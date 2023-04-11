Whether you want to nail your at-home manicure or are looking for the perfect pair for your polish, these base coats will provide a sturdy foundation for any lacquer. Ahead, find the best base coats for nail polish of 2023.

So, how do you find the right base coat for your nails? We got you covered. We researched the best options on the market, taking into account what ingredients they’re made of, how long they keep nail polish from chipping, and how well they work when it comes to protecting natural nails. Ultimately, we found 12 knockout base coat formulas that make polish last longer and keep brittle nails from peeling.

When it comes to dynamic duos, the beauty world is full of them: There’s primer and foundation, falsies and lash glue, lip liner and lipstick, and plenty more where that came from. However, there’s one important twosome that’s oftentimes disregarded — base coats and nail polish. While, yes, you can use one without the other, there’s a reason this pairing exists. “A base coat acts as a solid foundation for any nail polish application,” explains nail technician and cosmetologist Alisha Mathis. Aside from just prepping the nail bed for polish, base coats can also strengthen nails , ensure polish doesn't chip, and even provide much-needed nutrients.

Best Overall Essie Strong Start Nail Treatment Base Coat Essie View On Amazon View On Target What We Love: This vegan base coat is infused with biotin, which strengthens and fortifies nails. What We Don’t Love: It takes about five to 10 minutes for this polish to fully dry. When it comes to high-performing nail products, Essie never disappoints. This top-rated brand has a vast selection of lacquers, including this impressive base coat. Infused with biotin, it nourishes, fortifies, and strengthens nails both on the spot as well as over time. The inclusion of this powerhouse ingredient ensures that nails stay healthy, providing them with the nutrients needed to prevent peeling and breaking. On top of that, this base coat works well with any nail polish, guaranteeing the lacquer does not stain nails, which is a game-changer for those who like to wear dark nail polish colors. While there’s so much to love about this product, the one thing we will note is that it does take some time for it to fully dry (anywhere from five to 10 minutes if you apply one coat, and 15 minutes if you apply two). To speed up drying time, we suggest blowing on your nails or using a fan. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 0.46 oz | Finish: Glossy | Formula: Vegan, 8-free

Best Budget L.A. COLORS Craze Base Coat Walmart View On Walmart View On CVS View On Ecosmetics.com What We Love: This two-in-one product doubles as a base coat and top coat. What We Don’t Love: This polish is thick, which means it can smudge if you don’t give it enough time to fully dry. If you’re looking for a base coat that’s equally affordable and reliable, look no further than this bestseller from L.A. Colors. For just under one dollar, this ensures your nail polish stays chip-free for up to a week. We love that this base coat also doubles as a top coat, so your nails won’t only be primed, but your polish will also stay protected. And, what’s more, this lacquer leaves behind a high-shine finish that makes both natural nails and bright hues pop. For the best results, apply one layer of base coat and let it fully dry. (Because this formula is a bit thick, this can take up to 15 minutes.) Then, apply a coat or two of nail polish, and follow with a thin layer of this top coat. Voila! You just gave yourself the most affordable at-home mani. Price at time of publish: $1 Size: 0.44 oz | Finish: Glossy | Formula: Vegan, 7-free, Cruelty-free

Best Splurge Hermès Les Mains Hermès Enamel Base Coat Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Harrods.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: This base coat has a sheer, milky white finish that looks beautiful on its own. What We Don’t Love: This polish can look streaky if applied too fast. If you’re going to go all out, you might as well pamper yourself with an Hermès product. This chic base coat differs from the rest due to its translucent white finish (and high price tag). The subtle white hue makes DIY-ing the glazed donut trend a breeze, but unsurprisingly, it’s also just as functional as it is eye-catching. This luxe lacquer protects nails from breakage and deeply nourishes them, thanks to the addition of avocado oil, apricot kernel oil, and aloe leaf extract. It also keeps polish from staining the nail bed, which in turn helps with yellowing. One note: Just be sure to apply this polish slowly and evenly as it can sometimes look streaky if you put it on too fast. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 0.5 oz | Finish: Glossy, translucent white | Formula: Cruelty-free

Best Drugstore Ella+Mila Firm Foundation Nail Hardening Treatment + Base Coat Target View On Target View On Riteaid.com View On Walgreens What We Love: This product contains garlic bulb extract, which is a natural antioxidant that strengthens and hardens nails. What We Don’t Love: The consistency of this polish is very thin and almost watery. Give your nails the pick-me-up they need with this strengthening base coat. Formulated with garlic bulb extract, this Ella+Mila favorite provides both short- and long-term benefits, including hardening nails on the spot, as well as promoting future growth. Additionally, this base coat acts as a glue for nail polish, securing it to the nail bed for up to a week and a half (read: No chipping). While some base coats don’t leave behind a shiny finish, this one is beautifully glossy and can actually double as sheer nail polish. The only thing we will point out is that the consistency of this polish is thin and watery, so just be sure you don’t apply too much. The upside of this? It dries quickly! Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 0.45 oz | Finish: Glossy | Formula: Vegan, 7-free

Best Ridge-Filler Butter London Nail Foundation Priming Base Coat Amazon View On Amazon View On Beyondpolish.com View On Butterlondon.com What We Love: This clean product is free from gluten, parabens, formaldehyde, and other harmful ingredients. What We Don’t Love: This polish features a fairly thin brush, so it might take longer to paint nails. Fill in your nail ridges with the help of this top-rated Butter London base coat. It works quickly and effectively to smooth and plump ridges, making nails softer and more uniform after just one coat. It also works as an adhesive for nail polish, gripping the lacquer to the nail and ensuring it doesn’t chip. But, what makes this product really stand out is its impressive formula. Made with horsetail extract and hydrolyzed silk, this base coat instantly strengthens nails and supports future growth. It also utilizes vitamin B and calcium, both of which work to harden and fortify nails. Plus, what’s not on the ingredient list is equally notable: This base coat is made without 10 harmful toxins frequently found in nail polish. Not to mention, it’s also cruelty-free. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 0.4 oz | Finish: Matte | Formula: 10-free, Cruelty-free

Best Strengthening Sally Hansen Advanced Hard as Nails Strengthener Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: This affordable base coat instantly strengthens nails, making them less susceptible to breakage and peeling. What We Don’t Love: The smell of this polish is very strong. “My favorite strengthening nail polish base coat is Sally Hansen’s Hard As Nails hardener,” says celebrity nail artist and CEO and founder of NailBiz, Aaliyah Smith. “It has fibers in the polish that help strengthen, thicken, and fill ridges in your natural nails.” As a bonus, this product is made with omega-3 and soy, both of which nourish and hydrate nail beds. These important ingredients ultimately ensure nails are less prone to peeling and breakage. Many of the base coats on our list are clear, but this one leaves behind a subtle light pink finish that makes nails look healthier and shinier on the spot. Unfortunately, this has a very pungent smell — it’s not necessarily bad, but if you’re sensitive to scents this may be a bit overwhelming. Price at time of publish: $3 Size: 0.45 oz | Finish: Glossy, light pink | Formula: 3-free

Best Bonding Base Coat Orly Bonder Base Coat Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Sallybeauty.com What We Love: This base coat dries tacky, which helps it grasp onto nail polish better. What We Don’t Love: It’s not the best at protecting nails from color stains. “My favorite base coat for natural nails is Orly's Bonder,” says Smith. “It acts like a double-sided tape, which means it helps the polish adhere better to the natural nail.” (Essentially, this rubberized base coat sticks to your nail and then grabs onto the polish, providing a strong, chip-free base.) Aside from keeping polish from flaking or chipping, this base coat also fills ridges and prevents brittle nails from splitting and peeling. Plus, it dries quickly (we’re talking under two minutes) and it has a clear matte finish. We don’t recommend using this if you like to wear dark lacquer, though, as it doesn’t prevent staining on your nail bed. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 0.6 oz | Finish: Matte | Formula: Cruelty-free, Alcohol-free

Best Anti-Yellowing Nails Inc. NailPure Base Coat Sephora View On Sephora What We Love: This base coat is infused with iridescent pearls that brighten and whiten nail beds. What We Don’t Love: This formula is thick, so it’s a bit goopy and takes a while to dry. If you struggle with brittle, yellowing nails, we have just the thing for you: This top-rated Nails Inc. base coat goes above and beyond, providing nails with a protective yet gentle shield that blocks color stains while still allowing oxygen and water to reach the nail bed. Formulated with the brand’s notable Regenerating Complex (which is an innovative zinc and calcium blend) it works to boost the production of keratin; and, over time, makes nails stronger and harder. We’ve already made the case for why it’s not your average base coat, but it also is infused with shiny, iridescent pearls that brighten and lighten the appearance of nail beds. So, feel free to wear this base coat on its own or under the nail lacquer of your choice. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to allow extra time for this base coat to dry when applying a colored polish over top because it is a bit goopy and takes some time to dry. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 0.49 oz | Finish: Glossy | Formula: Vegan, 10-free, Cruelty-free

Best Long-Lasting Dazzle Dry Base Coat Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This base coat can keep nail polish from chipping for up to 14 days on hands, and 30 days on toes. What We Don’t Love: This polish can become stringy over time. There’s nothing worse than doing your nails only to have them flake, chip, or peel off days later. Luckily, that’ll be a problem of the past when you use Dazzle Dry Base Coat. This clean product is highly effective and ensures polish doesn’t chip for up to 14 days on hands and 30 days on toes, which is much longer than most base coats can promise. Made with three ingredients (isopropyl alcohol, water, and polyurethane), this smart formula works to make nail plates smoother and prevent them from yellowing. Not to mention, it takes less than five minutes for this polish to dry and you only need one coat. Be sure to store in a cool, dry place not in direct sunlight to get the most use out of it, otherwise the polish will start to get stringy and result in a less than perfect manicure. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 0.5 oz | Finish: Matte | Formula: Vegan, 10-free

Best Chip-Resistant Londontown Grip Lock Base Coat Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta What We Love: This plumping polish is tacky, which helps it cling to nail lacquer. What We Don’t Love: The brush is on the thicker side, so if you have small nail beds, the polish might get on your skin. This plumping base coat provides a secure grip on nail polish, ensuring it doesn’t chip for days on end. The formula itself is a bit tacky and sticky, which allows it to act as glue, immediately latching onto lacquer. Speaking of the formula, this product is made with a slew of good ingredients including rapeseed flower oil (which strengthens), cucumber extract (which hydrates), garlic bulb extract (which fortifies), evening primrose oil (which restores), and vitamin E (which is anti-yellowing). These good-for-you ingredients make up for the ultra-thick brush. While it makes it easy to coat nails in one fell swoop, those with smaller nail beds may want to switch it out for something a bit thinner to avoid mishaps. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.4 oz | Finish: Glossy | Formula: Vegan, 8-free, Cruelty-free

Best For Brittle Nails OPI Original New NAIL ENVY Original Nail Strengthener Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Opi.com What We Love: This base coat is made with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, which makes nails longer, harder, and stronger. What We Don’t Love: It can take up to three months to see significant results. Brittle, weak nails stand no chance against OPI’s iconic nail strengthener. This beloved base coat is made with an innovative blend of ingredients including hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, which work overtime to nourish, plump, and strengthen nail beds. What makes this product a bestseller is that it can be used as a daily nail treatment for those who need some serious TLC. Just apply one coat every day, and watch as nails become longer, thicker, harder, and stronger in a few months. (We will note that it can take around three months to see full results, so make sure you stay consistent.) Additionally, this polish leaves behind a glossy, milky finish that makes nails appear almost iridescent. Price at time of publish: $19 Size: 0.5 oz | Finish: Glossy | Formula: Cruelty-free