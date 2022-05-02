The Best Wellness Products of 2022
Self-care has become the buzzy term of the decade, and for good reason.
We understand that wellness is holistic — it's about the body, mind, and soul. And taking care of mental and physical health is the most important way we can show up for ourselves and become the best versions of who we are.
That's why for the InStyle's 2022 Best Beauty Buys, we worked with seasoned experts across the fitness and wellness industries to find and test the best apps and products to help us thrive in our wellness journeys. And now, we're bringing them to you.
From free meditation programs and celebrity-approved mood-boosting alcohol-free drinks, to collagen powders and the stationary bike with a cult-following, there's something here for everyone.
Discover our Best Beauty Buys for wellness, ahead.