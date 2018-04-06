The Best Contour and Highlight Products of 2018

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can’t get enough of. The votes are in: You’ll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Finding the perfect foundation is just the first step in creating radiant, healthy-looking skin. It’s the contour and highlight products in this category that will really get you to your glow goal. Well-placed highlighter can light up your face, while the right shade of blush can make you look five years younger. Bronzer? It’s the secret weapon behind Kim Kardashian’s chiseled cheekbones.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

It's easily the most popular makeup genre of 2018, but because it's inundated with options, it's also among the most confusing to shop.

So for this year’s Best Beauty Buys, our panel of beauty pros did the work for you and narrowed down the overwhelming list to seven transformative and easy-to-use products. Check them out below.

VIDEO: The Hack Issa Rae's Makeup Artist Swears By for Fuller Brows