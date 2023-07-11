Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Here, and We Found the 100 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 80% Off

Amazon Prime members, get ready to shop: Prime Day 2023 is officially here, and the deals are even better than we imagined.

Over the next two days, you can score massive discounts across Amazon’s entire site, including the fashion, beauty, home, and tech departments. Whether you’re shopping for a new summer wardrobe, revamping your skincare routine, or upgrading your entertainment system, we’ve got you covered with the 100 best deals this Prime Day, starting with the top 10 discounts you won’t want to miss.

Best Prime Day Deals Overall:



To take full advantage of the savings offered during the two-day sale event, be sure to log into your Prime account — and if you don’t have one, don’t fret: You can sign up for a free, 30-day trial, here. This Prime Day, Amazon is full of deals from top brands like Levi’s, Steve Madden, Laneige, Olaplex, Dyson, and Apple — just to name a few. There are thousands of sections and millions of discounted products to scroll through, all while racing against the clock. But lucky for you, we know how to spot the best Amazon finds, and we spent hours scouring the site to compile the only offers worth shopping.

In the fashion department, Amazon slashed prices on summer essentials, like the best-selling Levi’s 501 Original Shorts for just $30. The high-waisted cutoffs come in a whopping 32 washes, including various shades of blue, colorful styles, and neutral black and white options. Plus, according to one shopper, they’re the “most flattering shorts anyone could wear.” With such high praise, you may as well grab a pair while they’re half off.

Of course, there are plenty of amazing beauty deals, too, including the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for $20. The number one best-selling anti-frizz hairspray will protect your hair from heat damage and keep flyaways at bay on even the most humid summer days. Not to mention, Color Wow was created by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who uses this exact product on Jennifer Lopez’s enviable locks.

It wouldn’t be Prime Day without unbeatable Apple deals, and this year, you can get a pair of AirPods Pro for $200. The popular earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant, and they come with four sets of silicone tips in various sizes, so you can find your perfect fit. Plus, they have up to six hours of listening time on one charge, giving you ample opportunities to listen to your favorite music and podcasts on long summer walks or evenings in the park.

Read on for more incredible Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals, and check out the retailer’s entire sale section, here.

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals:

Amazon’s Prime Day fashion sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on summer clothes, shoes, and accessories for less. These Alo Yoga high-waisted biker shorts with cargo pockets are on sale for just $25, and you can wear them for everything from casual weekend strolls to high-impact workouts. The cute and comfortable Adidas Grand Court sneakers are also heavily discounted, coming in at just $44. Plus, a pair of classic Ray-Ban polarized aviator sunglasses are going for $50 off their original price and will make a stylish finishing touch to your seasonal looks. Keep scrolling through to check out all the best Amazon fashion deals available to shop today.

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals:

The beauty deals span across the skincare, makeup, and haircare sections, with many of Amazon’s most popular products available for steep discounts. Nearly 28,000 shoppers have given the CosRX Snail Mucin Hydrating Serum a five-star rating thanks to its glow-enhancing formula, and you can get a bottle for just $14 today. For makeup lovers, Maybelline’s viral Lash Sensational Sky High mascara is slashed down to $10 during the two-day event. And for your hair, the Drybar Single Shot blow dryer brush that delivers salon-quality results at home is on sale for 30 percent off. Below, browse through more can’t-miss Prime Day beauty deals, starting at $5.

Best Prime Day Tech Deals:

Tech deals are the bread and butter of Amazon Prime Day, and this year’s offers certainly do not disappoint. Tons of Apple devices are going for incredible discounts, including the Apple Watch Series 8 for $100 off its original price and the 10.2-Inch iPad for less than $250. You can also save on top-rated Beats headphones, including the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. And if you’re looking to upgrade your at-home fitness game, the Peloton Bike+ is on sale for almost $500 off. Believe it or not, these deals are just the beginning; check out even more unbelievable Prime Day tech discounts, below.

Best Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals:

In the home section, you’ll find deals galore on decor, cookware, and high-tech cleaning gadgets, making it easy to give your home a seasonal refresh. Plenty of home fragrances are on sale, like this popular Yankee Candle in the Pink Sands scent that’s nearly 50 percent off. There are also dozens of rug deals that are almost too good to be true, such as this Safavieh medallion area rug for about $500 off (that’s an entire 80 percent off i’s original price tag). When it comes to appliances, the Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer is on sale and will take your baking abilities to the next level. And to keep your home free of dust and dirt, now is the time to invest in the Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $200 off. Below, click through all of the best home and kitchen Prime Day deals.

The Gym People Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra

Cupshe High-Waisted Twist-Front Bikini

Steve Madden Donddi Flat Sandal

Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

Apple 9th Generation 10.2-Inch iPad

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Nest New York Bamboo Scented Classic Candle

Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

