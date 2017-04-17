These Are the Best Insta-Famous Products of 2017

Our 2017 Best Beauty Buys list has landed! Among the list of over 150 products is a select handful of items you may recognize from your Instagram feed—just about every beauty influencer has posted about them, and the photos almost garner more likes than a Kim Kardashian selfie. And here we were thinking that Instagram was best used for stalking that girl from your high school math class. Scroll down to shop some of the #trending hair, makeup, and skin products that made our Best Beauty Buys list.