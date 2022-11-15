Beauty Beauty Products & Tools I'll Be Buying My Loved Ones These 9 Beauty and Wellness Gifts for the Holidays I'm a super picky beauty editor, but these products made the cut. By Kayla Greaves Kayla Greaves Instagram Twitter Website Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 @ 04:15PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Courtesy of Brands Uhh... I hate to say it, but somehow the holidays are here again, which means being an adult just got even more expensive. On a brighter note, it seems like the disease and virus era we have been living in for the past couple of years is winding down (please, Jesus). So, it's looking like we'll all be able to spend some much-needed time with our loved ones this season — and that's something I definitely won't be taking for granted. That said, if you're anything like me and in the mood to spoil your family this year, I'm here to give you a little inspiration. Discover everything you'll want to gift all the special people in your life. From your health-savvy cousin to a luxe candle lover, and even the secret stoner of the family you wouldn't dare expose. Almost 200 Unique, Editor-Approved Gift Ideas for the Toughest People on Your List 01 of 09 yFoy Vanilla Dream Plant Protein Powder Courtesy To shop: $46; yfoyco.com After the past few years of hell, I think we're all a little more conscious of our health. But with busy social calendars and even busier work schedules, it can be hard to find time to prepare healthy meals. Thankfully, yFoy can do the work for you. This nutritional powder offers a blend of organic pea protein, stevia, organic vanilla, and a whole host of amino acids. Blend a scoop into your morning fruit smoothie (you can also use it for baking!), and you'll be full and good to go 'til lunch. I credit this product for getting me back into my healthy eating routine after a year of chaos and stress, plus it tastes delicious. I cannot wait to share the blessing with my family this year. 02 of 09 UMA Pure Calm Wellness Body Oil Courtesy To shop: $90; net-a-porter.com Creating a wind down routine is something I've really prioritized this year, and I'm now encouraging my loved ones to do the same. UMA's Pure Calm Wellness Body Oil is the perfect way to stretch out a shower and also make sure your skin feels silky smooth during the colder months. Slather this on after you've rinsed off in the shower, then apply your favorite lotion over top. I guarantee you'll go to bed feeling luxe and smelling gorgeous. 03 of 09 Molton Brown Hand Care Gift Set Courtesy To shop: $40; moltonbrown.com Hand cream has become an essential over the past few years, and who wouldn't want one that's not only nourishing but also has an exquisite scent? This trio offers the brand's Fiery Pink Pepper fragrance, as well as Orange & Bergamot and Delicious Rhubarb & Rose. 04 of 09 Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever Eau de Parfum Courtesy To shop: $70; macys.com This fragrance is really the perfect going out scent. And while it may be cold outside, outside is finally open and that is a blessing in itself. Enjoy top notes of juicy rose, pink peppercorn, and almond oil; middle notes of black cherry liquor, jasmine, and vetiver; and base notes of moss accord, vanilla, and tonka beans. Simply magical. 05 of 09 Leune Gem Drops Cannabis-Infused Rosin Gummies Courtesy To shop: Find at dispensaries in legalized states. Whether you're the stoner of the family, or it's one of your cousins, no one's trying to get cussed out by grandma at the dinner table for smelling a little loud. That said, these gummies from Leune will not only keep your high discrete, but with a fusion of THC and a B-complex, you'll be social and energized all night long — not slumped over on the couch pretending you've got the itis. Trust me, this is one gift that will be really appreciated. 06 of 09 Plantwise Relax & Rest Courtesy To shop: $36; getplantwise.com It goes without saying that we all deserve some relaxation this holiday season — and not because we've "earned it." We deserve rest simply because we are human beings and we are tired. Plantwise uses blend of adaptogens, herbs, and amino acids to help your body wind down from the day and help you wake up in the morning feeling refreshed. It will be a gift no one will expect to get, but will glad to have received it. 07 of 09 Grace Jones Scented Candle by Boy Smells Courtesy To shop: $46; nordstrom.com There's not really much explaining to do here, because who wouldn't want their home to smell like Grace Jones and Jamaica? Enjoy a blend of black pepper, freesia, and waterlily notes, along with cedar wood, salted musks, and more. 08 of 09 Dior Scented Candle Discovery Set Courtesy To shop: $175; dior.com If you're shopping for a fragrance snob and don't know what exactly to get them, Dior's Discovery Set is the way to go. Ambre Nuit offers ambery, smoky notes; 30 Montaigne, is both soft and spicy; and Jardin d'Orangers, gives off a citrusy fragrance. Can't go wrong. Plus, who would refuse a gift set from Dior? 09 of 09 Krigler Good Fir Courtesy. To shop: $615; krigler.com This one's a splurge, so make sure to gift it to someone who really deserves it. As an homage to Colorado, the blend of pink pepper, bitter orange, banana leaf, tobacco, and ginger (to name a few notes), would make you think this fragrance is only suited for the holiday season. But trust me, the fresh, woody scent is one they'll want to spritz on no matter the time of year or occasion.