I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 8 Fashion and Beauty Deals I Can’t Pass Up This Week

It’s no secret that Amazon is one of the best places to score epic markdowns. The retailer constantly releases deals on popular fashion and beauty items, and this week is no exception. Whether you’re in the market for new skincare products to add to your regimen or summer staples you’ll wear all season, Amazon’s sale section has you covered. To make your shopping experience a breeze, I found the eight best deals to shop this week — and yes, I’ll be adding them all to my cart, too.

Below, you’ll find customer-loved style picks from Levi’s, Adidas, and Amazon’s influencer-loved brand, The Drop. You can also snag best-selling beauty finds from Neutrogena and L’Oreal that are bound to become mainstays in your daily routine. The best part? Prices start at just $7, and there are discounts of up to 65 percent off. Celebrate the unofficial start of summer by shopping the following items, and be sure to act fast while they’re still on sale.

Best Beauty Deals:

For the ultimate anti-aging product, opt for the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair face moisturizer, which one Amazon shopper called a “miracle cream.” It smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, thanks to its powerhouse list of ingredients, including retinol to increase collagen production and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin. With over 31,500 five-star ratings, the moisturizer is clearly loved by shoppers — over 2,000 people purchased it in the past week alone, according to the product’s Amazon page. One 84-year-old reviewer said their skin is “soft as a baby” since using the Neutrogena cream, and it’s on sale for just $13 at Amazon.

Between us, this makeup brush set may be the best deal at Amazon this week. For just $9, you can snag a pack of 18 brushes — that’s just 50 cents apiece. The set is equipped with every kind of brush you could need for a full glam look. It has six large options, including angled designs great for contouring and fluffy powder brushes for a flawless blend. You’ll also find 12 precision brushes to perfect your eyeshadow, liner, and brow shape. Each brush is made from premium synthetic fibers, which feel “super soft” on the skin, according to one shopper.

Best Fashion Deals:

Warm weather and breezy blouses go hand in hand, and this stylish pick from The Drop is bound to become your new go-to this summer. It has feminine puff-sleeves, a flattering sweetheart neckline, and a smocked back for added comfort and style. The top is made from 100 percent cotton that’s lightweight and “breathable,” according to one shopper. It’s sold in four styles, including neutral colors and floral prints perfect for the season. Dress it up with your favorite skirt and platform sandals, or throw it on with jean shorts and a pair of classic white sneakers.

Stylish sneakers are a year-round staple, but now that the sun is shining, it feels like I’m reaching for my favorite pairs every day. If you’re in the market for a new pair, you’ll love this Adidas style. The shoes have an elevated (literally) look thanks to their platform sole, and they come in 14 colorways, including all-black styles and colorful options you can pair with practically anything. And, not only do they look good, but they feel good on your feet, too. One shopper called them the “most comfortable fashion sneakers [they] have ever owned,” adding that they feel “like walking on a cloud.”

Now that you’ve gotten a taste of the incredible fashion and beauty deals available at Amazon this weekend, check out the retailer’s entire sale section, here.

