Crème de la Crème: The Best Cream Blush Formulas and How to Apply Them

Courtesy
Samantha Faragalli
Jun 03, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

Though intimidating to the uninitiated, cream blushes grant a natural, long-lasting flush when applied onto the apples of the cheeks—which is perhaps why they're a secret weapon in many celebrity makeup artists' kits.

Despite their pro-loved status, application couldn't be easier—even for novices. Simply daub the blush on the apples of your cheeks and blend up and out using a blush brush. Alternatively, gently blend with your fingers using the same motion. It's really that simple. (For an especially luminous effect, tag-team your pop of pink with other dewy products, like liquid foundation and BB cream.)

Shop the Blushes Pictured Above:

Revlon PhotoReady Cream Blush, $12; drugstore.com. Ciaté London Blush Pop Cream Blush, $19; sephora.comMake Up For Ever HD Blush, $26; makeupforever.comNARS The Multiple, $39; sephora.comClinique Blushwear Cream Stick, $21; sephora.comMaybelline Face Studio Master Glaze, $7; drugstore.comChanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick, $45; chanel.com

Ranging from compacts to sticks, the cream blushes in our curation below will leave you with a summer-worthy glow.

PHOTOS: Crème de la Crème: The Best Cream Blush Formulas and How to Apply Them

1 of 16 Courtesy

M·A·C Crémeblend Blush

($22; maccosmetics.com)

Advertisement
2 of 16 Courtesy

Smashbox L.A. Lights Blendable Lip & Cheek Color

($29 ; sephora.com)

3 of 16 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips And Cheeks

($27; bobbibrown.com)

Advertisement
4 of 16 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Visible Lift Blur Blush  

($13; lorealparisusa.com

Advertisement
5 of 16 Courtesy

Le Blush Crème De Chanel

($38; chanel.com)

Advertisement
6 of 16 Courtesy

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour Stick  

($45; chanel.com)

Advertisement
7 of 16 Courtesy

Tom Ford Cream Cheek Color

($65; nordstrom.com)

Advertisement
8 of 16 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever HD Blush

($26; makeupforever.com)

Advertisement
9 of 16 Courtesy

Clinique Blushwear Cream Stick

($21; sephora.com)

Advertisement
10 of 16 Courtesy

Maybelline Face Studio Master Glaze  

($7; drugstore.com)

Advertisement
11 of 16 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Crème de Blush

($38; yslbeautyus.com)

Advertisement
12 of 16 Courtesy

Josie Maran Argan Color Stick

($22; josiemarancosmetics.com)

Advertisement
13 of 16 Courtesy

NARS The Multiple 

($39; sephora.com)

Advertisement
14 of 16 Courtesy

Ciaté London Blush Pop Crème Blush

($19; sephora.com)

Advertisement
15 of 16 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Crème Cheek Color

($25; nordstrom.com)

Advertisement
16 of 16 Courtesy

($12; drugstore.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!