Because there’s enough choices that can easily make your head spin, I researched and tested the best ballet flats on the market. Then, I chatted with stylists to compile a list of flats that are nothing like the ones I wore in high school. With its butter-soft Italian leather, modernized shape, and reasonable price tag, Everlane’s Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat won our Best Overall spot.

After high school graduation, I swore them off. But, sure enough, years later, they’re back in my rotation. I’m not sure if my sudden interest in them sparked because they’re trendy again (thank you, balletcore ) or because I needed a casual yet elegant pair of shoes to wear to work, but either way, I’m surprisingly not mad about it. Ballet flats have come a long way. What used to be a boring flat shoe is now updated with a bunch of modern shapes (I’m partial to the square-toe shape), fresh styles, bold colors, and unexpected textures.

I never thought I’d say this, but I’m wearing ballet flats again. For most of my life — kindergarten to 12th grade, to be exact — I wore a uniform. And while the plaid skirts and school crests changed over the years, one thing stayed the same: The ballet flats. Whether I was sprinting for the bus, running around the schoolyard at lunch, or anxiously tapping my foot during a math exam, the plain, dainty shoes hugged my feet everywhere I went.

Best Overall: Everlane Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat Everlane View On Everlane.com What We Love: These timeless, buttery soft Italian leather ballet flats feel comfortable from the moment you put them on — no break-in time required. What We Don’t Love: The leather stretches a bit after wear, so if you’re in between sizes, it might be better to size down to ensure a better fit. We hold our “best overall” shoes to a pretty high standard — not only do they need to be chic and versatile, but they also must be comfortable. And these Everlane flats are just that. With the subtle square-toe, they echo a timeless and elegant vibe without looking as though they came straight from your grandmother’s closet. The shoe comes in seven shades, including a mix of gem tones and a classic pale pink ballerina color that resembles a pointe shoe. Thanks to a cushioned insole and the smooth, flexible leather, you can expect the shoe to hug each foot like a glove. I wore a pair (which was kindly gifted to me by the brand) to work on a 90-degree day in New York City. High humidity and scorching heat are generally a recipe for sweat — and therefore, chafing — but with these on my feet, I felt like I wasn’t wearing any shoes at all. In fact, the flats took me from the subway to the office to a fancy dinner, sans rubbing or blistering. The material moves with you (they’re leather, it’s inevitable), but not to the point where they feel like they’re going to slip right off of your feet. Whether you wear them with a trouser and a tee, a flowy dress, or a blazer with jeans, you’ll question why you didn’t purchase a pair sooner. Note: If you’re in between sizes, I recommend sizing down, just to be safe, because they do stretch. Material: Leather | Sizes: 5 to 11 | Number of Colors: 7

Best Value: Amazon Essentials Women's Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: For a little over $20, you can get yourself a pair of rubber-soled ballet flats with lots of interior padding. What We Don’t Love: It’s made from faux leather, so it might not feel as luxe as the other options on this list. This pair from Amazon Essentials proves that ballet flats don’t have to be expensive to be comfortable (or good-looking). For just over $20, you can take your pick between 20 different color ways, including staple shades like black, brown and beige, as well as poppier options like leopard print, suede and patent leather. The shoes were designed with comfort in mind — they come with “heel-pillow” technology (aka lots of interior padding) that ensures your feet feel their best, even if you’re standing for most of the day. Thanks to the non-abrasive faux-leather, the shoes won’t leave you covered in battle scars after your first wear. Yes, the shoes are made from faux leather and have rubber soles, so they’re not as luxurious as other pairs on this list, but when you consider the price point, they’re a steal. Some reviews say to size up, but we recommend sticking to your regular size as the material will give after wearing a few times. Most shoes only go up to a size 12, but these go up to a 15 (which is pretty rare), ensuring you’ll have no problem finding the perfect fit. Material: Polyurethane, Rubber | Sizes: 5 to 15 | Number of Colors: 20

Best Square Toe: Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Mansur Gavriel View On Nordstrom View On Mansurgavriel.com What We Love: High-quality leather, intricate stitching and a thoughtful design set these designer ballet flats apart from the rest. What We Don’t Love: They require a little TLC to keep them looking their best. If you’re going to splurge on a pair of ballet flats, let it be for these. Made from rich lambskin leather, the shoes (which the brand kindly gifted to me) feel supple to the touch and super breathable. You won’t have to worry about irritation or overheating while wearing them. The design of the shoe itself is a modern take on a timeless shoe; details like fun colors with a matching lining, unique textures to choose from like pony hair, and intricate stitching help differentiate them from ballet flats you may have worn in the past. I styled my sky blue pair (note: it's now sold out in the sky blue, but you can buy the color in the round toe) with an all-white ensemble and received tons of compliments — my coworkers raved about how the unexpected color and contemporary design elevated the look of an otherwise plain outfit. According to personal stylist Bee Stuart, colored ballet flats add a nice pop of color to daily outfits. “Choosing a ballerina pink feels super authentic and really leans into the trend,” she says. To ensure your shoes last a lifetime (as they should), the brand suggests using a leather conditioner to keep the soft material hydrated. Plus, they say, you should store the shoes in the accompanying dust bag to avoid exposure to abrasive and potentially damaging surfaces. Material: Lambskin leather or Ponyhair | Sizes: 5 to 12 | Number of Colors: 7

Best Rounded Toe: J.Crew Zoe Ballet Flats in Suede J.Crew View On Jcrew.com What We Love: These classic rounded toe ballet flats are a closet staple. What We Don’t Love: They don’t offer a ton of support. For a simple pair of ballet flats, Zoe Ballet Flats from J.Crew are your best bet. The reasonably-priced shoe offers the classic design you know and love (translation: there’s no extra bells and whistles), but with a slightly modern twist. I like to think of the shoe (which the brand kindly gifted me) as the refined older sister of the ballet flats you wore in middle school — thanks to the softer sole and additional toe coverage, they look a touch more sophisticated but include the same dainty bow detail you’re used to. They come in leather and suede, both of which are canvas-lined to limit slipping and sliding on warmer days. The more you wear them, the more they mold to your feet in a chic I’ve-had-these-for-years type of way. They run true to size, but some say they can be snug if you have a wider foot. If that’s the case, you might want to try sizing up a half size. If you need a little extra support, skip these and go with a pair that has built-in cushioning. Material: Leather or Suede | Sizes: 5 to 12 | Number of Colors: 7 These 22 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit

Best Pointed Toe: Anine Bing Delphine Flats Anine Bing View On Aninebing.com View On Verishop.com What We Love: A minimalist’s dream, these sleek all-black ballet flats feel modern and cool without skimping on comfort. What We Don’t Love: They’re more structured than other ballet flats on this list, so they may require some breaking in. Perfect for a minimalist or someone who appreciates sleek designs, the Anine Bing Delphine Flats offer a contemporary look with a classic, comfortable fit. The smooth black cow leather exterior paired with black grosgrain trim (a weaved, corded fabric) and a black insole, these pointed-toe flats look clean and sophisticated, even when they’re sitting in your closet. While wearing the flats (which I was kindly gifted by the brand), I was able to quickly gather that they’re more structured than other options on this list. The leather isn’t as malleable, so it doesn’t stretch out as much as some of the other shoes. And, in true Anine Bing fashion, the shoes feature a small gold-tone hardware monogram at the heel. I personally loved the added detail, but if you’re not into it, don’t worry — it’s barely noticeable. I love these so much (especially for dressing up casual ‘fits for the office), so I wish they came in other colors besides black. Material: Cow leather | Sizes: 6 to 11 | Number of Colors: 1

Best Slingback: Sarah Flint Natalie Sling Sarah Flint View On Sarahflint.com What We Love: Interior padding, a rubber forepart and hidden elastics are just some of the thoughtful details that make these elevated slingback flats so special. What We Don’t Love: You’ll need to order a half size up to ensure an ideal fit. Whether you’re not ready to add a ballet flat back into your collection, or simply want to add another (more glamorous) style to your existing rotation, a slingback is a great option to consider. Sarah Flint offers a style that takes the classic flat up a notch: The Natalie Sling. According to Sarah Flint, the mastermind behind her eponymous brand, the Natalie Sling is a cool, vintage take on the original Natalie (one of the brand’s most beloved styles). “Made in the same family-owned factories as the original, the sling has an easier, more ready-to-wear fit,” she explains. “It also reaches back visually to the 40s and 50s, when exposed heels and ankles were seen as a transgressive assertion of femininity.” With lots of interior padding, a rubber forepart to prevent slipping, and a hidden elastic behind the functional buckle, the tasteful slingback was thoughtfully crafted with comfort top of mind. But, with details like an asymmetrical bow and stylish leather outsole, the shoes are nothing short of polished perfection. Shades like Petal (a light beige) and Espresso Croc Embossed Calf (a brown crocodile) are always available, but be sure to check back from time to time as there are often limited edition drops added to the lineup. Material: Leather, Gold (Buckle) | Sizes: 4 to 13 | Number of Colors: 3

Best Heel: Ballarette Aventino Leather Ballet Flats with Heel Ballarette View On Ballerette.com What We Love: These stylish Italian shoes are a cross between a ballet flat and a block heel pump. What We Don’t Love: The brand is based in Italy, so shipping can take a while. Breaking into the US shoe scene is Ballarette, an Italian footwear brand founded by two Roman women. Similar to some other options on this list like Everlane and Sarah Flint, the Ballerette shoes are handmade in Italy. What makes these different is that they’re sold in the brand’s nine stores, each in a major Italian city. Having recently expanded to online sales in the US, the brand gifted me a pair of their bestselling heeled ballet flats to try. Spoiler alert: You should get your hands on a pair fast. The Aventino shoe is basically a cross between a traditional ballet flat and the block heel from your favorite four inch pumps. Not only are the shoes adorable, but they’re supportive, too, thanks to a tender leather insole and adjustable front bow that can be tightened to make the shoes fit better. You also don’t have to worry about them being too high — the heel is a little over an inch and a half foot high. In my opinion, these are especially great for someone who doesn’t like wearing flats but wants to get in on the trend in their own way. Simply take your pick between 15 different colors — it’s hard, I know — and wait for the compliments to come rolling in. Material: Leather | Sizes: 4.5 to 11.5 | Number of Colors: 15 If You Hate Fussing With Shoes, Treat Your Feet to These 11 Slip-Ons