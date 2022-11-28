Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fashion Section, and We Found the 15 Best Deals to Shop Today

If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon for during major sale events, it’s offering incredible fashion deals. This Cyber Monday is no different, as the retailer slashed prices on clothes, shoes, and accessories from tons of customer-loved brands. We combed through thousands of products and found the 15 best deals worth shopping before the sale ends.

Best Clothing Deals:

Starting at just $11, the clothing deals this year certainly do not disappoint. From weekend-ready comfy clothes to everyday jeans and sweaters, our list has something for everyone.

If your closet is already overflowing with oversized sweatshirts, consider adding this Core 10 cropped hoodie into the mix. Available in eight colors and sizes XS through 3X, the sweatshirt has bell sleeves, unfinished hems, and adjustable drawstrings around the hood. You can wear it with joggers, leggings, or even a pair of jeans for a comfy-cute look.

Speaking of jeans, this Levi’s baggy style is on sale for just $48, which is 40 percent off its original price. The pants come in seven washes, each with a mid-rise waistband, front and back pockets, and a straight-leg silhouette. You can dress them down with an oversized sweater and sneakers, or dress them up with heeled booties and a long-sleeve blouse.

To stay warm and in style this winter, treat yourself to the famous Orolay Thickened Down Jacket that’s on sale for 39 percent off. It features deep, zippered side pockets, a high-low hemline, and a fleece-lined hood for extra warmth. Whether you like to go for long strolls year-round, or simply just run in and out of the car once the temperatures drop, you can’t go wrong with this cute-yet-practical coat.

Best Shoe Deals:

Whether your shoe collection is missing a pair of casual boots, more formal booties, or comfortable sneakers, you’ll find what you need on sale at Amazon today. Check out our top five shoe picks, below.

Starting off with an easy pair of throw-on-and-go shoes, these fleece-lined Crocs are on sale for $42. While the clogs are controversial in style, you can’t deny they’re a comfortable and practical footwear option for quick winter outings. Choose from 29 color combinations, each with the brand’s classic rubber shell and faux-shearling lining the entire interior.

A more elevated option, the Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boots are on sale for an impressive 64 percent off. The square-toe, leather boots are completely waterproof and have elastic on the sides for easy on-and-off, rubber lug soles with a 1.5-inch platform, and pull tabs on both the front and back. Style these versatile boots casually with straight-leg jeans and a sweater, or throw them on with tights and a dress for an evening out.

If you haven’t been able to get your hands on the coveted mini Ugg boots, go for these Koolaburra by Ugg short boots instead. The unexpected shoes are made from faux-shearling with a plastic covering and a removable faux fur sock liner. Plus, they have a rubber platform with divots on the bottom to keep you from slipping on icy ground. They’re the perfect little boots to wear on chilly winter days.

Best Accessory Deals:

Since no winter look is complete without cute, cold-weather gear and a stylish handbag, we rounded up Amazon’s best accessory deals, too. Check out our top five picks, which would make great holiday gifts, too.



You can never have too many beanies, and this cable-knit Amazon Essentials one is on sale for $13. It’s made from 100 percent acrylic with a foldover bottom and a knit pom on top for stylish flair. And since it’s so heavily discounted, you may want to grab a few as stocking stuffers — in addition to getting one for yourself, obviously.

If you have travel plans coming up, this Tumi nylon tote bag is about to become your best friend. It has a zippered closure to keep your belongings safe and a sleeve on the back that slips onto a suitcase handle. Plus, it folds up into a small pouch, so you can throw it in another bag or stash it in your closet when you’re not using it. And let’s be honest, you can’t beat the $79 price tag for a Tumi purse.

Another handbag option, this leather hobo bag from The Sak is going for 21 percent off. The catch-all bag has both a zippered and a slip pocket on the outside for easy access to the essentials, as well as an interior zippered pocket and a secure zippered closure up top. It’s made with water- and stain-repellent leather, so you can use it every day without worrying about getting it dirty. This bag would be the perfect gift for a fashion lover on your list.

Don’t miss your chance to score incredible fashion deals from Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale and learn about even more ways to save, below.