Best Beauty Buys

InStyle's 2022 Best Beauty Buys Editors' Picks

A handful of products our editors loved the most this year — that we promise you'll love, too.
By Kayla Greaves May 02, 2022 @ 8:40 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While InStyle's annual Best Beauty Buys awards span across a plethora of categories, as beauty lovers, there are always going to be those few products we hold near and dear. We're pleased to bring you our Editors' Picks for 2022 — five handpicked products our team of beauty editors simply can not get enough of.

Whether it be skincare, haircare, an in-office procedure, or some old reliables, these tried-and-true products and treatments are the ones we plucked from the Best Beauty Buys bunch to personally recommend.

Whether you're a high-maintenance honey or keep things low-key, if you're on a budget or ready to do some splurging, there's something on this list to suit you.

Enjoy our Best Beauty Buys Editors' Picks, ahead — and be sure to check out all the 2022 Best Beauty Buys winners, here.

  • Editors' Picks
    N°1 de CHANEL Revitalizing Serum

    As one of the most chic serums on the market, Chanel's latest serum, that sources 97% naturally-derived ingredients, not only helps to make skin appear more radiant with its red camellia flower-rich formula, the beautiful packaging will also make your bathroom vanity all the more stylish. 

    $160.00
    shop it
    Chanel
  • Editors' Picks
    PicoSure

    Tattoo removal, acne scar treatment, and wrinkle repair are all a breeze, regardless of skin tone, thanks to Picosure. Visit aestheticsbycynosure.com to find a provider, and always make sure to consult with a board-certified dermatologist before starting this in-office treatment.

    $350.00
    Learn More
    Cynosure
  • Editors' Picks
    Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant, Peony & Rose Water

    Get you a deordorant that can do both. Aside from blocking sweat and keeping you fresh throughout the day, the glycerin-infused formula helps to improve the texture of underarm skin overtime. 

    $9.90
    shop it
    Target
  • Editors' Picks
    Curl Care Intensive Deep Conditioner

    Infused with coconut, argan, and vitamin E oil, this intense deep conditioner will leave your curls defined and fully quenched. 

    $5.00
    shop it
    Walmart
  • Editors' Picks
    Body Love Restoring Care Body Lotion

    Say goodbye to dry skin with Dove's hydration-infusing Cream Oil. Once applied, expect 48 straight hours of richly moisturized skin. 

    $6.49
    shop it
    Walmart
Best Beauty Buys
View Series
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com