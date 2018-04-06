The Best Foundation and Cover-Up Products of 2018

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can’t get enough of. The votes are in: You’ll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers

It's a fact that foundation and concealer are two of the toughest makeup products to buy. You can read hundreds of five-star reviews about a formula, but you won't find out whether the product smudges or the shade is just right until you're wearing it.

So for this year's Best Beauty Buys, our panel of pros put all of the foundations, concealers, primers, and finishing powders to the test to find out which ones outlast the rest—plus the best products to help set them.

Scroll down to meet the foundation and cover-up products that will become your new staples.

The Best Foundation: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk

The one staple product you'll find in every pro's kit? Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. Makeup artists love this foundation because of how versatile it is. One coat wears like a tinted moisturizer, and adding a second gives you an even tone with a satin finish. 

The Best Inexpensive Foundation: L'Oreal Paris True Match

Thanks to this inexpensive foundation, you're always a drugstore run away from a perfect match. Our panel loves L'Oreal Paris True Match because its creamy, oil-free, medium-coverage formula comes in an impressive 30-plus shades. 

The Best Powder Foundation: Make Up For Ever Pro Finish

The major selling point of powder foundation is that you have so many options for how to wear it. Apply Make Up For Ever's long-wear powder with a dry sponge for matte coverage or with a damp sponge if you want a dewy finish with sheer coverage. 

Editors' Pick for Longwear Foundation: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r

Leave it to Rihanna to create a full-coverage foundation that you'll love—even if you hate wearing foundation. The formula is lightweight, but a single coat delivers even, matte coverage. With a boundary-breaking 40 shades to choose from, Fenty makes it easy to find your match.

The Best Concealer: Clé de Peau Beauté 

Clé de Peau Beauté gave its cult-favorite concealer a makeover so that the formula now includes SPF 25 protection. What hasn't changed is that the thick, creamy concealer is the best at covering blemishes and dark circles. 

The Best Medicated Concealer: Clinique Acne Solutions

Clinique's medicated concealer treats breakouts on all fronts. Its slight green tint color-corrects redness from blemishes, while kaolin clay de-clogs pores. 

The Best Natural Foundation/Concealer: RMS Beauty Un Cover-Up

The reason beauty editors literally fight over this multitasking product: Dabbing the coconut oil-based cream on any discoloration evens out tone and brightens skin in a single step. 

The Best Translucent Powder: Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier's translucent powder doesn't just set foundation and concealer, it also blurs fine lines and pores. 

The Best Face Primer: NARS Radiance

If you think primers are pointless, this NARS tube will completely change your mind about the product. It blurs imperfections and delivers SPF 35 while keeping your makeup fresh for hours. 

Each of these products is voted on by a panel of pros or selected by our editors. If you purchase through our links, InStyle may earn a commission.

