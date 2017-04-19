15 Award-Winning Beauty Products that Cost Less than Your Desk Lunch

Erin Lukas
Apr 19, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

Fan of using the crème de la crème of beauty products but also keeping your bank account full, too? Well, you’re in luck because among our 2017 Best Beauty Buys list of 150+ products, there’s a handful of winners that ring in at less than the delivery minimum from your favorite restaurant to order from on Seamless.

Whether you’re in the market for a new moisturizer or have been drying to finally try liquid matte lipstick, there’s a number of ways to upgrade routine for spring without experiencing buyer’s remorse. Scroll down to shop 15 affordable Best Beauty Buy-winning products that are $15 or less.

VIDEO: How to Get a Full Glam Look for Under $35

 

1 of 15 Courtesy

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara 

A few coats of Maybelline’s iconic mascara will make your lashes look so long and luscious everyone will think they’re extensions.

Maybelline $4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Cerave Unscented Foaming Cleanser 

Gentle enough for sensitive skin types, this universal cleanser wipes away makeup, dirt, and oil without stripping and drying out skin.

Cera Ve $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor 

Thanks to a doe foot applicator, this liquid lipstick glides on like your favorite gloss, but without sacrificing the color payoff. The velvety texture stays put all day long without getting cakey, so we suggest stocking up on one (or two).

Revlon $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup 

Available in 33 shades, this foundation makes finding the perfect shade in the drugstore aisles possible. Aside from coming in your ideal match, the formula melts right into skin for a natural finish.

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Pantene Pro-V Dream Care Classic Clean Shampoo 

Whatever your hair type, lathering up with this antioxidant-rich Pantene shampoo will give it a welcome refresh. It removes buildup, hydrates, and strengthens so strands are shiny and smooth again.

Pantene Pro V $4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes & Wipes 

We don’t know what we love more: that these wipes remove all of our makeup in a single sweep, or their affordable price is the perfect excuse for grabbing a pack to keep in your bathroom, desk, bag, nightstand, and everywhere in-between.

Neutrogena $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Covergirl Katy Matte Lipstick 

A true shine-free lip color without any dryness? We'll take every shade. 

CoverGirl $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs

Bare leg season is coming and this spray-on bronzer will give skin that’s been hiding all winter long a sun-kissed look. The temporary quick-dry color is non-transferable so you won’t stain your white clothes and sheets orange, and it also masks scars and discoloration.

Sally Hansen $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water 

There's a long list of reasons why our editors love this stuff, but the biggest selling point of Garnier's Miceller Water is that it clears skin of makeup, dirt, and oil in one wipe with no rinsing required. 

Garnier $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Essie Nail Color In Ballet Slippers 

This polish shade earned its InStyle Best Beauty Buys Hall of Fame status for being universally flattering and seasonless. 

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss

With butter in its name, you know that this gloss will go on smooth without getting sticky as it wears. Wear it alone or layer it over your favorite lip color for extra dimension. 

NYX $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Biore Pore Unclogging Scrub 

By treating skin with Biore's exfoliating scrub, you can say goodbye to clogged pores and future breakouts. 

Biore $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Eyeshadow Quad 

L'Oreal's eyeshadow quad may be tiny, but don't let its size fool you. The four shades included each of its available sets include everything you need to create both subtle and smoky eye looks.

L'Oreal Paris $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer SPF 30

Your skin will love drinking up this moisturizer that evens skin tone and texture. Bonus: The lighteight cream also provides SPF 30 protection to keep you covered for the day. 

Aveeno $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

NYX Velvet Matte Lipstick

Fact: There's no such thing as having two many lipsticks. Available in a kaleidoscope of colors, this range of NYX lippies lets you test out the season's trendy shades without going broke.

NYX $7 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!