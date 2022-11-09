10 Beauty Advent Calendars You'll Want for the Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to ring in the holidays than with a beauty advent calendar?

If you’re not sure what to buy your loved ones this holiday season, they can be the perfect gift, and I'll tell you why. First, they're a great way to try out new products as they usually come with a good mix of full-sized and travel-sized products. Second, they're a fun way to count down the holiday. Third, it's a great excuse for pampering yourself.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best beauty advent calendars, from skincare to makeup, there’s something for everyone on your list.