The Best Foundation and Cover-Up Products of 2018

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can’t get enough of. The votes are in: You’ll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

It's a fact that foundation and concealer are two of the toughest makeup products to buy. You can read hundreds of five-star reviews about a formula, but you won't find out whether the product smudges or the shade is just right until you're wearing it.

So for this year's Best Beauty Buys, our panel of pros put all of the foundations, concealers, primers, and finishing powders to the test to find out which ones outlast the rest—plus the best products to help set them.

Scroll down to meet the foundation and cover-up products that will become your new staples.

