10 Award-Winning Products to Use Before Beach Season

The transition from layering up in a polar vortex to sizzling like a fried egg on the city strees during a heatwave just got easier thanks to our 2017 Best Beauty Buys. While the comphrensive list that's over 150 products deep can be used in any season, there's a number of winners that are just what you need to ease your beauty routine into summer.

From nick-free razors to the most effective sunscreen, we've rounded up a set of this year's award-winning products that will get you ready to hit the beach this summer.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Essie Nail Color In Ballet Slippers 

The perfect sheer pink polish shade to go with your barely-there bikini. 

2 of 10 Courtesy

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

There's a lot of things dermatologists love about our 2017 Best Sunscreen winner. The mineral-based formula doesn't just protect skin from UV/UVA rays, its 5-percent niacinamide fights acne, signs of aging, and can even lighten sun spots. 

3 of 10 Courtesy

Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara 

 

Yes, you can still have covetable long lashes if you take a dip in the water. The waterproof edition of Dior’s cult-favorite mascara delivers the same lush, full lashes, but won’t swear and run from getting wet.

4 of 10 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs 

Here’s to never staining your clothes (or sheets) again. Sally Hansen’s spray-on body bronzer dries quickly and is transfer-proof.

5 of 10 Courtesy

NARS Pure Radiant Tinited Moisturizer Braod Spectrum SPF 30

A lightweight, tinted moisturizer will give complexions a sheer coat of even coverage that won’t get cakey while you’re sweating it out in the heat. Bonus: It shields skin with SPF 30 protection.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel Soleil Tan De Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base 

There’s a reason this cream bronzer is a red carpet-favorite: it melts into skin leaving an uber-natural sun-kissed look.

7 of 10 Courtesy

Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30 

Don't forget to shield your lips from the sun, too. Along with SPF 30 protection, Fresh's balm is packed with a hydrating blend of avocado, meadowfoam-seed, black current-seed, and grape-seed oils to keep your pout smooth. 

8 of 10 Courtesy

EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 

If you plan on sweating it out under the sun, slather on EltaMD's water-resistant sunscreen. Its 9-percent transparent zinc oxide formula holds up against water and sweat for up to 80 minutes. 

9 of 10 Courtesy

Gillette Venus Swirl Women's Razor 

If you somehow manage to nick yourself every single time when shaving, then this razor is for you. Its flexible head glides over tough spots like knees with ease. 

10 of 10 Courtesy

St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse 

If you hate the smell of self-tanner than St. Tropez's souffle is for you. Its formula is enriched with Aroma-guard technology which cuts down on the dreaded, unpleasant scent. 

