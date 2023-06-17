The 16 Best Deals Happening at Amazon This Month, Including Paige Denim Shorts for 56% Off

Plus, save on sundresses, sandals, and skincare.

Published on June 17, 2023 @ 05:00AM
Best Amazon Deals Happening in June
While we’ve already been stocking up on summer fashion for weeks, the official start of the season is coming up this week. In honor of the hot and sunny days to come, Amazon slashed prices on many of its most popular fashion and beauty finds, and we found the 16 best deals worth adding to your cart. 

Whether you could use a new pair of jean shorts, an easy-to-wear summer dress, or glowy skincare, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon this month. We’re talking about discounts from Paige, Anne Klein, Sam Edelman, and Maybelline — just to name a few. Below, check out all 16 of the best summer fashion and beauty deals available to shop now at Amazon. 

Best Amazon Fashion Deals:

Every summer wardrobe needs a classic white tee, and this Hanes style is on sale for just $8. It’s made from a textured blend of polyester, cotton, and rayon, and it comes in sizes XS through 4X. Plus, the tee has an exposed seam down the center of the back for an extra element of style. French tuck it into your favorite baggy pants or jean shorts for a laid-back summer look. 

Amazon Hanes Women's Originals Tri-blend Classic Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Speaking of denim shorts, these Paige cutoffs are on sale for $75, which is an entire 59 percent off their original price. The high-waisted shorts are made from primarily cotton with a hint of stretch, and they have frayed hems for a lived-in look. Plus, they have a convenient zipper fly and functional pockets on both the front and back. Style them with your new Hanes tee for an easy summer weekend look. 

Amazon PAIGE Women's Margot Short Raw Hem High Rise Softest Fabric in Totally

Amazon

Shop now: $75 (Originally $169); amazon.com

The only thing left to add to this outfit is a comfortable pair of white sneakers, like the Puma Carina pair that’s on sale for just $36. They have supportive, rubber platforms, along with cushioned insoles and sock liners for a comfortable fit. In addition to wearing these sneakers with denim cutoffs and a tee, you can also style them with a flowy midi dress or a long skirt for an elevated everyday ensemble. 

Amazon PUMA Womenâs Carina Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Best Amazon Beauty Deals: 

There are also plenty of beauty deals to check out, including discounts on makeup, skincare, and hair care products with thousands of five-star ratings. More than 4,000 people have bought the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara from Amazon in the past week alone, and right now, it’s on sale for $9. One shopper loves that the mascara “goes on nicely and doesn’t clump,” while a second person said it makes their “lashes look a mile long.” 

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Amazon

Shop now: $9 with coupon (Originally $13); amazon.com

In the skincare department, shoppers swear by the now-$13 Enaskin Naturals Under-Eye Patches for “plumping, smoothing, and brightening” their skin. The patches are made with nourishing ingredients, including retinol to reduce fine lines and fade hyperpigmentation, hydrolyzed collagen to hydrate the delicate skin, and sodium hyaluronate to smooth out uneven texture. Use the under-eye makeup on clean skin two to three times a week, and let them sit for at least 20 minutes to see the best results. 

Amazon Enaskin Naturals Under Eye Patches for Puffy Eyes

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $27); amazon.com

And for your locks, Amazon’s best-selling hair treatment mask is on sale for just $13. Its stats are pretty impressive — nearly 37,000 shoppers have given the mask a five-star rating, and more than 7,000 people bought it in the past week alone. The mask is made with argan oil, which deeply hydrates even the driest hair, leaving it smoother, shinier, and stronger than before. Plus, according to a reviewer, it “completely eliminates frizz.” 

Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $17); amazon.com

To browse through even more incredible summer fashion and beauty deals, check out Amazon’s entire sale section, here.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazonâs Hottest New Release the Perfect T-Shirt Bra
44DD-Sized Shoppers Call This the “Perfect T-Shirt” Bra” and It’s 61% Off at Amazon Right Now
Essie Pedi Fast Dry
I Keep This $10 Rapid-Dry Polish in My Purse for Glossy, Smudge-Free Nails on the Go
Kylie Jenner Doen Dress
Kylie Jenner Nearly Sold Out This Romantic Puff-Sleeve Dress, and I Found a Similar $40 Style on Amazon
