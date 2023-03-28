The 12 Best Ankle Boots of 2023 To Wear Everywhere

For additional inspiration, we turned to some trusted experts, who have shared their personal favorites and what sets them apart from the hundreds of others available.

Like all the staples of your wardrobe (from your favorite jeans to that love-worn leather jacket), the perfect pair should slot effortlessly into your existing wardrobe. So, to help you on your quest for the perfect ankle boots, we’ve done the hard work and found some of the very best. We’ve taken into consideration styles for wide and narrow feet, those suitable for the office and those for going out, plus options for when you want to splurge and when you need to budget. There are also faux-leather options if you’re looking for a vegan-friendly style.

From the elegant block heel to the forever-stylish Dr. Martens, there’s an ankle boot for everyone and every occasion. In the depths of winter, we love nothing better than pulling on a lug-soled boot with a favorite sweater and jeans, or in late summer, pairing a lace-up biker style with a flowy midi dress and bare legs. And what better way to take an understated work dress from a morning meeting to dinner with friends than a statement bootie?

Best Overall Marc Fisher Ltd. Yale Chelsea Boot 4.9 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Belk.com View On Bloomingdales What We Love: There’s an eye-catching metallic detail at the tip of the shoe. What We Don’t Love: The color and suede finish are prone to show dirt more easily.

Not everyone loves to wear heels, but these wooden pumps are mild enough to elongate your leg without any strain on your feet. We love the sophisticated pointy toe on this Yale Chelsea boot, too, and if you look close enough, you'll spot a silver detail on the very tip. The exterior is made of genuine calf leather with a suede finish, which, like all things leather, will last a lifetime and mold into your foot. That along with the elastic panels on the sides will provide you with maximum comfort – giving you no trouble at all even after a long day of wear. As much as I love the look and feel of suede, it is more prone to showing wear and tears after some time. The taupe color doesn’t help in that department either, so make sure to take proper care when cleaning these shoes. Price at time of publish: $179 Size: 5-11 | Color: 4 | Material: Suede | Heel Height: 1.5-inch



Best Splurge Khaite Arizona Slouch Ankle Boot FWRD View On Fwrd.com View On Khaite.com View On Luisaviaroma.com What We Love: They add a sophisticated touch to just about any outfit. What We Don’t Love: The slanted heel might feel awkward to walk in. We're big fans of boots with an exaggerated toe — they bring a quirky elegance to an outfit that just works, and these Khaite boots are a perfect example of just that. The square-toed-tip, slanted kitten heel, textured leather, and elongated shaft (albeit still an ankle boot) bring the sophisticated appeal to life. At $950, the boots definitely qualify as a splurge piece but considering how versatile they are, you’re going to get a good bang for your buck. While we love how the slanted heel looks, we can’t speak about how easy they are to walk in. However, they are short enough to not cause any trouble, but perhaps give it a little catwalk test before committing to it. Price at time of publish: $950 Size: 5-10 | Color: Black | Material: Leather | Heel Height: 1.5-inch

Best Budget Rockport Geovana Gore Bootie Zappos View On Amazon View On Rockport.com View On Zappos What We Love: The insole is shock-absorbent, making walking feel like a breeze. What We Don’t Love: They run a little snug around the foot.

Finding quality shoes under $100 can be a hassle, so we did it for you. The sleek design of these leather boots makes them a versatile piece for everyday wear, while a hidden zip on the interior allows for easy slip on and off. But what’s really interesting about these shoes is that the insole is shock-absorbent, meaning that each step comes with an added support that makes walking a breeze despite the mini heel. The opening around the ankle comes with an extra lining that doesn’t rub against your skin, too. That being said, it does look to run a little small. It might be worth the risk to order your true size, as leather does stretch and mold over time. However, risk-averse people should try sizing up. Price at time of publish: $82 Size: 5-11 | Color: 2 | Material: Leather | Heel Height: 1.75-inch



Best Lace-Up Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace-Up Boots Dr. Martens View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Drmartens.com What We Love: Dr. Martens are made to last so the cost per wear is pretty amazing. What We Don’t Love: That durable design is famously tough, so it takes a bit of wearing in. Like us, L.A.-based content creator Malvika Sheth says her trusty Doc Martens have been a constant in her wardrobe for years. “I still vividly remember buying my first pair of maroon Dr. Martens in high school. It was the beginning of finally feeling confident in my ability to style,” she says. “They’re super durable, so I even wore them all throughout my college days in Boston. Although my style has evolved so much since then, these boots continue to be a pair that I come back to time and again.’ Not only are Dr. Martens boots timelessly cool, but they’re also brilliantly made with Goodyear-welted lines that are heat-sealed and welt-stitched. We think they’re just the thing for bringing a 90s feel to everyday looks — not to mention super practical for navigating tricky winter weather. Polish them up or wear them scuffed for a lived-in look. Price at time of publish: $170 Size: 5-12 | Color: Dark red | Material: Leather | Heel Height: Not listed



Best for Wide Feet Aerosoles Irma Ankle Boot Aerosoles View On Nordstrom View On Aerosoles.com View On QVC What We Love: Despite being pointed, they feel extremely comfortable for people with wide feet

What We Don’t Love: Smooth leather is always more prone to show tears. This one was personally bought, loved, and added to this list by InStyle commerce director Jessica Mahgerefteh, who claims. “I have a wide foot and have trouble with pointed-toe styles a lot for that reason, but not with these. They are really comfortable, as you would expect from Aerosoles. They also look like they would be a lot more expensive than they are”. The block heel, albeit higher than the previous options listed here at 2.5 inches, will provide you with some solid support. We also love that the opening will hug your ankle for a streamlined appearance. Just know that smooth leather, compared to textured leather, shows wear more easily, so they may not look that new for very long. Price at time of publish: $126 Size: 5-12 | Color: 2 | Material: Leather | Heel Height: 2.5-inch

Best for Narrow Feet Marcella Narrow Heel Boot Marcella View On Marcellanyc.com What We Love: It’s ethically made from start to finish, without sacrificing quality. What We Don’t Love: The heel is a little high, which might be uncomfortable for everyday wear. We can’t help but gawk at these Marcella boots, another great square-toed option with a wide rectangular heel. But the foot portion, however, is long and slim, making these a great option for narrow feet. There is a camouflaged zip on the interior of the shoe so you don’t have to worry about forcefully wiggling your way in. I’m personally a fan of Marcella, as they create ethical, empowering, and beautiful pieces where sustainability and giving back to the community help drive their business. Walking in these boots will leave minimal carbon footprints which will make you look and feel good. The heel is a good three inches high, however, which makes them less of an everyday shoe and more of an event shoe. Price at time of publish: $251 Size: 6-12 | Color: 3 | Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3-inch

Best Lug Sole Vicson Marian Boot Vicson View On Shopvicson.com What We Love: These are easier to wear during wind and rain.

Lug soles had a moment this year, and we predict their popularity will remain on the rise for quite some time. Chunky boots like these add a bit of edge to softer boho or minimalist outfits. They're also quite functional in the wintertime when you find yourself stepping into rain or snow. That being said, these are white shoes, so just make sure to routinely give them a good clean. The up-and-coming brand, which has been seen on Olivia Palermo and Brooks Nadar, offers a quirky and feminine edge to your shoe closet. Price at time of publish: $320 Size: 5-12 | Color: White | Material: Leather | Platform Height: Not listed

Best Heeled Larroude Mini Kate Boot Larroude View On Larroude.com View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: Despite the three inch stiletto heel, these are actually quite comfortable to walk in. What We Don’t Love: The black version comes in a different material than the other two colors. Writer Bianca Kratky has the tall boot version of these shoes, courtesy of Larroudé, and she says she has never loved a boot more. These ankle boots come with a three-inch stiletto heel, but the tall version has a 3.8-inch heel. Despite the height, they’re incredibly comfortable to walk in, so we can only imagine the shorter version will be even more so. The comfort can be attributed to the leather sole and memory foam cushion in the insole. You won’t find many ankle boots with stiletto heels, which makes this piece really stand out and provide an elegance that’s perhaps missing in some. It should be pointed out that the black version comes in a suede finish, while the remaining ivory and caramel colors have a smooth leather finish. Price at time of publish: $430 Size: 5-11 | Color: 3 | Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3-inch

Best Platform Vagabond Brooke Booties Vagabond View On Vagabond.com What We Love: They’re great for wide feet. What We Don’t Love: The shoes might be heavy. Platform ankle loafers with a retro-inspired design? It’s different and incredibly eye-catching. Vagabond is no stranger to making sturdy, well-crafted shoes, and you can expect that same quality in these booties as well. The heel is 3.4 inches off the floor, but the height is balanced out by the lifted sole as well, putting less pressure on your toes. The exterior is made of 100 percent leather, while the interior features a soft cotton lining. And while that sounds very comfortable, we can imagine that the shoes will be quite heavy, given their size of them. Price at time of publish: $150 Size: 5-12 | Color: Black | Material: Leather | Heel Height: 3.4-inch

Best Lace-Up NAE Kane Vegan Boots NAE View On Nae-vegan.com What We Love: From the work environment they’re made in to the sustainable materials they’re made from, everything about these boots is ethical. What We Don’t Love: The brand warns against getting them too wet, so make sure you apply a protective spray before tackling the elements. “I'd describe my style as feminine but functional, so a pair of lined combat boots are my go-to for everyday errands,” says Delphine Chui, a freelance editor. Delphine tries to live a low-tox lifestyle, covering everything from her diet to her wardrobe, so investing in brands like NAE which use hypoallergenic uppers, linings, and insoles is really important to her. “The materials NAE uses are free from dangerous environmental toxins, and this Kane style also has a fur-like lining made from organic cotton which is right up my street!” We personally also love the finer detail of these boots, including the handy bootstraps to help pull them on, slip-resistant lug soles, and reinforced sewn edges to give them extra durability. Kind to the environment and versatile? You can thank us later. Price at time of publish: $140 Size: 3-8 | Color: Black | Material: Vegan leather | Heel Height: 1.4-inch

Best Cowboy Coconuts Otis Western Chelsea Boot DSW View On Dsw.com What We Love: The faux leather looks very realistic. What We Don’t Love: It runs a little large in length, but simultaneously has a narrow foot, making the fit a little awkward. These cowboy boots aren’t made of real leather, but you would have fooled us if you said they were. Everything from the statement sole that frames the shoe to the croc design, makes this beauty stand out from the bunch. Even the pointed toe that slightly curves upward helps give it that western appeal. Cowboy boots made one of the most dramatic comebacks this year, so it only makes sense to have a pair of ankle boots in them as well. Although some complain that the sizing is a bit awkward on this pair – the length could be too long while the width feels too narrow. Many people recommend sizing a half-size down, if you are uncertain, though. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: 6-10 | Color: 2 | Material: Synthetic materials | Heel Height: 2-inch