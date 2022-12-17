I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 9 Best Things I Tried in 2022

As a shopping editor, I can safely say that I’ve tried hundreds of products this year. From shampoos to jewelry to bags to toothpaste, there is quite literally nothing I haven’t gotten my hands on. Of course, there are only a few things I’ve tried that have really stood out, whether that’s because they made my life easier or actually did what was promised in the marketing copy.



Below, I’m sharing the 9 best things I tried this year in hopes that you’ll find something you love, too — whether it’s the perfect sheer white nail polish or a lip treatment that’s worth every cent:

Lemme Chill De-Stress Gummies

Amazon

After a long year — or should I say, a long few years — it only feels right to start off with these de-stressing gummies. The ashwagandha and passionflower gummies come from Kourtney Kardashian’s latest business venture, Lemme, a line of wellness supplements and vitamins that range from energy to sleep support. I’ve tried the original three, including Lemme Chill, Lemme Matcha, and Lemme Focus, and can’t say enough good things about them. I’m particularly fond of Lemme Chill, which keeps your stress levels low — or “cool, calm, and connected to your higher self,” as the bottle describes it. I take two before bed after a stressful day, and it definitely helps me sleep well and wake up feeling zen. They taste good, too, so it’s a win all around.

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Odacite Brightening Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Amazon

Earlier this year, when Ro Derm’s board-certified dermatologist-in-residence, Dr. Libby Rhee evaluated my skincare routine, she noticed one major thing was missing: an antioxidant product. In her passionate spiel on just how good antioxidants are for you, she described them as “street sweepers within our skin and throughout our bodies” that are “an essential component to rejuvenating and restoring skin health and well-aging due their protective and reparative mechanisms.” So, I decided to incorporate a vitamin C serum into my daily routine, something I stayed away from before because I never saw great results. But that all changed when I tried Odacite’s multitasking, brightening serum, infused with vitamin C, E, and hyaluronic acid.



Not only is it the best vitamin C serum I’ve ever tried, but potentially one of the best serums I’ve tried, period. It keeps my complexion bright and hydrated, smells delightful, and applies smoothly. It’s especially great at keeping hyperpigmentation at bay after a bout of hormonal acne.

Shop now: $68; amazon.com

Cushionaire Hana Cork Clog

Amazon

2022 was arguably the year of the clog (at least, according to TikTok), so of course, I had to get myself a pair to see what all the hype was about. While I wanted a pair of Birkenstock’s ever-popular Boston Clogs, they were (and are still) very sold out in the most popular colors and styles, so I opted for a $40 Cushionaire pair on Amazon — and I have no regrets. My biggest concern was that the clogs weren’t going to be supportive, but boy, was I wrong. The Cushionaire Hana Cork Clogs have wonderfully comfy insoles, made with the brand’s signature +Comfort footbed. They’re flexible, soft, sturdy, and flattering, too. If you were debating getting a pair, this is your sign to add them to your cart, stat.

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Jinsoon Nail Polish in Dew

Amazon

If you were under the impression that the perfect sheer white nail polish doesn’t exist, I’m here to change that. Jinsoon — which makes 21-free, nontoxic nail polish — has created what I believe to be the best sheer white out there. The brand’s ‘dew’ shade is a milky white that makes nails look bright and fresh, and is easily buildable, depending on how sheer you want it to be. One layer adds a pretty, barely-there sheen, while three gets you a clean, jelly-like white mani that looks like gel. It’s hard to describe, but if you're into “beautiful” and “understated” manicures, as one shopper put it, you’ll love this polish.

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

U Beauty the Plasma Lip Compound Treatment

Amazon

I know what you’re thinking — $68 is a lot of money for a lip treatment. While I agree, U Beauty’s Plasma Lip Compound isn’t just any lip treatment. Made with the brand’s Siren Capsule technology — which ensures “ingredients are released strictly where skin is frail, compromised, or in need of visible rejuvenation” — the product’s potent hyaluronic acid-, peptide-, and ceramide-infused formula is delivered exactly where it’s needed on your lips. In return, your pout becomes instantly volumized, plump, and moisturized. It almost instantaneously eradicates my fine lines, and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed with it.



You can even save 15 percent on it right now if you purchase it via U Beauty’s website and use the code DDM15 at checkout.

Shop now: $68; amazon.com

Verb Ghost Hair Oil

Amazon

I bought this after my boyfriend’s sister raved about it (hi, Isa!), and I can confirm that her rave review was accurate. Verb’s Ghost Hair Oil always leaves my hair incredibly soft and shiny, and it’s lightweight enough that it doesn’t make my oily-prone strands greasy. Made with moringa seed oil, bamboo extracts, and soy protein, it smooths, hydrates, and protects your hair from heat styling. Since my hair is on the finer side, I use a very tiny drop right before I blow dry my hair and after, and it always looks like I just stepped out of a salon — despite how little I used.

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Vest

Amazon

I wasn’t a vest person before this vest, and now I am. The Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer showed me that vests can be equally flattering and functional thanks to its fitted silhouette. The vest moves with your body (instead of just sitting on it) and despite being puffy, is actually slim enough to not be overbearing. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers think it’s great, too; customers agree that it’s “fashionable” and “keeps you warm without being bulky.” You can grab it in 12 colors (some of which are on sale) and sizes XS to XXL.

Shop now: $27–$50; amazon.com

Pique BT Fountain Beauty Electrolyte Powder

Amazon

While I love hyaluronic acid as much as the next person, I felt that my skin could use a little extra boost that went beyond a skincare product, which is where Pique’s beauty-focused electrolyte powder comes in. Alongside electrolytes — which help you retain more water and boost your energy levels — the supplement includes hyaluronic acid and ceramides to tackle skin hydration and elasticity. I love drinking these on days where my skin feels dull, and it’s always great to get that extra boost of hydration. The yuzu berry flavor, which reminds me of pink lemonade, is also tasty.

Shop now: $68; amazon.com

Inicat Small Sling Crossbody Bag

Amazon

This is probably the cutest and most practical bag I own. The trendy sling-style bag from Inicat comes in tons of colors and a few styles; my favorite is this double-zipper option with two ear-like tabs on either side because it looks like a little bear. Made from faux leather, the bag is high-quality, roomy, and durable. It’s become my go-to because it holds everything I need without being bulky, plus it easily fits under or over a coat.

Shop now: $28; amazon.com