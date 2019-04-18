The Best Anti-Aging Products of 2019
For our 24th annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. The votes are in: You'll want to clear a shelf for these 154 beauty game-changers.
Trying to figure out what anti-aging products to purchase is, in a word, overwhelming. There are thousands of serums, lotions, creams, gels, and tools out there that all claim to slow down or minimize the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and sun spots. And while it's nice to have choices, it feels like a full-time job to sift through all the reviews. Not to mention, we've all spent too much cash on a cream that ended up being totally useless.
So that's why for our 24th Annual Best Beauty Buys, we asked our panel of dermatologists to review and vote on the best anti-aging products of 2019.
The results on the best eye cream to take on crow's feet? Or the night cream that defines beauty sleep? Keep scrolling to shop and read up on all the winners.
VIDEO: How to Use an Eyebrow Pencil
Best Natural Anti-Aging Treatment: Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream
After countless customer requests, Drunk Elephant entered the anti-aging realm with its very first retinol. Like all the other products in the beloved brand's lineup, it's free of the "suspicious six," but packs a ton of skin rejuvenating power thanks to a 1 percent vegan retinol, which speeds up cellular turnover. If retinol's reputation for being particularly irritating on skin scares you, this formula is made with soothing marula and passion-fruit oils.
Best At-Home Peel: Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily
You can call 'em cult-classics. The first pre-moistened cloth in the packet is soaked with alpha and beta hydroxy acids to exfoliate the skin, while the second (which you apply two minutes later) neutralizes the exfoliation and delivers retinol and antioxidants to the skin.
Best Discoloration Treatment: SkinMedica Lytera 2.0
This lightweight gel-like cream utilizes acids to brighten dark spots, while the niacinamide in peptides in the formula evens out the skin tone further and supports the skin's barrier function.
Best Inexpensive Wrinkle Treatment: RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream
Fact: Quality anti-aging skincare doesn't have to be expensive. This night cream, which, by the way, rings up to only $15, uses retinol to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Best Wrinkle Treatment: Skinbetter Science AlphaRet Overnight Cream
Because the ingredients in this nighttime retinoid cream are designed to break down gradually, it's touted as being a gentler alternative. But that doesn't mean it's not powerful. Thanks to the exfoliating power of lactic acid, the aforementioned retinoid, and hydrating ingredients like bisabolol and hyaluronic acid, the product boosts collagen and keeps skin looking younger and smoother for longer.
Best Eye Cream: Alastin Skincare Restorative Eye Treatment
So you've decided you need an eye cream? This little tube addresses all of this area's common concerns, like crow's feet, discoloration, and puffiness.