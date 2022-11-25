The Expensive-Looking Jewelry Worn by Julia Roberts and Katie Holmes Is on Sale Starting at Just $18

Everything at Baublebar is 30 percent off for Black Friday.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Published on November 25, 2022 @ 05:30AM

Bauble Bar Deal(s)
Baublebar is a one-stop shop for holiday shopping, and luckily its Black Friday sale is in full swing until November 29. You can snag 30 percent off almost every single product with the code BB30. This is all good news, but if I had to identify a thorn, it would be that there is an endless amount of jewelry, home products, ornaments, gifts, and more that deserve to be in your cart. So where do you start?

Think of Baublebar items in three categories: Celebrity-approved items, things to buy for yourself, and things to buy for others (though the Venn diagram of the latter two categories is often a circle). 

The full list of must-haves is outlined below, but you’ll want to focus on the $18 Julia Roberts- and Jennifer Aniston-approved ring, the Katie Holmes-worn necklaces that are perfect for layering (specifically the Astro, Lane, Mini Hera, and Gia), fine and affordable jewelry that will elevate your outfits, and customizable gifts for friends and family. 

If you order the custom gifts by December 1, they will arrive in time for Christmas, so this is your last chance to get someone a monogrammed blanket, custom tree ornament, or a nameplate necklace

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $18 (Originally $48)

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

BaubleBar

Shop now: $18 (Originally $48), baublebar.com

If there’s one thing you should snag during this sale, it’s the Mini Alidia Ring worn by Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts. It’s a win-win, because the white stone version specifically worn by Jennifer Aniston also happens to be the cheapest item on my curated list. You’re welcome.

There are other versions of the Alidia ring in different colors of cubic zirconia, as well as a slightly-pricier fine-jewelry version

Astro 18K Gold Necklace

Astro 18K Gold Necklace

BaubleBar

Shop now: $90 with code BB30 (Originally $128); baublebar.com 

This necklace is one of four that Katie Holmes previously layered together. It has a double-sided pendant; one side features a colorful enamel astrological chart, and the other side is the same chart, but in solid gold with a few pearl accents. The necklace symbolizes intuition and it’s perfect for layering or as a striking stand-alone piece. 

The Alpha Blanket: All Smiles

The Alpha Blanket: All Smiles

BaubleBar

Shop now: $62 with code BB30 (Originally $88); baublebar.com

I firmly believe that every single person and home needs one of these blankets — and that is not an exaggeration. It is one of the few items I can think of that makes a great gift for literally any person on your shopping list this year. 

When I think of customized linens, I think of antique-looking towels and dop kits, but this is a fun and unexpected alternative. Customizing gifts gives that extra special touch, letting the recipient know you actually put a lot of thought into their gift in advance. 

Baublebar’s blanket selection comes in dozens of options and colorways, But my favorite is this double-sided smiley face blanket that comes in six color combinations, and uses initials to replace the eyes. There’s a Mickey Mouse option for the Disney lover, a ton of NFL team logos for the sports fanatic, and a range of intricate and minimalist designs that fit initials or an entire name

Shop Baublebar jewelry and home goods for anyone on your list this year — I promise, you’ll be able to find something for everyone.

