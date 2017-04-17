These Are the Best Insta-Famous Products of 2017


Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 17, 2017

Our 2017 Best Beauty Buys list has landed! Among the list of over 150 products is a select handful of items you may recognize from your Instagram feed—just about every beauty influencer has posted about them, and the photos almost garner more likes than a Kim Kardashian selfie. And here we were thinking that Instagram was best used for stalking that girl from your high school math class. Scroll down to shop some of the #trending hair, makeup, and skin products that made our Best Beauty Buys list.

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Facial Oil

Hello, #NoFilter selfie. Just a few drops is all you need to banish breakouts and  retain your airbrushed finish.

Sunday Riley $80 SHOP NOW
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit

Honestly, does this product need an actual explanation? The opaque liquid lipstick and matching liner constantly sell out before you can even utter the word "literally."

Kylie Cosmetics $29 SHOP NOW
Milk Holographic Stick

Damn girl, are you a super-glowy space alien? Because that holographic highlight is out of this world.

Milk Makeup $28 SHOP NOW
NYX Mat Velvet Lipstick

A saturated lip is the perfect complement to that cut-crease shadow, and at $7 a pop, you can stock up on every color of the rainbow.

NYX $7 SHOP NOW
Dyson Blow Dryer

Thanks to the virtually-silent motor, you'll still be able to hear your podcasts in full mid-blowout.

Dyson $400 SHOP NOW
Glossier Generation G Lip Color

One swipe creates the perfect popsicle-stained effect, and one photo of the tube alongside its milennial pink box triggers a thousand likes on your page.

Glossier $18 SHOP NOW
Anastasia Brow Wiz Pencil

Those perfectly-blended ombre brows? That's not Photoshop—it's the work of Anastasia's super-precise brow pencil.

Anastasia Beverly Hills $21 SHOP NOW
Ouai Wave Spray

Stop Insta-stalking pictures of lived-in waves, and create them on yourself IRL with a few spritzes of Jen Atkin's Ouai Wave Spray, which happens to have the most gorgeous scent known to mankind.

Ouai $26 SHOP NOW
Kat Von D Shade + Light Contour Palette

This is a guesstimate, but Kat Von D's one-size-fits-all palette of contour powders and illuminators is probably responsible for at least half of the chiseled cheekbones on your newsfeed.

Kat Von D $46 SHOP NOW

