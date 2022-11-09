Shopping Gift Guides 10 Beauty Advent Calendars You'll Want for the Holidays We've rounded up our favorites. By Omenaa Boakye Omenaa Boakye Instagram Omenaa Boakye is a fashion and beauty writer and editor from the UK. Her byline has appeared in The London Times, Stylist, Brides, BET, and InStyle, amongst others. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 @ 11:54AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: MAC/ InStyle It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to ring in the holidays than with a beauty advent calendar? If you’re not sure what to buy your loved ones this holiday season, they can be the perfect gift, and I'll tell you why. First, they're a great way to try out new products as they usually come with a good mix of full-sized and travel-sized products. Second, they're a fun way to count down the holiday. Third, it's a great excuse for pampering yourself. Below, we’ve rounded up the best beauty advent calendars, from skincare to makeup, there’s something for everyone on your list. I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are 5 Things Worth Splurging on During Sephora's Holiday Sale 01 of 10 Mac Cosmetics Bursting With Surprises Advent Calendar COURTESY. To shop: $195; maccosmetics.com Any makeup enthusiast will fall in love this calendar. The festive gold and red box is bursting with 24 fab surprises that will definitely keep your holiday glam in check. Everything you could possibly need is in this box, from Lustreglass Lipstick and Glowplay lip balm, to Powder Kiss Eyeshadow and Liquidlast 24-HR Waterproof Eyeliner, this set has you covered. 02 of 10 Yves Rocher Advent Calendar COURTESY. To shop: $69; yvesrocherusa.com This calendar is a real treat with 24 goodies to uncover, including skincare, body, hair, makeup and perfume. The Wonderful Shea Ultrarich Shower — a shower gel that leaves your skin feeling silky smooth, and the Soothing Foam Mask with Organic Chamomile are a couple of our favorites. 03 of 10 Mini Macaron 12 Days of Nails Advent Calendar COURTESY. To shop: $65; leminimacaron.com Find everything you'll need for your holiday manicure in this 12 Days of Nails Advent Calendar. From classic favorites like their Rose Glacée Gel Polish, to exclusive holiday stickers and a LED lamp, it’s the ideal holiday gift for the DIY manicure expert on your list. 04 of 10 Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars 12 Door Advent Calendar COURTESY. To shop: $200; charlottetilbury.com This chic calendar features 12 jeweled drawers, open them up and you’ll discover some fab bestsellers, including Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir, the long-lasting Brow Fix, and many more products to be excited about. Nothing beats a two-for-one gift, and we love the idea of repurposing this jewel-adorned box after you've finished opening your treats. 05 of 10 Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent Calendar COURTESY. To shop: $45; sephora.com This sustainably made calendar has the perfect combination of cosmetics, skincare, bath products, and accessories — quite frankly, you might find it challenging not to open everything at once, but there’s more fun in opening one door a day, then you get 24 days of surprises! 06 of 10 Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar COURTESY. To shop: $560; sephora.com Any skincare lover will adore this advent calendar featuring an assortment of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s favorite products. Housed in a beautiful, two-tier, jewelry armoire, this gift box adds a touch of extravagance to the holiday countdown. 07 of 10 Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar COURTESY. To shop: $75; sephora.com A wonderful way to welcome the holiday season is with fragrant candles. If you know anyone who enjoys having a festive aroma throughout their home, they will adore this calendar. The Sephora exclusive includes 12 of the brand's best-selling candles, with rich scents like Frosted Holly Berry and Spiced Pumpkin Latte, each in a gorgeously embossed votive. 08 of 10 Kiehl’s Advent Calendar Holiday Skincare Gift Set COURTESY. To shop: $105; kiehls.com Discover 24 of the most sought after Kiehl's products, including cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturizers and more, with the help of this quirky, colorful calendar. This is the ideal present whether you're new to the brand or already adore a few items and want to find even more faves. 09 of 10 Sonage Beauty Advent Calendar COURTESY. To shop: $149; sonage.com You'll need to act quickly to secure one of these lovely pink keepsake boxes, as there are only a few being produced for the holiday season. Moisturizers, serums, face oils, masks, eye creams, exfoliants, mists, and tools are just a few of the 13 items that come with the set. And that’s not all, by purchasing this calendar, you’ll be helping others, as a portion of each sale goes to Harmony House, an Indian non-profit that offers vocational beautician classes to assist impoverished populations in getting the training they need. 10 of 10 Babor Ampoule Advent Calendar COURTESY. To shop: $99; us.babor.com Treat yourself or friend to a 24-day intensive skin treatment in the run-up to the holiday festivities. Behind each door you’ll find an ampoule full of active ingredients that will help you achieve a radiant glow, whilst strengthening, firming and protecting the skin.