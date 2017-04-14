The Best Beauty Buy-Winning Eyeliner InStyle's Beauty Writer Swears By

When it comes to eyeliner, I don’t subscribe to a single look. Depending on my mood, I draw on a precise, Alexa Chung-esque cat-flick, or smudge it along my lash line to get a Kate Moss-like finish that screams “don’t mess with me.”

Whatever the line of the day may be, I want a pencil I can rely on to do it all so I’m not stuffing multiple liners into my already bursting makeup bag. Leave it to Moss’s makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, to create an eyeliner for her namesake makeup and skincare line that embodies everything I’ve always wanted in a pencil.

RELATED: The Acne Spot Treatment InStyle's Digital Beauty Editor Swears By

The Rock 'n' Kohl Iconic Liquid Eye Pencil is unlike its any of its kohl counterparts. The creamy formula glides on like a gel or liquid liner, but has all of the smokiness of a kohl pencil minus the chalkiness. Its hybrid finish makes drawing on a sharp, clean cat-eye or an effortlessly skimming the lash and waterlines possible in a few quick swipes (Really, I can attest to this). And while a lot of other pencils require touch ups mid-day, this liner is like your favorite pair of jeans: It only looks better with wear. But, what really sealed my love affair with Rock ‘n’ Kohl is its rich, blacker-than-black color that doesn’t fade, no matter how long I leave it on.

Courtesy $27 SHOP NOW Charlotte Tilbury

Speaking of legends, I’m not the only one that’s obsessed with Tilbury’s eye pencil. The liner has earned the beauty industry’s seal-of-approval by being crowned one of InStyle’s 2017 Best Beauty Buys. After months of tallying and testing, Tilbury's Rock 'n' Kohl Liquid Eye Pencil came out on top as the crème de la crème of eyeliners.

VIDEO: How to Get a Full Glam Look for Under $35

Raise a glass with me to the end of eyeliner struggles making you late for work.