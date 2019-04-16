For our 24th annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 154 beauty game-changers.

Raise your hand if you've ever been so frustrated the last time you were shopping for a new foundation or concealer that you simply gave up. You might get lucky when you settle for a shade you've swatched that "looks close enough," but color matching is only half of the struggle. The actual formula of your foundation and concealer is just as important.

Whether you're looking for matte full-coverage or a dewy-finish tinted moisturizer, there's no shortage of options out there, and there's really no way of truly knowing a formula works for you until you start wearing it.

That's why for this year's Best Beauty Buys, we gave our panel of pros the task of testing every foundation, concealer, setting powder, tinted moisturizer, and primer to find out which ones are the crème de la crème.

Here, the best foundation and cover-up products of 2019, according to our Best Beauty Buys panel.

