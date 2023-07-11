I'm a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Thousands of Products, and 10 of My Tried-and-Trues Are on Prime Day Sale

I have spent the better part of my summer preparing for Amazon Prime Day. A good portion of this is going through hundreds of emails reporting brands’ sale offerings in addition to scanning through thousands of products on the site. It can be overwhelming for even the most seasoned online shopper, myself included.

I spent a weird amount of time cross-referencing the spreadsheet I use to keep track of the products I test with products on sale for Prime Day and there were 10 skincare and makeup products that stood out to me. With thousands of products being on sale, it’s hard to cut through the noise. But these 10 made me say ooooh. You can find the full list of products below, as well as a few highlights.

The 10 Best Beauty Editor-Approved Prime Day Deals

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum

Amazon

Although they might not know it, when people talk about glass skin they’re describing the effect of Sulwhasoo’s Activating Serum. The ingredient list is pretty secret, but at the core is the Jaum activator. It’s the brand’s signature complex that includes lotus, white lily, peony, and other Korean herbal extracts.

When I tell you that I am stunned Sulwhasoo is participating in Prime Day, I mean it. I did not think ‘sale’ was even in the luxe K-beauty brand’s vocabulary. Thankfully, I’m wrong and all of its products are 30 percent off until the end of July 12.

Unlike other serums, this goes on second in your routine — after washing your face but before applying toner. I’ve noticed that it helps with oil control throughout the day, makes my skin brighter, dewier, and plumps the marionette lines on my face that show up when I’m tired or dehydrated. When I use Activating Serum, my skin goes from simply looking hydrated to looking bouncy and glass-like.

iS CLINICAL Active Serum

Amazon

My acne has mostly gone, but I still experience rough, uneven texture skin. My forehead and chin are often spotted with very small and frustrating bumps. Therefore, a serum with clarifying properties is a non-negotiable in my routine. I was nervous about this one because it claims to have a tingling sensation and my skin is sensitive, but it’s been a dream.

Less than a full drop of this serum from the Julianne Moore-used brand covers my entire face and neck. It feels less like a tingle and more like the jolt of chewing spearmint gum. Mushroom extract and chemical exfoliants (both alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids) make Active Serum antimicrobial, texture-fixing, pore-reducing, and skin-softening.

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder

Amazon

I will always wear makeup all summer long no matter how pointless it seems when the record-breaking-heat sweats it all off my face. There are a number of tips and tricks to extend the longevity of your summer-time makeup but the best one I’ve come across (by far) is Urban Decay’s All Nighter Setting Powder. It does exactly what it says it does i.e. last for eight-plus hours.

It comes in one shade and though it looks like it has a hue to it, I’ve found it to be colorless. The true test of how well it works is by how busted, oily, and messy my makeup looks on the days I forget to apply it versus the days when I actually do. It’s been my savior this very hot summer, my favorite thing to apply on top of my go-to liquid foundation. It’s actually sold out on Sephora, but it’s in stock and on sale at Amazon. Shop it before either of those things change.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All In One Lactic Acid Treatment

Amazon

I have difficult skin — I’m always trying to combat a few different issues at once so multi-tasking skincare products are a must. An all-time classic is Sunday Riley’s Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Besides me, it also counts Oprah and thousands of shoppers as fans.

Arnica, lactic acid, lemongrass, and licorice improve skin in four very important ways. The combination soothes irritation and subdues redness, sloughs off dead skin cells to improve radiance, treats hyperpigmentation, and combats unevenness in both texture and tone. It’s my old faithful of all-in-one serums.

