Our pros have voted it the best drugstore formula for 10+ years. While that stat is impressive on its own, it's also worth noting that the brand expanded its shade offering last year, bringing the count up to 45.
Best Concealer: Nars Radiant Creamy
It's a makeup cliché, but with this winning concealer, a little bit really does go a long way. What also sets NARS Radiant Creamy concealer apart is that it's thick and creamy enough to cover dark circles, but never creases or pills.
Best Medicated-For-Acne Concealer: Clinique Acne Solutions Clearing Concealer
Yup, this concealer will cover your zits, but also works to heal them, too. It treats blemishes with a blend of acids and also has silica in it to absorb excess oil.
Best Translucent Powder: Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Another member of the BBB hall-of-fame, this silky powder sets makeup but doesn't settle into fine lines.
Best Foundation Brush: IT Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7
Use the large, densely-packed side of this brush for buffing and blending your base, and the smaller end for seamlessly applying concealer.
Best Natural Foundation: Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation
Thanks to skincare ingredients rosehip and jojoba oils, Ilia's liquid foundation sinks into skin like a serum and leaves skin with a glowy tint that won't wear off for hours.