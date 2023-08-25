The 10 Best Bamboo Pajamas for a More Comfortable Sleep

The 20 Best Pajamas For Women To Get The Best Sleep in 2023

But on top of being eco-friendly, stylist Yenia Hernández Fonseca explains, “Bamboo fabric feels soft against the skin which guarantees a comfortable night’s sleep, it’s naturally breathable and moisture-wicking which helps regulate body temperature and keep you cool at night, and lastly the fabric is hypoallergenic making it a great option for those with sensitive skin.” Basically, bamboo pajamas tick all the right boxes. To help you pick the best pair for you, we researched the absolute best options out there and spoke to experts to hear their recommendations. Read on for our absolute favorites.

Picture this: a soft touch against your skin, a gentle embrace of comfort, and a guilt-free conscience as you drift off to sleep. You can achieve all of that with a pair of bamboo pajamas. In a world that's increasingly aware of its environmental footprint, bamboo has become a refreshing, sustainable alternative to more commonly used fabrics. Bamboo grows quickly without any pesticides and minimal water. As a result of its swift growth, there’s a renewable supply of raw material that is being packaged into pajamas for consumers.

Everyone needs a nightgown for the summertime. Slip it on and feel immediately embraced by the soft, silky bamboo material that feels cool to the touch as you sleep in it. The knee-length and sleeveless design combined with the versatile scoop-neck will mesh with nearly everyone’s style on top of suiting a wide-variety of body types. We love how lightweight the fabric feels on our bodies, but it does strike some as being too thin — it’s almost like a thin sheet to give you some coverage without suffocating your body in fabric. Anyone looking for something a bit hefty won’t love the feel; however, anyone who runs very hot won’t find a better pick then this.

Elevate not only your sleepwear but also your activewear with the versatile Latuza Viscose Sleeveless Tank. This tank effortlessly transitions from workout buddy to layering essential to pajamas. Crafted with a fabric that's cool to the touch, this tank made from bamboo viscose promises an oasis of comfort, no matter the occasion. Plus, the sizing is spot-on — it’s tailored to a comfortable fit that wraps around you like a second skin, whether you're lunging at the gym or getting ready for bed. It does run a tad long, though, so keep that in mind if you’re on the petite side.

For colder nights (or anyone who prefers long pants to shorts for sleepwear), these jogger-style pants impressed us with how versatile they are. They make a fantastic choice to actually sleep in, but they also look cute enough to wear outside of the house. (Think: errands, picking up your kids from school, and walking the dog.) Designed to be as comfortable as possible, these jogger pajamas have a thin, non-obstructive cuff at the hem of the pants to ensure they don’t roll up in your sleep. They even have pockets for holding your phone, and the joggers come with a matching super soft long-sleeve look for a matching set. But some did complain that the lighter colors, like oat and fog, look a bit see-through. If you don’t want to think about your underwear peeking through, we recommend opting for navy, black, or emerald instead.

These nighttime shorts are the epitome of bedtime bliss, thanks to their light and airy material, easy-to-use drawstring for a customized fit, and laid-back fit. Available in five colors, the shorts look cute enough to wear around the house during the day — we love a versatile piece — and you can take your pick of matching top, whether that be the matching cami or tee . We can even see pairing these with a cropped T-shirt to run to the grocery store or take your dog for a walk. We admire the lengths Boody went to make these shorts extremely comfortable, but they do run a bit large. We recommend sizing down for a better fit.

Short sleeves paired with bamboo material will definitely be a necessity for any sweaty sleeper. With its charming V-neck top and matching sleep shorts, this set is a dream for warm nights and those who radiate heat even during slumber. The mid-rise shorts, pleated both front and back, boast a wide and flat waistband and a high-thigh hem for additional comfort. The roomy top drapes easily over the body without ever clinging thanks to the gathered babydoll style. However, some do say the top runs a bit short, which is important to keep in mind for anyone with a longer torso or taller frame.

Sure, the style of these pajamas might not be unique — but we promise they are just a teeny bit special. Of course, they’re made from a breathable bamboo fabric that keeps you cool, even if you tend to run warm, and because they’re designed by moms for moms, they feature numerous thoughtful touches, the delicate piping, timeless button-down design, and notched collar. The buttons open easily for any new mom nursing, and the soft, elastic waistband will feel comfortable. We love the handy pockets, which few pajamas have. But the pants do run a tad short for anyone on the taller side. Pair these with some fuzzy socks, though, and your feet and ankles will never know the difference.

Taking Shape gave us the best of both worlds with this nightgown: size-inclusivity and sustainable, bamboo fabric. They have more styles to choose from, but this reasonably priced nightie flaunts side panels, a graceful V-neckline, and a buttoned front placket for an elegant touch. The 3/4 sleeves balance coverage and breathability, offering you breezy comfort throughout the night. We wish it came in neutrals on top of this charming floral print; however, it will add a pop of color to your sleepwear.

If you plan to splurge on a set of pajamas, we have our eyes on Ettitude, a sustainable housewares brand that happens to make excellent sleepwear, too. The brand offers lots of styles in eco-conscious bamboo lyocell (they call it CleanBamboo, for what it’s worth), including shorts, pants, and slip dresses, but this shirt dress spoke to us the most. The hypoallergenic fabric feels like silk but wears like polyester, so it will be easier to maintain and last a long time without clinging to your body. The tailored look is a bit more elevated than most other pajamas — almost like you could wear it out to dinner paired with some boots — and makes it worth the price. Some say it wrinkles quite a lot in the wash, even though it’s designed to be wrinkle-free, so if you do plan to wear it out, make sure to give it a good steam (or iron it on low) beforehand.

As with many sustainable materials, bamboo can become pricey, but Bellabu Bear managed to make a pair that feels just the same as the more expensive pairs, yet comes in at a budget-friendly price. Although the brand has a number of onesies and pajama sets for babies and toddlers, this is definitely a secret treat for parents, too. Coming in three calming shades of blues and greens (plus black!), these pajamas definitely work best for the winter, considering the long-sleeves and pants; however, the breezy bamboo fabric will feel cooling anyways, so you won’t overheat. We wish the pants were a touch baggier for additional comfort while sleeping — or at least the option to size up in the pants — but they have lots of stretch, which definitely helps.

If you’re going to pick one set of bamboo pajamas, choose a brand that is an expert in sleepwear, like Cozy Earth, which has a stamp of approval from InStyle editors and Oprah. This set is a high-end yet affordable option that will last through numerous washes and wears — trust us, you’ll never want to take them off. I used to experience night sweats during periods of high stress (you know what I’m talking about if you’ve been to law school or ever burned the midnight oil at work), and I found that breathable pajamas helped me through it. This set made of bamboo fabric (also sometimes called viscose, FYI) will absorb the excess water you expel at night and keep your temperature regulated. Some disliked how tight the elastic felt, so we recommend sizing up if you’re concerned about fit.

What to Keep In Mind

Material

The average human spends about four months of the year sleeping, so you might as well spend that time in quality materials that encourage rest and don’t leave you feeling sweaty in the morning. Natural fibers like bamboo will make a significant impact on your sleeping habits. But keep in mind that few items are made from 100 percent bamboo fabric — the Ettitude shirt dress is the only one on this list. Typically, to give the pajamas more flexibility, it is mixed with some form of elastane. This doesn’t make the bamboo fabric any less sustainable, though; brands just want to ensure you’re as comfortable as possible.

Fit

Even if no one is seeing you in your pajamas, the fit still matters. Not everyone enjoys a body-hugging material, like the Kyte Baby Jogger Pajama Set, as they sleep — and the closer it is to your body, the warmer it most likely will feel, even with cooling material like bamboo, because it traps the heat in. If temperature regulation is more your reasoning for buying bamboo pajamas, rather than sustainability (or maybe they’re equal on your list!), then we recommend trying something much looser and lightweight, like the Goodwear Sleeveless Goodnite Shirt.

Your Questions, Answered

What are the benefits of bamboo pajamas?

Maybe you have never really heard of bamboo outside of furniture, but bamboo as a fabric has a number of benefits. The material feels cooling, which allows for a more restful sleep, especially during the warmer months, and stylist Liz Wendler describes it as like “sleeping on a cloud.” “On the comfort spectrum, bamboo will also help regulate your body temperature while also providing anti-bacterial and natural UV protection,” explains Jarett Antoque, Fashion Director at Amazon Style. According to Stylist Lauren Nelson, the material is great for pajamas because it “is ultra soft and breathable, which are probably two of the most important qualities people look for in pajamas,” she says, adding that it’s also hypoallergenic, so she tends to recommend it to clients with sensitive skin.

Are bamboo pajamas sustainable?

Basically, yes. According to Nelson, because bamboo is made from natural fibers, it is an inherently sustainable material, especially directly compared to synthetic materials. The bamboo plant also needs less water and unlike other materials, it doesn’t require pesticides to grow it.

“Bamboo cultivation aligns with environmentally responsible practices, because it only requires natural rainfall for its growth, which conserves water resources. It’s chemical free, bamboo plays a significant role in carbon sequestration, is a champion of oxygen producers, and its extensive root system aids in preventing soil erosion,” explains stylist Leanne Lee. Also, bamboo fabric will naturally break down over time without causing harm to the environment. In the world of fast fashion, this is a huge advantage.

How does bamboo compare to other fabrics?

Not sure if bamboo will actually be right for you, especially compared to more well-known materials, like cotton, linen, and silk? Well, while all of those choices are breezy options that can keep you cool while you sleep and tend to be breathable for warmer climates, bamboo tends to be the most sustainable option, on top of being vegan (unlike most silks), easy to care for, and significantly softer than, say, linen, according to Nelson. Bamboo also lasts longer because it holds its shape through much wear (and trust us, you’ll want to sleep in all of these options on this list year-round) and it tends not to change size, shape, or texture in the wash, unlike other natural fibers.

Why Shop With Us

Pooja Shah is a beauty, fashion, and commerce freelance writer for InStyle, Oprah Daily, Women’s Health, Wide Open Country, and other publications. In order to write this list, she consulted a number of stylists and fashion experts (Yenia Hernández Fonseca, Lauren Nelson, Liz Wendler, and Leanne Lee) to get an inside scoop on what to consider when shopping for the best bamboo pajamas.

