Fashion Seasonal Trends Spring Fashion The 100 Best Amazon Spring Fashion Finds for Under $100, According to 2 Shopping Editors Including Levi's jeans, New Balance sneakers, and breezy dresses starting at $13. Published on March 25, 2023 @ 05:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. When you spend as much time online shopping as we do, you learn a thing or two about finding the best deals. And at the start of a new season, we feel especially compelled to scour the internet for the cutest, most affordable fashion pieces our readers can wear on repeat for the next few months. So, now that spring is officially here, we’re coming at you with our top 100 Amazon fashion finds — all for less than $100. Our picks include clothing, shoes, and accessories from brands like Levi’s, Sweaty Betty, Marc Jacobs, and Reebok. Whether your spring wardrobe could use a pair of light-colored jeans, a flowy midi dress, a versatile handbag, or everyday white sneakers, you’ll find it in one of our lists, below. Keep scrolling through to check out the 100 best InStyle editor-approved, under-$100 Amazon spring fashion finds, starting with the top 10. Amazon Shop now: $79; amazon.com Best Spring Fashion Overall: Since browsing through 100 products can feel overwhelming, we narrowed down our spring fashion finds to our 10 must-haves. In the clothing department, you can’t go wrong with these Levi’s Ribcage straight-leg jeans that are on sale for $56, along with this now-$32 smocked blouse from The Drop that you can easily dress up or down. Style your new outfit casually with these customer-loved white Reebok sneakers, or elevate the pieces with these Steve Madden espadrille wedges. And for accessories, we’re loving this canvas crossbody bag from JW Pei that screams springtime and these trendy oval sunglasses from Le Specs. Check out all 10 of our Amazon spring fashion favorites, below, starting at $24. Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Capri Leggings With Pockets, $24 Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $31 (Originally $75) The Drop Marisol Long-Sleeve Ruffle Smocked Top, $32 (Originally $45) Anrabess Puff-Sleeve Tiered Babydoll Mini Dress, $33 Goodthreads Relaxed Chino Chore Jacket, $37 Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $50 (Originally $65) Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $56 (Originally $80) Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses, $59 Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneaker, $60 (Originally $75) JW Pei Mini Flap Crossbody Bag, $79 Amazon Shop now: $50; amazon.com Best Dresses: No spring wardrobe is complete without a few flowy dresses, and Amazon’s clothing section is a treasure trove of fashionable options. If you prefer mini dresses, this elastic-waist, short-sleeve, cotton number from Amazon Essentials is on sale for just $13, and this sleeveless mini with a cut-out from The Drop is going for $19. In the midi category, we’ve got our eye on this off-the-shoulder, floral style from BB Dakota that would look great with simple white sandals and a matching clutch. And for the maxi lovers, this sleeveless Anrabess style has a smocked bodice and a tiered skirt, creating the perfect breezy silhouette that’ll keep you cool during the warm weather months ahead. Click through all 10 of the best dresses on Amazon this season, below. Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Elastic-Waist Cotton Mini Dress, $13 (Originally $24) The Drop London Fitted Cut-Out Ruched Mini Dress, $19 Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Button-Front Fit-and-Flare Dress, $23 Anrabess Sleeveless V-Neck Smocked Maxi Dress, $29 with coupon (Originally $32) Dokotoo Long-Sleeve Floral-Print Mini Dress, $40 (Originally $52) Prettygarden Puff-Sleeve Square-Neck Mini Dress, $43 The Drop Jayla Sleeveless Crochet Halter Midi Dress, $50 BB Dakota RSVP Me Midi Dress, $57 (Originally $119) The Drop Sade Linen Cut-Out Midi Dress, $70 English Factory Ruffle-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $95 Amazon Shop now: $45; amazon.com Best Tops: If your wardrobe is lacking in cute and versatile tops, look no further than Amazon’s massive assortment of tees, blouses, and knits. To spice up your collection of basic T-shirts, grab this crewneck tee with lace sleeves or this cropped, striped tee from The Drop. There are also dozens of trendy blouses, but we’re especially obsessed with this tie-front top from The Drop, this one-shoulder pink moment from En Saison, and this strapless corset from Endless Rose that would be perfect for a spring or summer date night. And, if you’re leaning into this spring’s bright-colored fashion trend, allow us to recommend this fiery orange knit tank from The Drop. Below, check out all 10 of the best tops and tees to add into your wardrobe this season. The Drop Sydney Short-Sleeve Cropped Crewneck T-Shirt, $18 (Originally $30) The Drop Valerie Cutaway-Neck Racerback Rib Knit Tank Top, $14 (Originally $20) Blooming Jelly Lace-Sleeve T-Shirt, $22 Big Dart Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $24 Dokotoo Crochet Short-Sleeve Blouse, $27 (Originally $30) The Drop Zaire Cropped Cross-Front Sweater, $40 The Drop Elize Puff-Sleeve Tie-Front Crepe Blouse, $45 WAYF Madeleine Long-Sleeve Top, $69 En Saison Auden One-Shoulder Blouse, $72 Endless Rose Strapless Button Accent Corset, $80 Amazon Shop now: $70; amazon.com Best Jackets: Spring is all about transitional weather, so it’s helpful to have a few lightweight jackets you can throw on when it gets chilly. You can’t go wrong with a classic denim jacket, like the iconic Levi’s Trucker Jacket or this washed black style from Gap. There are also tons of bomber jackets to choose from, including this colorful Levi’s jacket and this cropped style from Steve Madden. And, if you want to make a statement with your outerwear, you have no choice but to get a trench coat, like this long, belted jacket from The Drop, to elevate even the simplest of looks. Make your outerwear picks, below, before the transitional, layering season ends. Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Full-Zip Jacket, $34 Core 10 Oversized Full-Zip Fleece, $35 Dokotoo Oversized Frayed Denim Shacket, $47 (Originally $52) The Drop James Quilted Jacket, $50 (Originally $80) Levi’s Melanie Bomber Jacket, $60 (Originally $70) Levi's Original Trucker Jacket, $63 (Originally $90) Gap Icon Denim Jacket, $70 The Drop Blake Long Blazer, $75 Steve Madden Apparel Eva Cropped Bomber Jacket, $99 The Drop Noa Trench Coat, $100 Amazon Shop now: $52 (Originally $70); amazon.com Best Pants and Jeans: We’re not quite into shorts season yet, so there’s still time to stock up on lightweight denim, leggings, and trousers. Of course, Levi’s is our go-to brand for high-quality and affordable jeans, and right now, the 501 cropped jeans, these high-waisted, loose jeans, and a pair of vintage-inspired denim overalls are all available for less than $100. If you could use a pair of tailored trousers, this high-waisted, wide-leg style and these flat front, straight-leg pants both make excellent choices. And when it comes to spring-ready athleisure, these Beyond Yoga leggings with pockets and these Sweaty Betty cropped leggings are at the top of our list. Browse through all of the best jeans, pants, and leggings available at Amazon this season, below. Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Joggers, $24 (Originally $25) The Drop Uma High-Rise Fitted Slit-Front Pull-On Pants, $26 (Originally $50) SweatyRocks High-Waist Pleated Trousers, $29 BlankNYC Straight-Leg Patchwork Jeans, $42 (Originally $98) Levi’s 501 Cropped Jeans, $52 (Originally $70) The Drop Abby Flat Front Pants, $55 Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Workout Leggings With Side Pockets, $70 (Originally $100) Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans, $81 (Originally $108) Levi’s Vintage Denim Overalls, $90 Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out of Pocket High-Waisted Midi Leggings, $94 (Originally $99) Amazon Shop now: $49; amazon.com Best Skirts: Nothing says spring fashion like a light, airy skirt paired with your favorite heeled wedges or go-to white sneakers. From fun minis to flowing maxis, the following list is made up of our top 10 Amazon skirt picks — and trust us, you’re going to want to add them to your cart as soon as possible. Below, you’ll find trending pieces from influencer-loved brand, The Drop, including this silky slip, which comes in 24 colors, and this breezy, tiered skirt, which is a leading new release at Amazon. Plus, you can shop styles from customer-favorite brands like Ugg and Levi’s, starting with this $35, bright, button-up skirt. And, since it’s not springtime without florals, check out this flowery midi, which is just $24 and available in five colorways. Read on for our full curation of the best skirts to shop at Amazon this spring. The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt, $24 (Originally $49) Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt, $25 Ugg Gianni Ribbed Skirt, $47 (Originally $78) The Drop Veronique High-Waist Slit Skirt, $30 Levi's Notch A-Line Button-Front Mini Skirt, $35 (Originally $50) The Drop Anupa Cotton Tiered Midi Skirt, $50 The Drop Makayla Crochet Maxi Skirt, $55 The Drop Patria Gauze Pull-On Ruffle Hem Maxi Skirt, $37 (Originally $50) Simple Fun Boho Floral Midi Skirt, $24 Zesica Bohemian Lace-Trim Maxi Skirt, $36 (Originally $44) Amazon Shop now: $65; amazon.com Best Sneakers: Sneakers are a year-round wardrobe staple, but spring is the perfect time to give your collection a refresh — and the list below is exactly where to start. Our picks include celebrity-worn shoes, like the canvas Tretorn sneakers seen on Reese Witherspoon, and this popular New Balance pair from the brand Katie Holmes, Jennifer Aniston, and Emily Ratajkowski style on repeat. Plus, you’ll find Stan Smith sneakers and other comfortable-yet-stylish picks from Adidas, a.k.a. Olivia Wilde’s go-to casual footwear brand. Not only are these sneakers celebrity-loved, but they’re editor-approved, too; check out our complete list of spring shoe picks, below, to find your new favorite pair. Steve Madden Rockaway Sneaker, $80 Puma Carina Sneaker, $48 (Originally $70) Steve Madden Rezume Sneaker, $80 Keds Alley Sneaker, $65 New Balance 997H V1 Sneaker, $65 (Originally $90) Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker, $69 (Originally $80) New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker, $65 Tretorn Nylite Plus Canvas Sneakers, $75 Guess Melany Sneaker, $94 (Originally $99) Adidas Originals Retropy F2 Sneaker, $81 Amazon Shop now: $55; amazon.com Best Sandals: Temperatures are beginning to rise, and it’s almost sandal season. Now that you’ve seen our favorite sneaker picks, here are the Amazon sandal finds worth adding to your wardrobe. We included everything from platforms to comfortable slides, so you’ll be ready for every occasion this spring. There are designer pairs, like these braided Dolce Vita flats and this sparkly Steve Madden sandal. You’ll also find unbeatable prices on classic Amazon Essentials shoes including this chic, everyday style and these customer-loved strappy sandals — both for under $30. Read on to explore the 10 best sandals of the season, starting at just $20 on Amazon. Dolce Vita Indy Flat Sandal, $80 Amazon Essentials Flat Banded Sandal, $27 Steve Madden Donddi Sandal, $46 (Originally $55) The Drop Amelie Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandal, $38 (Originally $50) Steve Madden Newbie Flat Sandal, $55 (Originally $110) The Drop Ida Bow Flat Sandal, $40 Amazon Essentials Casual Strappy Sandal, $20 (Originally $21) The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal, $35 Crocs Brooklyn Platform Slides, $55 White Mountain Hayleigh Footbed Sandal, $33 (Originally $59) Amazon Shop now: $90; amazon.com Best Handbags: Spring cleaning is code for making room in your closet for new purses (at least in our book). Handbags are the simplest way to instantly elevate any look, and the spring arrivals, below, do not disappoint. Give your wardrobe a little pick-me-up this season by shopping for pieces like this stylish handle bag available in 16 spring shades, and this sparkly shoulder bag that’s bound to steal the show — both for under $50. You’ll also find top-rated picks from JW Pei, which is a brand Oprah, Irina Shayk, and Gigi Hadid have all worn. Our favorites include this structured shoulder bag and this perfectly pastel purse. Check out designer picks from Marc Jacobs and Steve Madden, below, and don’t wait to add your top handbags to your cart before they sell out this spring. The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag, $40 Aldo Greenwald Crossbody Bag, $35 (Originally $75) The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag, $40 Marc Jacobs Snapshot Top-Zip Multi Wallet, $95 JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Handbag, $68 (Originally $80) The Drop Anusha Rhinestone Twisted Handle Shoulder Bag, $40 (Originally $50) JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag, $90 Queenoris Woven Tote Bag, $70 Steve Madden Vital Crossbody Bag, $78 (Originally $84) Jackie & Jill Crossbody Bag, $39 Amazon Shop now: $84; amazon.com Best Accessories: Last but certainly not least: the accessories. No spring (or summer or winter or fall) outfit is complete without an accessory to complement it — and our top 10 Amazon picks, below, are the secret to upgrading every look. Now is the time to stock up on springtime essentials, like these retro-inspired square sunglasses for just $15 and these oval shades by Marc Jacobs. And, to safely embrace the spring sunshine, go for this chic, woven sun hat and this discounted, wide brim, straw fedora — both worthy of a spot in your shopping cart. Keep scrolling through to browse our entire list of accessories, including jewelry finds from Kendra Scott, Ted Baker, and other customer-loved brands. 