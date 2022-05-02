The Best Wellness Products of 2022

May 02, 2022 @ 8:40 am
Self-care has become the buzzy term of the decade, and for good reason.

We understand that wellness is holistic — it's about the body, mind, and soul. And taking care of mental and physical health is the most important way we can show up for ourselves and become the best versions of who we are.

That's why for the InStyle's 2022 Best Beauty Buys, we worked with seasoned experts across the fitness and wellness industries to find and test the best apps and products to help us thrive in our wellness journeys. And now, we're bringing them to you.

From free meditation programs and celebrity-approved mood-boosting alcohol-free drinks, to collagen powders and the stationary bike with a cult-following, there's something here for everyone.

Discover our Best Beauty Buys for wellness, ahead.

Fitness

  • Fitness App
    Nike Run Club App

    Whether you're a seasoned marathoner or are looking to complete your first 5K, this free app will help you get there with the help of guided runs, coach-backed tips, organized community runs, and more.

  • Innovative Launch
    Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

    Relieve tensed-up muscles with the help of this portable massager. It's lightweight, quiet, and has three powerful speeds that allow users to customize their treatment.

    $199.00
  • At-Home Fitness Equipment
    Peloton

    Whether you want to ride to your favorite Disney songs or sweat it out to motivational talks, this bike will open the doors to thousands of on-demand classes and an energetic community that cheers you along.

    $1,495 USD (plus $250 for delivery and setup) + $39/month subscription for unlimited live and on-demand classes. The Bike can also be financed for $45/month for 39 months (not including the subscription).

    $1,495.00
  • Wellness App
    Alo Moves

    Work out your body, mind, and spirit with the wide range of fitness and meditation classes this app provides.

    $199.00
  • Wellness Tool
    Bala Bangles

    Add an extra pound or two of pep in your step with these weighted straps that come in seven classic shades.

    $50.00
Supplements

  • New Brand
    Kin Euphorics Spritz

    Elevate your mood without these alcohol-free drinks made to stimulate creativity, focus, and clarity.

    $8.00
  • Immunity Booster
    Beekeeper's Naturals B.Immune Throat Spray

    This antioxidant-rich spray is powered by bee propolis, the compound bees use to protect their hives from outside germs.

    $14.00
  • Collagen Supplement
    Golde Coconut Collagen Boost

    Drink your way to healthier hair, skin, and nails with this vegan coconut creamer that boosts your natural collagen production.

    $22.00
Mindfulness

  • Meditation App
    Insight Timer

    Unlock over 137,000 free guided meditations and discover tons of live events, courses, and workshops for a more premium experience.

    $99.00
  • Essential Oil
    Saje Essential Oils

    Tap into the power of aromatherapy with one of Saje's single-note essential oils or a diffuser blend — your mind will thank you later.

    $10.00
