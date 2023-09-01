The 35 Best Labor Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 73% Off

Believe it or not, the unofficial last weekend of summer has arrived. And while the next few days are all about basking in the sun and spending time with family and friends, you may want to sneak in a little online shopping, too. Labor Day sales are taking over the internet as we speak, and to no surprise, Amazon slashed prices sitewide. To make your shopping experience as efficient and successful as possible, we narrowed down the retailer’s massive selection to the 35 fashion, beauty, and home deals you won’t want to miss for up to 73 percent off.

Best Overall Deals:

If sifting through 35 deals still feels overwhelming to you, start with our top five must-haves, below. The list includes Laneige skincare, fall-ready fashion from Levi’s, Joe’s Jeans, and Dr. Martens, and even a pair of Apple AirPods, all for less than $100.

Amazon’s skincare deals are off the charts this weekend, including this set of five best-selling Laneige products for just $26. The kit comes with mini versions of the brand’s Blue Hyaluronic Cleansing Foam, Blue Hyaluronic Serum, Blue Hyaluronic Cream, Water Sleeping Mask, and of course, the Lip Sleeping Mask, allowing you to try them out before committing to the full-sized bottles. Don’t be surprised if you end up falling in love with these formulas, like one shopper whose “face is so soft, [they] find [themselves] demanding people to feel it.”

Amazon

The fashion section is full of transitional pieces, like this Levi's Faux Leather Belted Shirt Jacket that’s on sale for just $35 with an on-site coupon. Available in six neutral colors and sizes XS through 4X, the shacket has both a zipper closure and snaps down the front, along with a tie belt that gives it a flattering shape. In the fall, wear it as your outer layer with a simple tee underneath, and as it gets colder out, throw a heavier jacket on top for a warm and stylish look.

Amazon

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Amazon sale without unbeatable tech deals, and right now, you can get a pair of second generation Apple AirPods for less than $100. The wireless earbuds have up to five hours of listening time on one charge and up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. They’re the perfect companion for brisk fall walks, so you can listen to your favorite playlists and podcasts while getting fresh air.

Amazon

Check out more of our Labor Day sale finds, below, and browse through Amazon’s entire selection, here.



Amazon

Best Fashion Deals:

The fashion deals span across the clothing, shoes, and accessories departments, with prices starting at just $10. There are plenty of discounted, easy-to-wear fall looks, like this best-selling knit two-piece set that comes with a ribbed short-sleeve sweater and matching jogger pants. You can also create your own outfits with separate pieces, such as this $24 Amazon Essentials cardigan and these Levi’s straight-leg jeans. Finish off your haul with a pair of $75 Sam Edelman mules and a new Ted Baker wallet to throw in your bags all season long.

For even more where that came from, browse through all 10 of our fashion sale picks, below.

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals:

In the beauty section, you can save on top-rated skincare, makeup, and hair products all weekend long. The Neutrogena anti-aging night cream that leaves shoppers with “silky smooth” skin is on sale for $17, while this Nurse Jamie facial roller that “gives an instant face lift,” per a reviewer, is going for 20 percent less. For the makeup lovers out there, the viral L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara is on sale for just $7, and you can get this clear E.l.f. brow and lash gel for just $3 (yes, you read that right). And for your hair, this Kitsch bar shampoo and conditioner set that helps users’ “hair grow out without breaking” is discounted to $24.

Below, click through more of the best beauty deals available at Amazon this Labor Day weekend.

Amazon

Best Home and Tech Deals:

Once you’ve filled up your cart with seasonal fashion and customer-loved beauty products, it’s time to give your home some TLC. An easy way to get in the fall spirit is with a new candle, and this Yankee sugared cinnamon apple-scented large jar candle is available for just $17. You can also upgrade your decor with this $58 waffle weave blanket and this oriental area rug that’s on sale for a whopping 73 percent off. To keep your home clean this season, invest in the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s $100 less than usual. And in the tech department, now is your chance to finally get an Apple Watch Series 8 for a discounted price.

Check out all 10 of our can’t-miss home and tech deals at Amazon (plus a few more of our faves!), below.

Levi's Ribcage Straight-Ankle Jean

Amazon

Sam Edelman Lennon Mule

Amazon

Kitsch Rice Bar Shampoo and Conditioner Bar for Hair Growth

Amazon

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream

Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Safavieh Evoke Collection Oriental Area Rug