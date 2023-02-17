The 13 Best Bath Products of 2023 for the Most Relaxing, Rejuvenating Soak

So run the water, light a candle, and try one of these incredible bath products to calm your mind, body, and soul.

To create the most relaxing bath experience, I set out to find the best bath products that will turn your bathroom into a mini oasis. After taking over 25 baths and testing dozens of soothing products, I narrowed down the list to the 13 best bath products that will leave you feeling completely rejuvenated. Though each item serves a special purpose and creates a unique bathing experience, Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt proved to be the best overall thanks to its all-in-one formula that combines muscle relaxing epsom salts with frothy bubbles and tranquil aromatherapy.

After long, stressful days, some people turn to meditation , exercise, or wine to relax — but for me, nothing melts away my troubles quite like a nice long bath. Lighting a candle, pouring an aromatic bubble bath (or sprinkling some muscle-relaxing salts), and spending an hour or two in the tub turns my tiny bathroom into a sanctuary, giving me time to unwind and recenter myself.

Best Overall Dr. Teal’s Eucalyptus and Spearmint Foaming Bath Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: This all-in-one bath product combines the soothing properties of epsom salt with joy-inducing fluffy bubbles and relaxing aromatherapy for the most revitalizing bath experience. What We Don't Love: Though the bottle is large, you need to use a good amount of product (about one third of a bottle) to create adequate bubbles. After a stressful day, the only thing that recenters me is taking a nice long bath — but oftentimes I have a difficult time deciding whether I should sprinkle some simple salts into the water or opt for an effervescent, aromatic soak. Since discovering Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, I no longer have to choose between the two, because this all-in-one product combines my favorite elements to every bath: Muscle-relaxing epsom salts, long-lasting bubbles, and calming aromatics. No matter how you’re feeling, there’s a foaming bath to fit your needs: The brand has 15 iterations, ranging from a formula meant to uplift your mood with a blend of citrus essential oils to a restorative soak made with eucalyptus and spearmint (my personal favorite), and even a lavender bath that is meant to lull you to sleep. Along with the stress-reducing benefits the product provides, each unique bath includes skin-softening ingredients like glycerin and magnesium (found in epsom salt), so your body is left feeling fresh and supple long after you drain the water. With how often I use the foaming bath, I’m very thankful it comes in such a large bottle — 34 ounces to be exact. I’ve found, though, that it takes a decent amount of product to procure the ideal amount of bubbles (I like my bath extra bubbly, so I end up using about ⅓ of the bottle per soak). Granted, you can customize the amount you use depending on your preferences, and at less than $10 per jumbo bottle, this is a worthy, affordable investment that you won’t feel guilty about purchasing again and again. Price at time of publish: $28 for four bottles Size: 34 oz. | Scents: 15 | Key Ingredients: Epsom salt, glycerin

Best Budget Native Body Wash Walmart View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: This body wash comes in over 15 different scents and can double as a fizzy bubble bath. What We Don't Love: While I didn’t personally experience this, some reviews say that the body wash can cause a rash depending on the scent. From the minimalistic packaging to the simplistic ingredients, Native Body Wash is a no-frills yet delightful addition to your bathing routine. Because smell plays such a huge role when it comes to baths, we love that this cleanser is offered in over 15 scents, including more traditional calming fragrances like Cucumber & Mint, as well as sweeter aromas like Cherry & Vanilla Macaron, so you can find one that speaks to your mood. (Some reviews say certain scents cause a rash. I didn’t experience this when testing the product, but if you have more sensitive skin you can opt for the fragrance-free version). Though the fragrances stray from the ordinary, the formula provides a classic cleanse that boosts skin hydration without the inclusion of sulfates, phthalates, or dyes. Plus, it can be used for more than just basic body cleansing — when you pour it under running water it makes for a luscious, frothy bubble bath. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 18 oz. | Scents: 20 | Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, cleansing salt, citric acid

Best Luxury Natureofthings Restorative Floral Bath Natureofthings View On Natureofthings.com What We Love: This velvety bath immersion utilizes flower and gemstone extracts to holistically and physically rejuvenate your body. What We Don't Love: The bottle is pretty small — there’s only enough for two or three baths, tops. Ever wish you could recreate the blissful feeling of lounging in a field of wildflowers without stepping foot outside? Well, you can with the Restorative Floral Bath from Natureofthings. The milky, mineral-charged elixir turns your tub into a heady bouquet of plumeria, jasmine, and vetiver, and Dr. Jonathan Leary, founder of social wellness club Remedy Place, loves how it awakens and rebalances your senses for an overall calming effect. The bath immersion doesn’t just hold aromatherapy benefits, though — it contains a variety of holistic ingredients to improve overall health. Within the ingredient list you’ll find capsicum: A compound derived from chili peppers that holds anti-inflammatory benefits to ease joint and muscle pain by subtly increasing blood flow and warming the skin; shea butter and green tea, which work to quickly soften and detox skin; and pulverized malachite and rose quartz powders — crystals known to have energy-clearing properties to help you feel at peace. 20 minutes is all you need to emerge feeling rejuvenated, though we understand if you want to stay submerged for hours on end. In fact, you may want to extend your soak to get the most out of the floral bath — the bottle is pretty small, so you’ll likely only be able to use it for two or three baths before you need to repurchase. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 6 oz. | Scents: 1| Key Ingredients: Rose quartz powder, malachite extract, hops extract, cedarwood oil

Best Body Wash Nécessaire The Body Wash Necessaire View On Necessaire.com What We Love: This rich body wash effectively cleanses away the grime of the day and leaves skin feeling ultra soft. What We Don't Love: We appreciate the three scented offerings (as well as the fragrance-free version), but we wish the fragrances were a bit stronger. While we wish sitting in a foaming bath on its own could rinse away the grime of the day, you’ll want to use a body wash to achieve the deep clean you’re after. Luckily, a simple lather with Nécessaire The Body Wash makes the mundane task feel surprisingly luxurious. Infused with a slew of skin-nourishing ingredients (including glycerin, niacinamide, and vitamins C and E), the formula quickly transforms into a rich foam that effectively cleanses away sweat, dirt, and grime from your body in a matter of seconds. And once the body wash is rinsed away, skin feels fresh and soft rather than stripped. Because scent plays such a big role when it comes to relaxation, we appreciate that you can choose between three fragrances (eucalyptus, bergamot, or sandalwood), as well as a sensitive skin-friendly fragrance-free option, to customize your bath experience. Though, keep in mind that the scents are pretty light, so you won’t leave the bath smelling like a spa. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 8.4 oz. | Scents: 4 | Key Ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, vitamins C and E Here Are the 20 Best Body Washes for Every Skin Concern

Best Body Scrub selfmade True Grit Resilience Scrub selfmade View On Beselfmade.co View On Revolve View On Thirteenlune.com What We Love: The multifunctional scrub can be used on your scalp, face, and body. What We Don't Love: For a scrub it has a pretty thin consistency. Some people may argue that body scrub does nothing more than slough away dead skin — but truthfully, the right scrub can do so much more. Take this one from selfmade, for instance: The brand set out on a mission to create emotionally intelligent personal care products that promote emotional growth and well-being. From the thoughtful name to the gentle yet powerful formula, the True Grit Resilience Scrub encourages your mind to take a breather, plus, it offers plenty of physical benefits, too. With a combination of physical and chemical exfoliators (gritty bamboo powder along with kiwi and pineapple extracts) it buffs away dead skin while simultaneously unclogging pores and preventing ingrown hairs. Gentle enough to use on your face, scalp, and body, the invigorating scrub leaves your skin feeling baby soft, and ultimately makes you feel a bit more relaxed (in part thanks to the calming palo santo scent). If you’re accustomed to thick, grainy scrubs you won’t find that here — this one has more of a jelly texture with small, granular flecks which makes it thinner than other options, but just as (if not more) effective. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 7 oz. | Scents: 1 | Key Ingredients: Bamboo powder, natural fruit AHAs, vitamin C, tea tree oil

Best Bath Oil Osea Malibu Vagus Nerve Bath Oil Osea View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Bluemercury.com What We Love: Designed to stimulate the vagus nerve, this aromatic oil helps melt away mental and physical stress. What We Don't Love: You’ll need to carefully exit the tub after using this because the oil makes everything very slippery. Have you ever heard of the vagus nerve? As the longest nerve in the body, it runs from the brain all the way to your gut and plays a key role in regulating emotions, stress levels, sleep, and even digestion. Essentially, the nerve can act as a reset button for your mind and body — as long as you stimulate and engage with it through laughter, meditation, exercise, or with the Vagus Nerve Bath Oil from Osea Malibu. Swirling a bit of this luxurious oil into your bath immediately envelops you with feelings of serenity. Crafted with a blend of over a dozen essential oils (including grape seed, apricot kernel, meadowfoam, and avocado, to name a few), the oil recharges the body on multiple fronts: Softening skin, relaxing pent up tension, and melting away anxiety with its soothing aroma. Start your bath with a few deep breaths to let the oil’s full effects sink in. When it’s time to head back to reality, you’ll feel a renewed sense of harmony — but be sure to slowly and carefully exit the bath, as the oil can leave a slippery residue after you drain the water. To avoid any falls, I recommend wiping the tub down so it's good to go for your next shower. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 5 oz. | Scents: 1 | Key Ingredients: Grape seed oil, rice bran oil, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil

Best Bath Bomb Lush Cosmetics Lakes Bath Bomb Lush Cosmetics View On Lushusa.com What We Love: The herbal bath bomb invigorates the senses with a blend of Siberian fir needle oil and myrrh What We Don't Love: This isn’t a huge turn off, but it turns the bath water bright green, which could be unsettling for some. Transforming your bathtub into a dreamy Claude Monet painting doesn’t require hundreds of watercolors or the mind of a master painter — truly, all you need is this bath bomb from Lush. As the blue-green orb twirls through the water, it froths and dissolves, releasing a kaleidoscope of colors, a delightful fragrance, and a variety of essential oils to alleviate stress and tension in your body. One standout ingredient is Siberian fir needle oil: Aside from adding a fresh, earthy scent to the bath bomb, it’s also known for producing a cozy, warming effect on the skin to relax sore muscles and promote blood flow. Myrrh also does more than add a spicy zing to the bath bomb’s fragrance — with strong astringent properties, it works to gently cleanse skin, too. While the swirly, dream-like water effect is part of the product’s overall appeal, it’s worth noting that this particular bath bomb ultimately leaves the water bright green, which can understandably be off-putting for some. Luckily, Lush has an assortment of bath bombs (like Butterball) that are a bit more subdued to better suit any preference. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: 7 oz. | Scents: 1 | Key Ingredients: Osmanthus absolute, Siberian fir needle oil, myrrh resinoid

Best Bath Salts Bathing Culture Big Dipper Mineral Bath Credo View On Credo Beauty What We Love: A mix of epsom, west coast, Himalayan, and Dead Sea salts create a unique, mineral-rich soak that alleviates muscle and joint pain. What We Don't Love: These bath salts smell a bit like a margarita. For centuries people around the world have soaked in salts to alleviate physical ailments (like sore muscles) and detoxify the body. While you can technically bathe in any salts (including table salt) and reap some benefits, we recommend something a little bit more lavish, like the Bathing Culture Big Dipper Mineral Bath, to transform your bathroom into a mini oasis. While the colorful, rainbow painted jar initially drew us in, it's the way the combination of epsom, California pacific, Dead Sea, and pink Himalayan salts quickly ease muscle and joint tension that keeps us coming back. Along with the mineral-rich salts, this soak also contains a blend of green clay and jojoba oil to soften and smooth skin, so you’re feeling silky and renewed from the moment you step out of the tub. One quirky aspect of the salts? Though the official scent is redwood grove, it's very reminiscent of a spicy margarita. This will only be a deterrent if you’re not a fan of the drink — as the salts permeate the water, the fragrance turns more earthy and transports us to a place of zen. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 8 oz. | Scents: 1 | Key Ingredients: Epsom salt, Dead Sea salt, California Pacific Sea salt, pink Himalayan salt, French green clay

Best CBD Bath Soak HomeBody Full Spectrum of Possibilities CBD Bath Bomb Soak Ulta View On Ulta View On Revolve What We Love: This soak isn’t just beautiful — it’s also full of anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing ingredients. What We Don't Love: It can sometimes stain your bathtub. On extra stressful days, soaking in the Homebody Full Spectrum of Possibilities CBD Bath Bomb Soak instantly melts all my troubles away. While many products may look pretty, they don’t always deliver the best results — but that simply isn’t the case with this pearlescent powder. Dopamine levels start to rise before even stepping foot into the tub: Sprinkling a quarter of the packet in the water creates prismatic effect that instantly lifts your mood — but the real magic happens when you submerge yourself. A special combination of chamomile, vitamin C, shea butter, and magnesium aid in reducing stress, softening skin, and alleviating discomfort, but the real kicker is 300 milligrams of CBD that enhances those benefits while also calming your mind and soothing your senses. I recommend using this soak at night to experience the most restful sleep. But you’ll want to quickly scrub your bath before hopping into bed because this can sometimes stain the tub. Price at time of publish: $42 Size: 14 oz | Scents: 1 | Key Ingredients: CBD, chamomile, vitamin C, lemongrass, shea butter

Best Bar Soap Palermo Body Lavender + Sage Soap Palermo View On Palermobody.com What We Love: Tiny lavender buds fleck this soap, so it gently exfoliates while also cleansing and replenishing skin. What We Don't Love: If you have a coconut allergy you won’t be able to use this. For years I avoided using bar soap — on top of getting too slippery to adequately wash myself, they always left an annoying residue on my skin. It was only after testing out the Lavender + Sage Soap from Palermo Body, that I realized how much the right bar soap could elevate the entire bathing experience. The first thing you’ll notice is the calming lavender and clary sage scent that relaxes your body and mind as you lather the soap across your body. Then, you’ll feel the nourishing mix of coconut and olive oils, as well as shea butter and kaolin clay melt into skin, replenishing moisture levels while simultaneously cleansing away the day’s debris. The tiny lavender buds scattered throughout the soap aren’t just for looks — the flowers act as a delicate exfoliant, buffing away dead skin, and leaving skin smooth, soft, and rejuvenated. One use will leave you questioning why anyone would ever write off bar soap. Just keep in mind that if you’re allergic to coconut you should avoid this since it does contain coconut oil. Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 4 oz | Scents: 1 | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, white kaolin clay, lavender flowers, lavender oil

Best Milk Bath milk + honey Milk Bath No. 5 Ulta View On Ulta What We Love: Soaking in this coconut milk-infused bath immersion makes skin feel soft, silky, and smooth. What We Don't Love: For a full aromatic experience, you’ll need to use about ¼ of the jar, otherwise the scent is very faint. While pretty, bubbles and kaleidoscopic colors aren’t required for you to have an indulgent, uplifting bath. In fact, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Michelle Henry says that simple milk baths can also do wonders for your skin (and senses) without the splashy effects. “Coconut milk-based bath soaks can help reduce skin dryness and are great for sensitive skin types,” she says. “Coconut acts as an occlusive, locking in moisture and avoiding unnecessary transdermal water loss.” A quick dip in milk + honey’s Milk Bath No. 5 transforms the driest skin, making it silky, smooth and soft. A blend of nutrient-rich organic coconut milk, and vanilla and lemon peel oils soak into the skin and also invigorates the senses. These natural ingredients don’t just feel good, they also create a heavenly aroma (similar to a bright lemon custard) that calms the mind and helps you unwind. To really get the full aromatic experience, though, you’ll need to use a generous amount of the immersion (about ¼ of the jar) otherwise the scent can be very faint. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 5.2 oz | Scents: 1 | Key Ingredients: Organic dehydrated coconut milk, lemon peel oil, vanilla oil

Best Candle Glasshouse Fragrances Forever Florence Candle Glasshouse Fragrances View On Glasshousefragrances.com What We Love: Each fragrance is inspired by an iconic city, transporting you to your happy place. What We Don't Love: Soot starts to accumulate inside the jar if you burn the candle for an extended period. Truthfully, no bath is complete without an ambiance-setting candle. And though there are certain scents that are known to create a zen-like atmosphere, few things compare to the smell of your happy place. Fortunately, Glasshouse Fragrances has made it easier than ever to bring the ambiance of your favorite location right to your bathroom. With a selection of scents inspired by over 20 iconic locations around the world, tangoing in Barcelona, frolicking through Sydney, or getting lost in Amalfi (among other things) is just a spark away. The candles don’t just smell gorgeous — the simplistic glass vessel also adds a bit of elegance to your bathing ritual. That said, though you may be tempted to let it burn all day, we recommend extinguishing the flame after about three hours to avoid soot from gathering in the jar. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 13.4 oz | Scents: 35 | Key Ingredients: Soy blend wax