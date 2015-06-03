Crème de la Crème: The Best Cream Blush Formulas and How to Apply Them

Though intimidating to the uninitiated, cream blushes grant a natural, long-lasting flush when applied onto the apples of the cheeks—which is perhaps why they're a secret weapon in many celebrity makeup artists' kits.

Despite their pro-loved status, application couldn't be easier—even for novices. Simply daub the blush on the apples of your cheeks and blend up and out using a blush brush. Alternatively, gently blend with your fingers using the same motion. It's really that simple. (For an especially luminous effect, tag-team your pop of pink with other dewy products, like liquid foundation and BB cream.)

Revlon PhotoReady Cream Blush, $12; drugstore.com. Ciaté London Blush Pop Cream Blush, $19; sephora.com. Make Up For Ever HD Blush, $26; makeupforever.com. NARS The Multiple, $39; sephora.com. Clinique Blushwear Cream Stick, $21; sephora.com. Maybelline Face Studio Master Glaze, $7; drugstore.com. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick, $45; chanel.com.

Ranging from compacts to sticks, the cream blushes in our curation below will leave you with a summer-worthy glow.

