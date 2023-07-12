Shopping Prime Day Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 100 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Up to 87% Off Snag fashion, beauty, home, and tech finds for as little as $2. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 @ 02:00AM In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Day Deals Overall: Best Prime Day Beauty Deals: Best Prime Day Fashion Deals: Best Prime Day Tech Deals: Best Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals: Addlon Outdoor String Lights Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / Instyle It’s the last day of Amazon’s biggest sale event of the year, aka your final chance to score major discounts on every item on your wishlist. Today only, you can shop millions of Prime Day 2023 deals across Amazon’s entire site. The fashion, beauty, tech, and home departments are overflowing with impressive markdowns, and . to narrow down the selection, we found the 100 best deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day. Below, you’ll find items starting at just $2, with sales up to an entire 87 percent off, but be sure to snag your favorites quickly — these savings expire at midnight PT. Best Prime Day Deals Overall: Apple AirPods (Second Generation), $199 (Originally $249) Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, $35 (Originally $70) Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket, $37 (Originally $98) Reebok Princess Sneakers, $30 (Originally $50) Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $14 (Originally $44) Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, $28 (Originally $40) Shark Blow Dryer, $170 (Originally $250) Bose Quiet Comfort Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $199 (Originally $329) Vitamix 5200 Blender, $300 (Originally $550) NuFace Trinity Starter Kit, $245 (Originally $350) The only way to take full advantage of the summer shopping marathon is, of course, with an Amazon Prime account. This way, you can snag member-only discounts and get access to the retailer’s fast and free shipping. Don’t have a membership yet? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. You may want to act fast though, there are merely hours left of the sale event, and Amazon is offering more Prime Day deals than ever before. In the fashion selection, you’ll find wardrobe basics like these classic Reebok Princess sneakers. Marked down to just $30, the shoes are bound to become mainstays in your year-round outfit rotation. They’re sold in a range of colorways and built with a low-profile silhouette that can be worn with practically anything in your closet. Not only are they super stylish, but they’re easy to wear, too, according to one shopper who called them “the most comfortable shoes ever.” Reebok Princess Sneakers Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $30 Amazon certainly didn’t skimp on beauty sales either; it slashed prices on shopper-loved products including the Laneige Water Bank Blue Cream. The nourishing moisturizer, which Sydney Sweeney happens to use “every day,” is currently marked down to just $28 from its original $40 price point. The lightweight skincare product is formulated with hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and visibly firm your complexion. Plus, it strengthens your skin barrier and delivers dewy moisture for up to 100 hours, according to the brand. Sweeney isn’t the only fan of the cream, one reviewer with mature skin called it the “best [they’ve] ever used,” adding that it “penetrates well” and even “reduced the appearance of lines.” Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 Now is the best time to score savings in the tech department. For an investment you’ll use daily, turn to Bose for the Quiet Comfort Headphones. On sale for less than $200 from their original $329 cost, the wireless Bluetooth pair has noise-canceling technology, up to 22 hours of battery life, and a lightweight, easy to wear fit. One Amazon shopper called the Bose headphones the “best” since they “are so comfortable” and their “sound quality is just unmatched.” And, a second person praised the pair for its “compact,” travel-friendly design which “easily folds and comes with a small carry case” that’s perfect for your next getaway. Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Buy on Amazon $329 $199 Best Prime Day Beauty Deals: Amazon’s beauty department offers an overwhelming number of deals on shopper-loved makeup, skincare, and hair care products. For as low as just $2, you can snag the NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Concealer, which reviewers call “better than high-end concealers.” Plus, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask with over 22,500 five-stars is on sale for just $17 — the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon. And to give your hair a little zhuzh, don’t miss out on the best-selling Revlon One Step Volumizer blow dry brush that’s more than half off and gives “salon-quality hair in little time,” according to shoppers. Best deal: NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Concealer, $2 (Originally $10) Revlon One Step Volumizer 2.0, $34 (Originally $70) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (Originally $24) Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Face Serum, $30 (Originally $43) Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $20 (Originally $28) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Dark Circle Eraser Concealer, $7 (Originally $11) Tula Skin Care Face Filter Blurring and Moisturizing Primer, $27 (Originally $38) Mario Badescu Rose Hips Nourishing Oil, $11 (Originally $22) R+Co Gemstone Frizz Control Color Shampoo, $44 (Originally $102) Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence, $17 (Originally $25) Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Waterproof Mascara, $4 (Originally $13) Samnyte Hair Wax Stick, $9 (Originally $13) Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless Three-in-One Liquid Foundation, $7 (Originally $19) RoC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules, $22 (Originally $27) Enaskin Naturals Retinol Collagen Under-Eye Patches, $13 (Originally $27) BareMinerals Mineral Veil Setting Powder, $14 (Originally $19) NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, $10 (Originally $15) Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, $17 (Originally $30) Modelones Nail Gel Top and Base Coat, $6 (Originally $7) Hot Tools Ionic Flat Iron, $57 (Originally $120) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $8 (Originally $13) IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream, $33 (Originally $47) Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, $28 (Originally $40) Revlon One Step Volumizer 2.0 Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $34 Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $17 Best Prime Day Fashion Deals: If your warm-weather wardrobe needs a little revamp, Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on summertime picks like this designer swimsuit top that’s 87 percent off and Amazon’s number-one best-selling one-piece that’s less than $30 right now. Be sure to snag style basics like these discounted Levi’s 501 Original shorts and these high-rise Gap jeans that are just $10 — an entire 86 percent off. Since everyone deserves to feel comfortable in their go-to bra, check out this seamless Bali option for 82 percent off, and this wireless Calvin Klein find that’s now $25. And because no shopping spree is complete without a new pair of shoes, we found a few Adidas picks including these 75-percent-off sneakers, and this supportive pair that shoppers say feels like “walking on clouds.” Best deal: La Blanca Midkini Bikini Swimsuit Top, $11 (Originally $84) Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes, $48 (Originally $190) Gap Two-Pack Crewneck Favorite T-Shirt, $7 (Originally $35) Bali Passion for Comfort Bra, $9 (Originally $48) Eomenie High Waisted One-Piece Swimsuit, $36 (Originally $40) FunkyMonkey Comfort Double Buckle Adjustable Slides, $20 (Originally $31) Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $36 (Originally $60) Zesica Strapless Lace-Trim Flowy Maxi Dress, $34 (Originally $65) The Drop Makenna Midi Dress, $25 (Originally $65) Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe, $40 (Originally $70) Anrabess Casual Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $31 (Originally $53) Gap High-Rise Flare Denim Jeans, $10 (Originally $70) Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals, $20 (Originally $40) The Gym People Longline Sports Bra, $18 (Originally $27) Calvin Klein Invisible Seamless Wireless Triangle Bra, $25 (Originally $44) Vera Bradley Performance Crossbody Purse, $44 (Originally $105) PrettyGarden Casual Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress, $43 (Originally $50) Puma Carina Sneaker, $41 (Originally $70) Sunzel Biker Shorts, $16 (Originally $40) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $42 (Originally $60) NYDJ Misses Marilyn Jeans, $50 (Originally $109) The Drop Listilla Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $31 (Originally $45) Zesica Summer Floral Print Square Neck Maxi Dress, $31 (Originally $51) Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $36 Adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $190 $48 Best Prime Day Tech Deals: You can’t celebrate Prime Day without browsing through Amazon’s wide array of tech deals. Score savings on Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Tablet that’s 45 percent off and the 55-inch Frame TV that one shopper called “an absolute game changer.” For easy listening, turn to JBL for finds like this portable boombox speaker and these wireless over-ear headphones — both of which are majorly marked down. Plus, now is a great opportunity to snag a smart watch; the Fitbit is under $150, this Samsung Galaxy option is 43 percent off, and the Google Pixel watch is marked down, too. And, for as low as $28, you can pick up a Roku, which makes streaming your favorite shows easier than ever before. Best deal: Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (Originally $249) Apple iPad Mini, $379 (Originally $499) Apple Watch Series 8, $330 (Originally $390) Apple Watch SE, $229 (Originally $279) Apple AirTags Four-Pack, $75 (Originally $99) Samsung Galaxy Tablet, $180 (Originally $330) JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $45 (Originally $80) Samsung 55-Inch the Frame TV, $988 (Originally $1498) Amazon Basics 27-Inch Monitor, $70 (Originally $150) Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch, $140 (Originally $200) JBL Boombox 2 Portable Speaker, $250 (Originally $450) GoPro Hero10 Black Accessory Bundle, $340 (Originally $550) Sony 4K Ultra HD TV, $1098 (Originally $1800) Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch, $160 (Originally $280) Bose TV Speaker, $199 (Originally $279) Google Pixel Watch, $250 (Originally $350) Bose Sound Link Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $105 (Originally $149) Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, $22 (Originally $30) HP 15.6-Inch PC Laptop, $637 (Originally $750) Bose Quiet Comfort Wireless Earbuds, $249 (Originally $299) Original Peloton Bike, $1,145 ($1,445) Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player, $28 (Originally $40) Apple Airpods Pro Amazon Buy on Amazon $249 $200 JBL Boombox 2 Portable Speaker Amazon Buy on Amazon $450 $250 Best Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals: You guessed it, the home section is overflowing with major markdowns, too. Elevate your entire space with this chic Artistic Weavers Area Rug that’s now less than $50 — 82 percent off its original $265 price tag. Plus, these minimalistic throw pillows are more than half-off, making them less than $4 apiece. You can also decorate your yard for summer barbecues galore thanks to these outdoor string lights that are $40 off. When it comes to kitchen appliances and cleaning gadgets, there are plenty of options too: Shop this best-selling Bissell multi-purpose cleaner that’s now less than $100 and a Ninja air fryer that will transform the way you meal prep. 