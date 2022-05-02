The Best Wellness Products of 2022

At-Home Fitness Equipment

Peloton

Whether you want to ride to your favorite Disney songs or sweat it out to motivational talks, this bike will open the doors to thousands of on-demand classes and an energetic community that cheers you along.

$1,495 USD (plus $250 for delivery and setup) + $39/month subscription for unlimited live and on-demand classes. The Bike can also be financed for $45/month for 39 months (not including the subscription).