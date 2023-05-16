The 38 Best Asian Beauty Brands You Need To Try In 2023

Since the pandemic started, there has been an alarming and increasing number of hate crimes towards the AAPI community. Although much more needs to be done, we have gathered this list to help support Asian-owned brands and beauty companies. Below, we recognize the Asian-American innovators who have created truly meaningful and groundbreaking beauty products, enhanced the industry, and have and continue to create a more inclusive space in beauty.

A quick scroll through Instagram or TikTok and you’ll see videos talking about glass skin, tutorials with cushion foundation, the benefits of gua sha massages, and influencers doing a nightly double cleanse. Many of the most popular trends, products, and rituals we see have roots in K- and J-beauty innovations, and they are often made trendy by Western society without giving proper credit to their heritage.

Tatcha Tatcha View On Tatcha.com Tatcha is one of the most popular skincare brands around. It was founded by Vicky Tsai in 2009 with a collection of products that honor ancient Japanese beauty rituals. After working in the Manhattan corporate world for a decade, she realized the stress was affecting her physical and mental health. “Eventually, the stress presented as inflammation in my body, most notably my skin,” Tsai tells InStyle. “I developed acute dermatitis, which meant bleeding and blistering on my face, lips and eyelids unless I used almost daily oral and topical steroids and antibiotics. I realized that I needed to make serious changes in my life and that in order for my life to feel meaningful, my work also needed to have meaning.”



Through her travels, she found healing in Kyoto. “The philosophies around living in harmony with self, community and nature gave me practices that uplifted my soul. I rediscovered a love for my skin and for myself. I created Tatcha to share these rituals, philosophies and ultimately this feeling with others.” One jar of her Dewy Skin Cream is sold every 60 seconds. Bestsellers: The Dewy Skin Cream, The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment, The Water Cream, The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $14

U Beauty U Beauty View On Ubeauty.com If you read fashion blogs in the early 2000s, you are likely familiar with Tina Chen Craig. She founded BagSnob back in 2005, and is now the leader behind the super buzzy anti-aging skincare line, U Beauty. We can’t get enough of The BARRIER Bioactive Treatment, which boosts skin renewal so that your complexion appears softer, smoother, and more radiant in the morning. Our beauty commerce writer, Tamim Alnuweiri, raves about their bestselling hero product, the Resurfacing Compound, says that it is “in a class of its own” and that it “literally changed the base state of my skin," while their other bestseller, the Super Hydrator, provides up to 48 hours of sustained hydration. When the two are used in tandem, you may see results within three to six days. Bestsellers: Resurfacing Compound, Super Hydrator, The BARRIER Bioactive Treatment | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $78

EM Cosmetics EM Cosmetics View On Emcosmetics.com OG beauty YouTuber Michelle Phan created EM Cosmetics after co-founding IPSY. All of the brand’s products fuse high-pigment makeup with skincare ingredients for a long-lasting, second-skin finish. The Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush combines golden, pink, and copper pearly pigments, leaving skin with a soft wash of color and an ethereal glow. Mydentity founder Guy Tang told us how special EM Cosmetics is to him. “Michelle Phan owns her brand EM Cosmetics and it’s an amazing makeup line that she works very hard on. Her story is inspiring, and she has shown me so much love and support from the start of my journey even before I launched Mydentity.” Bestsellers: Divine Skies Eye Palette, Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Everything is under $48

JINsoon JINsoon View On Jinsoon.com Editorial nail artist Jin Soon Choi is a staple backstage at New York Fashion Week, and her NYC salon locations are always booked. Beauty editors swear by Choi's namesake nail polish collection for its on-trend shades and long-wear formula that stays chip-free and shiny for days. The polishes are non-toxic, 21-free, cruelty free, vegan friendly (no animal testing or ingredients of animal origin), and UV-protected to combat fading. In addition to polishes, she sells a nail buffer, hand cream, and nail art appliques. Bestsellers: Fire Clay, Sea Clay, Green Clay Trio | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $18

Tower 28 Tower 28 View On Sephora View On Tower28beauty.com Founded by Amy Liu in 2019, the AAPI-owned brand has amassed a giant fan base, with over 225,000 followers across social media, including Hailey Beiber.



The brand was formulated with sensitive skin in mind and adheres to the National Eczema Association's ingredient guidelines. It’s cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-tested to make sure you can have fun with makeup without causing harm to your skin.



Bestsellers: SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen, BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm, ShineOn Lip Jelly | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $12

Glow Recipe Sephora View On Sephora Founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee built the K-beauty-inspired Glow Recipe around fruits that have skincare benefits. The clean, efficacious formulas and IG-worthy colorful packaging are why the brand quickly grew to become a cult favorite among skincare enthusiasts and a bestseller at Sephora. Our top pick is the Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream. With moisturizing watermelon seed butter, this lightweight lotion contains gently exfoliating PHA acids for smoother skin and hyaluronic acid for extra hydration. Bestsellers: Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner, Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $10

Peach & Lily Peach & Lily View On Peachandlily.com Esthetician and skincare expert Alicia Yoon started her Peach & Lily product line in 2018 after years of dealing with eczema and problematic skin. This led her to really dissect the labels of every skincare product to prevent further irritating her skin. “I grew up in both the U.S. and Korea,” says Yoon. “Being bilingual, bicultural, growing up immersed in a rich Korean beauty heritage, and having attended esthetician school in both Korea and the U.S. informs so much of Peach & Lily's skin care philosophy and formulas. We believe in holistic formulas that are gentle for skin, focused on hydration, highly efficacious and geared towards improving skin from the inside out.” The brand is known for sparking the “Glass Skin” movement, which she says is about having healthy, not perfect, skin. Bestsellers: Peach & Lily Glass Refining Serum, Peach & Lily Ginger Melt Oil Cleanser Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $11

Ellis Brooklyn Ellis Brooklyn View On Ellisbrooklyn.com “I was born in Taipei, Taiwan but moved to the Seattle area when I was three,” says founder and former New York Times beauty columnist, Bee Shapiro. “I started working on Ellis Brooklyn when I was pregnant with my daughter Ellis and living in Brooklyn. We started out quite small — only two body milks at the time, then we launched fragrances in late 2016.” She was inspired to create clean fragrances that only got better as the day went on. “Perfume so often seemed like they were designed for someone not real,” she says. “I wanted fragrances that enhanced me as an individual rather than overtaking who I was.” The brand's fragrances are vegan, cruelty-free, housed in glass bottles, and are shipped carbon-neutral whenever possible. Salt is one of our favorites. The blend of ylang-ylang, Tahitian Tiare, and ambergris evoke the smell of salty skin during a hot sunny afternoon at the beach. Bestsellers: MYTH, SALT | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $21

Patrick Ta Sephora View On Sephora Patrick Ta is a makeup artist known for giving celebs like Shay Mitchell and Gigi Hadid an otherworldly glow. Ta is first-generation Vietnamese-American and started his eponymous line in 2019 with products inspired by what he keeps in his own kit. “I'm very particular about the products I use, so creating my own beauty brand allowed me to develop specific products I wanted for my own personal kit,” says Ta. “As a makeup artist, when you're working with different brands and celebrities, you don’t really have a say in what the final outcome is. But now I am able to have complete creative control with designing products, ideating campaigns, and bringing my vision to life.”



The Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Bronzer Duo is a one-stop-shop to a sculpted complexion. Ta created the palettes to ease the confusion of choosing complementary contour and bronzer shades. “Growing up in a mostly Caucasian community meant I didn't see much Asian representation growing up and I found myself wanting to look a certain way,” says Ta. “Now that I'm a founder of a brand, I make sure that each campaign showcases diversity and different types of beauty.” Bestsellers: Major Beauty Headlines - Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush, Major Sculpt Creme Contour & Powder Bronzer Duo, and Major Skin Crème Foundation and Finishing Powder Duo | Woman Owned: No | Price Range: Starts at $18

Hero Cosmetics Hero Cosmetics View On Herocosmetics.us Korean American Ju Rhyu wasn't familiar with the magic of pimple patches — until she moved to Seoul for a work assignment.

“I personally always struggle with breakouts,” Rhyu tells us. “I have sensitive and dry skin and the littlest disruptions can cause a pimple at the worst times. Oftentimes, solutions for pimples were quite drying and harsh for my skin type.” Yet when she tried a pimple patch for the first time, she found that it worked quickly and didn’t hurt her skin. “Immediately, I knew more people needed to know about the power of pimple patches so we launched Mighty Patch.” The brand’s patches are ultra-thin with flat edges, making it wearable for daytime or layering makeup on top of it. In addition to pimple patches, her line now boasts cleansers, toners, scrubs, and serums that help balance and brighten your face and body. Bestsellers: Mighty Patch, Rescue Balm, Rescue Retinol, Pore Release, Pimple Correct | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $12

Superegg Superegg View On Superegg.nyc Influencer and NY-licensed esthetician Erica Choi hatched her skincare brand Superegg in late 2020. The formulas center around the skincare benefits of eggs and their historic use in Asian beauty rituals, as well as their symbolism of birth. However, there aren't any actual eggs in Choi's products. Instead, she sources clean, plant-based, vegan ingredients that match the nutritional value of an egg. We especially love the Sound Renewal Moisturizer. It has a gel-cream texture that absorbs quickly into the skin and leaves it soft, bouncy, and glowy. It's also packed with squalane and vitamin B5 to restore and retain moisture, along with PHA acids to gently exfoliate for a smoother and brighter complexion. Bonus: The sleek oval shell packaging is extremely photogenic. Bestsellers: Sound Renewal Serum Cream, This Moment Hand Care | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $28

Youthforia Youthforia View On Youthforia.co Clean, vegan, and cruelty-free, this brand is all about having fun with makeup without compromising on skincare. “I had the idea for Youthforia right when the pandemic hit,” says founder Fiona Co Chan, who is of Chinese and Vietnamese heritage. “When I started the brand I was living in Asia, and I was really inspired by makeup and skincare routines done over there. Women wear a lot of makeup and they have great skin, so it's really about seeing skincare and makeup as one routine. The other thing they're great at is being cognizant of how the pollution is impacting their makeup routine and how to protect against that. That really inspired our Pregame line.” The ingredients in the award-winning Pregame Primer not only ensure that makeup stays put all day and night, but they also hydrate and keep skin healthy and moisturized. We also love their bestselling BYO Blush, which is formulated to adjust to your specific pH level to give you a custom shade that’s all your own. Bestsellers: Pregame Primer, BYO Blush, Dewy Gloss | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $18

Insert Name Here INH HairInsert Name Here View On Inhhair.com Insert Name Here was born out of founders Sharon Pak and Jordyn Wynn's friendship. The pair met while working at ColourPop, hit it off, and the rest is history. If you follow any beauty accounts on Instagram or TikTok, chances are you’re familiar with the brand’s clip-in ponytails and wave iron. The hot tool is a one-step method of getting the loose beachy waves of your dreams. The hot plates are coated with tourmaline ceramic glaze to prevent heat damage to your hair. Bestsellers: Insert Waves Here Iron, G2G Peptite + Biotin Scalp Serum | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $18

Then I Met You Then I Met You View On Thenimetyou.com Soko Glam founder Charlotte Cho created Then I Met You based on the Korean concept of Jeong, "a deep feeling of empathy and affection that one can develop for people, places, and things." She even wrote a book on the concept and how it changed her life. The act of self-care is vital to her mission and brand. The multiple award-winning Living Cleansing Balm is one of the brand’s first and most popular products. It has a sorbet-like texture that glides onto skin, melting away sunscreen, makeup, dirt, and oil, and boasts an antioxidant-rich formula. We also love their Honey Dew Lip Mask and Renewing Rich Beauty Cream, which are also staples in our routine. Bestsellers: Living Cleansing Balm | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $6

Emilie Heathe Emilie Heathe View On Emilieheathe.com View On Emilieheathe.com As a Korean American adopted by a white family, makeup artist and MBA graduate Emilie H. Rudman didn't feel like she saw herself on TV or in campaigns, so she set out to create a brand that celebrates people who look like her. The brand’s products are high-performing clean formulas that incorporate ingredients tied to Rudman's Korean heritage. The brand started in 2017 with nail polish and has since expanded into other makeup categories such as lips and brows. Full Up is a brow powder to fill in brows for a fuller, fluffier finish and adheres onto hairs for a long-wear finish. A precise applicator allows for perfect application. The brand has a lot of famous fans as well. “I love the design of Emilie Heathe nail polish bottles — so chic,” says Ellis Brooklyn founder, Bee Shapiro. Bestsellers: 10-Free Longwear Polish | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $12 The 13 Best Fenty Beauty Products of 2023

Good Light Good Light View On Goodlight.world David Yi started the brand in 2021. “After years of writing for my website, Very Good Light, all about redefining masculinity and beauty standards, I created a community of like-minded folx who wanted to feel represented,” says Yi. “This meant breaking down the walls of the gender binary and its roles. For too long beauty aisles have been separated by men and women, erasing those who are non-binary or non-conforming.” His gender-inclusive brand honors everyone's lived-in identities — Good Light Cosmetics is all about Beauty Beyond the Binary.



Yi’s favorite product is the Order of the Eclipse Hyaluronic Cream. “It's high in glycerin, squalene, and has three different hyaluronic molecule sizes,” he says. Bestsellers: Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion | Woman Owned: No | Price Range: Starts at $8.50

Kulfi Beauty Kulfi Beauty View On Kulfibeauty.com This growing brand burst onto the scene during the earlier days of pandemic. Founded by Priyanka Ganjoo in early 2021, the line was made to provide products that work and look great on the South Asian community. Their goal is to celebrate all women and allow them to express themselves and their confidence with makeup. The Main Match Concealer is TikTok royalty, and the Underlined Kajal Eyeliners are stellar, thanks to the rich, vitamin E formula, which is also smudge-proof and highly pigmented. Bestsellers: Underlined Kajal Eyeliner, Main Match Concealer | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $20

Cocokind Cocokind View On Cocokind.com Priscilla Tsai turned her acne struggles into Cocokind, a wildly successful skincare line that's also budget-friendly. The brand's formulas are centered around superfruits and plant-based innovations like bakuchiol.



“I started Cocokind [in 2015],” Tsai tells InStyle. “For many years of my life, I struggled with my skin with severe acne. The skincare that I was using led to a lot of skin sensitivities, to the point where in the mornings, I would put on moisturizer in the dark as my skin would sting and my eyes would water every morning. During this super formative time period of my early 20s, I never left the house without a full face of makeup.” Bestsellers: Ceramide Barrier Serum, Oil to Milk Cleanser and Daily SPF | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $9

Sundays Sundays View On Dearsundays.com Sundays Studio is a New York City nail salon founded by Amy Ling Lin. It's known for its relaxing atmosphere, largely due to Ling Lin’s incorporation of wellness elements, like guided meditation, into services.



If you're not in NYC, you can still get the Sundays experience at home with their collection of more than 45 nail polish shades. Each long-wear, glossy formula stays fresh with wear and are cruelty-free, non-toxic, vegan, and moisturizing for nails. No. 7 is the absolute best bridal shade in town — a delicate pale pink. Bestsellers: Top & Base Coat Set, No. 7 Polish | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $18

Fable & Mane Sephora View On Sephora Nikita and Akash Mehta are two siblings who wanted to create a line of hair products that honor and channel the transformative power of Indian hair rituals. Their brand, Fable & Mane, contain Ayurvedic ingredients, which can be used on all hair textures. The HoliRoots Pre-Wash Hair Treatment Oil can be used as a rinse-off pre-shampoo treatment or as an overnight mask. It's infused with dashmool, castor oil, and ashwagandha to strengthen the scalp and hair, as well as boost circulation. The Wild Ginger Purifying Scrub is also a must, especially if you use a lot of dry shampoo. Bestsellers: HoliRoots Pre-Wash Hair Treatment Oil | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $15

Cirque Colors Cirque Colors View On Cirquecolors.com Cirque Colors is a non-toxic, cruelty-free and vegan nail polish brand that is packaged in recycled brown paper to reduce waste and minimize plastic. Founder Annie Pham creates the shades with all skin tones in mind. There are subtle, soft every day colors, and there are also vivid shimmers and holographic sparkles. Some polishes contain magnetic multi-chrome pigment, which can be used in conjunction with the brand’s Magnetic Wand to make cool 3D nail art. In addition to looking good, this brand is doing good. 100 percent of net proceeds go to various charities and organizations benefiting women’s rights and civil rights. Bestsellers: Paradox | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $13

Ranavat Ranavat View On Ranavat.com Michelle Ranavat created her namesake skincare line after realizing the lack of beauty brands that feature Ayurvedic traditions and ingredients. With a background in both the pharmaceutical industry and engineering, she created a brand that is non-GMO, cruelty-free, and vegan. It was also the first Ayurvedic brand to launch at Sephora.



Ranavat is best known for the Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum. In addition to brightening skin, this saffron and turmeric-packed serum tackles signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles. The Hair Serum is another fan favorite, beloved by our InStyle editors. The brand donates one percent of its proceeds to Desai Foundation, a non-profit in India that helps to empower women and children through community programs. Bestsellers: Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $15



ONE/SIZE ONE/SIZE View On Onesizebeauty.com Patrick Starrr was one of the very first beauty influencers on YouTube, known for his glamorous “face beats,” which heavily influenced makeup trends in the 2010s. So naturally, Starr has created his own line of high-performance, highly pigmented makeup. The brand name comes from Starrr's mantra that everyone can participate in wearing makeup — “one size fits all.” “Patrick Starrr’s joyful heart is built into ONE/SIZE,” says Tatcha’s Vicky Tsai of the brand’s playful ethos and lighthearted collaborations with Disney (among others). For a product to integrate into your daily routine, ONE/SIZE's Turn Up The Base is a beauty balm-foundation hybrid that smoothes skin texture and reduces shine for a dewy finish and all-day wear. Bestsellers: On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray, Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder | Woman Owned: No | Price Range: Starts at $16

AVYA AVYA View On Avyaskincare.com Co-founder Deepika Vyas’s background as a pharmacist and self-care counselor inspired her to combine the two when developing her beauty brand.

“I really wanted to bring Ayurvedic wisdom and Ayurvedic ingredients to a premiere skincare brand with ancient ingredients, like turmeric and neem, encapsulated in medical-grade skin care formulas with salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, peptides and retinoids,” she says. Their award-winning hand treatment is a must for staying hydrated during the winter months. Bestsellers: Night Moisturizer with Vitamin A, Eye Cream with Caffeine, Daily Detox Bentonite Clay Mask | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $22



AAVRANI AAVRANI View On Aavrani.com AAVRANI was founded by Rooshy Roy in 2017, who relied heavily on her Indian heritage to bring the brand to life. “Ingredients like turmeric, neem, and honey have been utilized by women in India for centuries, but there was an opportunity to revive the approach, so that these amazing ingredients can be ready-to-use and easily integrated into our modern lifestyle,” she tells InStyle.



Growing up in Detroit, she found there was a stark contrast to beauty in America versus India. “In the US, ‘beauty’ was focused more on color cosmetics and the temporary nature of things–like a ‘magic in a jar’ ethos as it related to skincare, specifically,” she says. “In India, ‘beauty’ is very much aligned with the pursuit of overall wellness. It’s more focused on health and consistency, with a long-term approach to self-care.”



Her grandmothers in Kolkata, used to whip up their beauty recipes in the kitchen, including turmeric-based face masks, coconut oil hair masks, and sweet almond oil body treatments. Bestsellers: The Glow Activating Exfoliator, The Moisturizing Hydra-Cream, The Purifying Oil Cleanser | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $29

Beia Beia View On Beiabeauty.com Founder Brittany Lo calls her brand “luxury skincare meets sexual wellness.” Although they were designed for intimate areas, the products can be used all over and come in chic-looking packaging that no one would be embarrassed to have on their bedside table.



“I wanted to underscore the idea that skincare and sexual wellness go hand-in-hand,” Lo tells InStyle. “From there, Beia was created as a skincare company that addresses intimate care in an elevated, luxurious way so that you can feel your best before, during and after your intimate moments.” The hero product, the Body & Intimacy Serum comes in a glass jar, and contains coconut oil, squalane, and green tea. “All of our products contain green tea for its soothing antimicrobial properties, but also as a homage to my Chinese roots,” says Lo.



Bestsellers: Body & Intimacy Serum, Refresh Wipes, Daily Hydrating & Setting Mist | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $20

Jason Wu Beauty Jason Wu Beauty View On Jasonwubeauty.com Fashion designer Jason Wu burst onto the scene after Michelle Obama wore his gowns to state dinners, and debuted his beauty line in 2020.



“I wanted to launch Jason Wu Beauty because I have always had a passion for beauty,” he says. “It started at a young age when I would watch my mom put on her makeup every morning and then continued to be a huge factor when designing and showing my pieces on the runway.”



Wu says his mother is not only his inspiration, but his biggest supporter. “I learned about makeup from her, and she bought me my first sewing machine at 10 years old when we moved to Vancouver,” he says. “I was not like the other kids growing up, but my parents always supported me and my passions, and they instilled an incredible work ethic in me that has contributed to the success of my brands.”



His go-tos at the moment are his Tinted Moisturizer Meets CC Cream and Magic Spell Potion 5. ”They give my skin some coverage and a natural glow,” he says. “I can't live without them.”





Bestsellers: Goodnight Mr. Wu Lip Sleep Mask, Hot Fluff Lipstick | Woman Owned: No | Price Range: Everything is under $35



Ghost Democracy Ghost Democracy View On Ghostdemocracy.com “I'm a first generation Taiwanese-American,” founder Rex Chou tells InStyle. “As an Asian male growing up, I didn't see a lot of people that looked like me on billboards or TV, and so wanting to represent all and reduce the feeling of ‘otherness’ with Ghost Democracy is inherently part of our DNA.”



This clean line is sulfate-free, silicone-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. It’s gentle enough not to irritate your skin, but has proven ingredients like niacinamide and bakuchiol to deliver real results.



Chou’s favorite product is the Floodgate Hyaluronic Acid Serum. “I slather it on my face day and night before my moisturizer,” he says. “The texture is silky, non-sticky and gives you the most dewy, juicy hydrated skin.” Celebrities, including Kristen Bell, are flocking to the brand for the same reason.



Bestsellers: Floodgate Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Lightbulb Vitamin C Serum | Woman Owned: No | Price Range: Starts at $26

5 SENS 5 SENS View On 5sens.co You may recognize founder Divya Gugnani’s name — she co-founded Wander Beauty and introduced us to some of our all-time favorite products, like the Baggage Claim Under Eye Mask. Now, she’s going all-in with fragrance.

“Being a child of Indian immigrants, I grew up in a rich culture where scent, and the experience of scent, were a big part of my life,” Gugnani tells InStyle. “Incense, aromatic spices, and luxurious oils and perfumes inspired me as a child. As an adult, I continue to be inspired by the way that fragrance enhances, captures, and immortalizes our moments and memories.” The line is clean, vegan, and eco-conscious. In fact, the brand’s scent, Life of the Party, earned a spot as one of our favorite natural perfumes of 2023 and Burn For You was named as one of our best spicy perfumes as well. “5 SENS is a sensory experience in fine fragrance. Your mood, bottled. Scents that make you own your energy for the moment,” says Gugnani. Bestsellers: Life of the Party, Catch Feelings, Burn For You | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $29

Bloomeffects Bloomeffects View On Bloomeffects.com Founded by Kim van Haaster and her husband, this indie beauty company centers around tulips. The ingredients that make the flower bloom so brightly also help illuminate, hydrate, and firm skin. Everything in the line is clean and cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and sulfate-, paraben-, and phthalate-free.

van Haaster is a first-generation Asian-Australian and her now husband, a 4th generation Dutch tulip farmer. The rest is beautiful history. Bestsellers: Royal Tulip Nectar, Tulip Dew Drops, Tulip Dew Sunscreen SPF 50 Serum | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $29

Pili Ani Pili Ani View On Piliani.com “As a Filipino, I grew up hearing about natural ingredients that were supposedly hidden skincare secrets passed down from generations,” says founder Mary Jane Tan-Ong. “Two of these super ingredients are pili and elemi oils, both endemic in the Philippines, and they power our entire skincare line.” Bestsellers: Self-Care Night Recovery Oil, Moisturizing Pili Lip Butters | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $18

Revela Revela View On Getrevela.com “David Zhang and I both have Chinese ancestry,” says Evan Zhao, co-founder and CEO of the haircare line Revela. “We were both at Harvard doing therapeutic development, and this knowledge really helped define Revela as a different type of wellness/beauty company.” Revela is deeply based in science and uses AI to discover new information about the way hair grows. Enter: A solution-oriented haircare line that centers around hair loss and thinning. By focusing on the hair follicle, the products stimulate hair growth, leading to a thicker, fuller head of hair. “Revela's Chemists in Residence, Victoria Fu and Gloria Lu, are also the founders behind Chemist Confessions, an educational platform, podcast, and skincare line,” says Zhao. “They are the ones who formulated Revela's new Fibroquin Essence.” Bestsellers: Hair Revival Serum, Fibroquin Essence | Woman Owned: No | Price Range: Starts at $88

Hey Dewy Hey Dewy View On Heydewy.com Cindy Kang, co-founder of Hey Dewy, made hydration her mission when designing the Hey Dewy wireless portable humidifier. “As a Korean-American, I grew up with K-beauty, which is essentially proactive skincare with an emphasis on self-care and overall wellness,” Kang tells InStyle. “It's about a ‘skin-first’ philosophy, that cares for the skin and gets to the root of the condition, instead of just covering it up. Like many Asians, I personally deal with thinner, sensitive skin so I've always understood the importance of ingredients, clean beauty tools, protecting the lipid barrier, and HYDRATION.” Since the humidifier is small, it’s easy to bring along with you into other rooms, your office, or even to a hotel to maintain radiant skin no matter where you are. Bestsellers Wireless Facial Humidifier | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $60

Glow Oasis Glow Oasis View On Glowoasis.com This clean, vegan line is non-GMO, microbiome-friendly, and aims to deliver healthier, more balanced skin. Their bestselling CloudCleanse Whipped Foam Cleanser is a standout product. It gently, but thoroughly, removes impurities and grime from skin. It also won’t strip your skin — it actually provides a boost of hydration — making it a great option for all skin types. Founder Vera Oh developed the range using nourishing food-based ingredients, including cabbage and prickly pear, to bring antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients to the skin.



Bestsellers: CloudCleanse Foaming Cleanser | Woman Owned: Yes | Price Range: Starts at $6