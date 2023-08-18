The 17 Best Apple Watch Bands For Any Activity

The material of the band impacts the overall appearance of the watch. Silicone or rubber models are much more casual. Plus they are great for swimming or intense athletic activity. Metal options look much more formal, and can work for more events, and leather might be the most versatile for how comfortable and sophisticated it appears. To help you find the best watch bands, we consulted Lopez and other experts to find the perfect option.

However, if you have plans to attend a wedding or any other black tie event, she recommends leaving the watch at home and sticking to metal bracelets. “It’s not meant for formal wear period,” she says, “However, if you insist on wearing the accessory, at the very least switch out the band for something more formal like a metal or resin.”

Apple watches have become almost as ubiquitous as iPhones, and while they may track athletic activity, they are not just for working out. Thankfully, Apple watch bands have evolved just as quickly as the device, so you can swap them out based on occasion. “There are tips and tricks to make the watch look and feel more elevated,” says fashion stylist, Audree Lopez. “To dress up the watch you can swap out the silicone band and add a face cover.”

Best Overall Apple Umber Leather Link Apple View On Amazon View On Apple What We Love: The simple design works with most outfits, and the high-quality leather molds to the shape of your wrist. What We Don’t Love: The price point is a little higher, but for the quality, we think it is reasonable. Vivian Lee, director of styling at Dailylook, recommends leather for a watch band because of its versatility, comfort, and design. This iteration from Apple boasts all of those elements, plus, it’s handcrafted in France and gently flexes to match your wrist’s movements. The magnetic straps attach in a snap, and even though they are easy to remove, the hold will last as long as you want it to. It requires a small investment upfront, but for the amount of use you can get out of it, we think it is worth the price. Price at Time of Publish: $99 Colors: 3 | Sizes: 5.51-7.48-inch, 6.3-8.21-inch | Material: Leather | Compatibility: 38mm/40mm/41mm, 42mm/44mm/45mm

Best Budget EOMTAM 5 Pack Braided Stretchy Adjustable Straps Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: Instead of choosing just one color, this pack allows you to get five for under 20 bucks. What We Don’t Love: The band is thinner than what is shown on the pictures. If you consistently wear your Apple watch, it is hard to find one strap that works with all of your outfits. This pack includes five different strap shades for the price of one. Lee loves that these braided bands make it possible to create a new look every weekday. But these bands offer more than just colorways. “They're comfortable and they stay in place during workouts,” she notes, “making them a great alternative to the original Apple band your watch comes with.” The band looks thick in photos but it actually feels thinner on — which could be a pro or a con, depending on what your preference is. Price at Time of Publish: $16 for 5 Colors: 12 | Sizes: 4.5-inch–7.9-inch | Material: Braided polyester | Compatibility: 38mm/40mm/41mm, 42mm/44mm/45mm, 49mm

Best Splurge Kendra Scott Leanor Gold Tone Stainless Steel Watch Band Kendra Scott View On Kendrascott.com What We Love: The gold and pearl color combination instantly elevates the accessory. What We Don’t Love: This band isn’t practical for working out. Elevating the look of an Apple watch is no easy task, but this Kendra Scott band makes it feel easy. Lopez thinks this style is well worth the initial investment. “This gold and Mother-of-Pearl band is so pretty, feminine and classic,” she says, “The Mother-of-Pearl feels fashion-forward and can be dressed up or down for everyday wear.” Despite the metal band, this style feels cool and comfortable against your wrist even after wearing it all day long. You won’t be able to work out in it, though, so if that’s part of your daily routine, you’ll be switching out your band a lot; however, for those upscale occasions where you don’t want to leave your watch at home, this will be worth the swap. Price at Time of Publish: $328 Colors: 1 | Sizes: 5.47-6.89-inch | Material: Stainless steel | Compatibility: 38/40/41MM, 42/44/45MM

Best for Working Out Nike Sport Band for Apple Watch Nike View On Apple View On Best Buy View On Nike.com What We Love: This band is so comfortable you will forget you are wearing it. What We Don’t Love: We wish it came in more colors. This band may look like a silicone strap with holes in it, but trust us, it’s more than that — the holes are actually what makes this band special. They allow for airflow, added flexibility, and improved comfort. They allow the band to be more flexible, so you can find your perfect fit. That’s why dancer and fitness instructor Ianthe Mellors listed this as one of her favorites. “It ticks all the boxes,” she says, “Breathable, waterproof, lasts a long time, and is ridiculously soft and comfortable to wear.” It doesn’t come in many colors — black, white, taupe, and red — but most of the colors are neutral enough to go with everything, adding to its versatility. Price at Time of Publish: $49 Colors: 4 | Sizes: 5.51-7.48-inch, 6.3-8.27-inch | Material: Fluoroelastomer | Compatibility: 45mm

Best Leather Shinola Leather Apple Watch Band Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Shinola.com What We Love: The thin leather strap comes in a sophisticated color palette. What We Don’t Love: It looks too thin for the larger watch face. Since its inception in 2011, Shinola has been on a mission to create high-quality, built-to-last leather goods and watches. Their watches are pretty pricey, and while their straps aren’t cheap either, they are much more accessible — allowing you to have a taste of the Shinola quality without the full price. After a couple of wears, this strap won’t pill and fade. Instead, it softens slightly, perfectly molding to the shape of your wrist. The thin design feels both classic and modern, and the colors are both bold and versatile, though some say that it looks a bit too thin for the larger 45mm watch face. Price at Time of Publish: $150 Colors: 2 | Sizes: 5.51-7.48-inch | Material: Leather, stainless steel | Compatibility: 38/40mm, 42/44mm

Most Comfortable Otterbox All Day Comfort Apple Watch Band Otterbox View On Office Depot View On Otterbox.com View On Walmart What We Love: The antimicrobial strap prevents germs and bacteria from growing on the surface. What We Don’t Love: We wish it came with a snap-on closure instead of a buckle. Otterbox is known for its highly protective phone cases. Turns out, they also create Apple watch bands. A favorite of those who regularly exercise, Mellors named this style as one of her go-to's because as she puts it, “It’s comfortable, waterproof, and it has the added bonus of being antimicrobial,” she says. As a professional dancer, Mellors is constantly hitting the floor, getting up, and doing it all over again. (Also, it is no secret that New York City isn’t the cleanest place to live.) “Post-Covid, I especially love this feature,” she says. We wish it had a snap, instead of a buckle, for additional comfort, but overall, you’ll be impressed by how weightless yet secure this band feels. Price at Time of Publish: $30 Colors: 1 | Sizes: 8.74-inch | Material: Silicone, stainless steel | Compatibility: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm

Best for Swimming Nomad Waterproof Sport Band Nomad View On Nordstrom View On Nomadgoods.com What We Love: This strap feels simultaneously lightweight and sturdy. What We Don’t Love: The strap is slightly small. If you are looking for a sporty watch band that does it all, this option from Nomad Goods should be at the top of your list. “It’s fully waterproof, comfortable, and the design reminds me of watches I had as a kid,” says Mellors. The holes along the center of the band provide ventilation, and the aluminum pin snaps both straps together comfortably. It runs a tad small, so keep that in mind if you tend to wear your watch on the loosest hole. This band doesn’t make your Apple watch waterproof. The watch is already water-resistant and made for swimming. However, wearing this band does not mean you can dive or submerge your Apple watch for long periods of time. Price at Time of Publish: $60 Colors: 11 | Sizes: 5.91-7.87-inch | Material: FKM fluoroelastomer rubber | Compatibility: 40/41mm, 40/41mm, 49mm

Best Patterned Casetify Happy Floral Apple Watch Band Casetify View On Amazon View On Casetify.com What We Love: From the print to the buckle color. you can completely customize this band. What We Don’t Love: The website can be hard to navigate. Casetify is known primarily for their printed phone cases, but they also make Apple watch bands. Like their phone cases, Casetify offers tons of print options for their bands. They also allow you to customize different elements of the band like the color of the underside and the buckle. Beyond the cool colors and personalization options, the material is flexible, sweat resistant, and easy to clean. Our one complaint is that their website can be a little confusing, so it may take a little time to get used to it if you want to shop around. Price at Time of Publish: $52 Colors: 2 | Sizes: 5.5-7.8-inch | Material: Recycled material | Compatibility: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm, 49mm

Best Colored Machete Apple Watch Band Machete View On Jcrew.com View On Anthropologie View On Shopmachete.com What We Love: With colors available ranging from light rose to tortoise, these watches are both casual and dressy. What We Don’t Love: They can pinch when you put them on. Sure, a sporty band and formal watch band can be useful to have in your arsenal. But what about a casual band that feels durable, secure, and cute all at once? That is where Machete comes in. Their signature band is adjustable and comes in lots of charming colors, like bright orange, tangerine, and tortoise shell. Customers love how you can customize the size by adding or subtracting links. Lopez loves them as well. “They are fun, add a pop of color or print to your outfit, and are less clunky than a silicone band,” she says. They do pinch a bit and the band runs a tad large; however, we still recommend it, especially with anyone with a larger wrist size. Price at Time of Publish: $62 Colors: 39 | Sizes: 8-inch with the option to add extra links | Material: Italian acetate, stainless steel | Compatibility: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm

Best for Sensitive Skin Bellroy Apple Watch Strap Bellroy View On Amazon View On Bellroy.com What We Love: Bellroy is so confident in their product they offer a three-year warranty. What We Don’t Love: The leather starts off pretty stiff, and it takes a little while to soften up. If you have sensitive skin, you might notice your skin feels irritated after wearing your watch for a long period of time — that’s a clear sign you should swap it out for something a bit more catered to your needs. Leather adds some polish to your look, but it is also gentle on your wrist. The more you wear your strap the more it molds to your wrist shape. Beyond that, it is breathable and flexible. The underside of the strap is textured which helps prevent sweat build-up and unwanted friction. When you first wear the strap, it feels a little stiff, but after properly broken in, it fits almost like a second skin. Price at Time of Publish: $69 Colors: 6 | Sizes: 5.04-7.24-inch, 5.75-7.95-inch | Material: Leather, durable polymer | Compatibility: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm, 49mm

Best for Small Wrists Eve Bands Ventus Nylon Band Eve Bands View On Evebands.com What We Love: The size of the band is adjustable, so you can perfectly adjust the size. What We Don’t Love: The velcro can stick out and itch the skin. Wrists come in all shapes and sizes, and it can be hard to find a band with a customizable fit. This velcro band is completely adjustable, so you can wear it as tight as you want to. Unlike other options on this list, you don’t have to mess with fussy buckles. It is also machine washable, so once it starts getting grungy, clean up is pretty simple. Make sure that you stick the band on straight, though, because if it shifts out of alignment, the velcro side can scratch the skin. Price at Time of Publish: $50 Colors: 20 | Sizes: 5.3-7.7-inch, 5.5-8.3-inch | Material: Nylon | Compatibility: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45mm

Best for Large Wrists Kate Spade New York Gold-Tone Scalloped Stainless Steel Bracelet Band for Apple Watch Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Katespade.com What We Love: The scalloped links are self-adjustable, so you can get a perfect fit. What We Don’t Love: The rose gold looks different in person. On the flip side, if your wrists are on the larger side, look for an adjustable watch band. Many larger watch bands feel overly sporty and bulky, but this sleek design from Kate Spade is dressy enough to elevate your watch yet casual enough to wear every day. It comes in four classy colors ranging from rose gold to glossy black, and it works well with a bracelet stack. Yes, the price point is a little higher, but for how much you will wear it, we believe it is worth it. Just be careful if you have your eye set on the rose gold version; it doesn’t match Apple’s version of rose gold and looks a bit more yellow than pink. Price at Time of Publish: $128 Colors: 4 | Sizes: 5.5-8.5 in. | Material: Stainless steel | Compatibility: 38/40/41mm

Best Designer Tory Burch Miller Band For Apple Watch Tory Burch View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Toryburch.com What We Love: The plates don’t pinch your skin while you are wearing the band. What We Don’t Love: We will this was compatible with the larger size as well. Tory Burch’s Apple watch-compatible bands are at the top of our list if you are looking to add some style to your tech. They are the perfect choice for you if you want to wear your Apple watch, but do not want other people to know you are wearing an Apple watch. Our team and experts are partial to their two-toned style. In fact, Lopez predicts that two-toned jewelry will start making a comeback. For her, it’s about convenience - and style of course. “Two-tone jewelry matches both your gold or silver options and makes a convincing case for mixing metals,” she says. Price at Time of Publish: $195 Colors: 1 | Sizes: 5.5-8.5-inch | Material: Leather and stainless steel | Compatibility: 38/40/41mm

Best Stainless Steel Coach Apple Watch Mesh Band Bloomingdale's View On Coach.com View On Kay.com View On Macy's What We Love: The fine mesh doesn’t snag on clothing. What We Don’t Love: Reviewers note it is difficult to clasp. A metal mesh band is one of the most classic watch band styles out there, so it is only fitting to add one to your collection. This comfortable band feels professional enough to wear to work and cool enough to get cocktails with your friends. Plus, the stainless steel band doesn’t snag or catch on fabric. The small “Coach” logo on the side looks classy, not gaudy which allows you to wear this with more formal clothing. Also nice: the band is adjustable, so you can get a custom fit. It does take a little patience to get the clasp right, so spend some time figuring that out before wearing it out for the first time. Price at Time of Publish: $125 Colors: 1 | Sizes: 5.5-8.5-inch | Material: Stainless steel | Compatibility: 42/44/45mm

Best Gold Goldenerre Herringbone Apple Watch Band Goldenerr View On Goldenerre.com What We Love: The Apple Watch is a pretty casual accessory, but this band can help make it look a little more formal. What We Don’t Love: The band is water-resistant, but it won’t hold up to consistent dunking. Another one of Lee’s favorites, this metal band transforms your Apple watch into a much classier timepiece. “This band comes in different finishes like gold, rose gold, and silver, and has a jewelry-like feel,” says Lee. Fashion stylist, Audree Lopez also called out this brand as one of her top picks. She loves the simplicity of the braided design - the crystal pavé iteration caught her eye the most. “It is giving statement luxury watch,” Lopez says. If you want to take things to the next level, Lee suggests adding a matching case and stacking bracelet (sold separately) to complete the look. Price at Time of Publish: $148 Colors: 2 | Sizes: 5-7.25-inch | Material: Differs based on color | Compatibility: 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm

Best Silver Burga Metal Mesh Apple Watch Band Burga View On Burga.com What We Love: The colors perfectly match the Apple watch shades. What We Don’t Love: We couldn’t find anything we didn’t like. Beloved by both fashion editors and celebrities (Taylor Swift has one of their phone cases), Burga creates tech accessories you actually want to show off. They even sell Apple watch screen protectors for added peace of mind. This metal mesh band looks just like the famous Apple watch strap but at half the price. It comes in the same four colors that your Apple Watch already comes in, and unlike other options out there, it seamlessly matches the watch border. The material is super lightweight and feels comfortable on the skin. So much so, some reviewers even wear it to work out. Price at Time of Publish: $50 Colors: 4 | Sizes: 5-7.25-inch | Material: Stainless steel | Compatibility: 38/40/41mm, 42/44/45/mm, 49mm