I'll Be Buying My Loved Ones These 9 Beauty and Wellness Gifts for the Holidays

Uhh... I hate to say it, but somehow the holidays are here again, which means being an adult just got even more expensive.

On a brighter note, it seems like the disease and virus era we have been living in for the past couple of years is winding down (please, Jesus). So, it's looking like we'll all be able to spend some much-needed time with our loved ones this season — and that's something I definitely won't be taking for granted.

That said, if you're anything like me and in the mood to spoil your family this year, I'm here to give you a little inspiration.

Discover everything you'll want to gift all the special people in your life. From your health-savvy cousin to a luxe candle lover, and even the secret stoner of the family you wouldn't dare expose.