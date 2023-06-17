Shopping The 16 Best Deals Happening at Amazon This Month, Including Paige Denim Shorts for 56% Off Plus, save on sundresses, sandals, and skincare. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 17, 2023 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Fashion Deals: Best Beauty Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle While we’ve already been stocking up on summer fashion for weeks, the official start of the season is coming up this week. In honor of the hot and sunny days to come, Amazon slashed prices on many of its most popular fashion and beauty finds, and we found the 16 best deals worth adding to your cart. Whether you could use a new pair of jean shorts, an easy-to-wear summer dress, or glowy skincare, you’ll find it on sale at Amazon this month. We’re talking about discounts from Paige, Anne Klein, Sam Edelman, and Maybelline — just to name a few. Below, check out all 16 of the best summer fashion and beauty deals available to shop now at Amazon. Best Amazon Fashion Deals: Hanes Originals Tri-Blend Classic Crewneck T-Shirt, $8 (Originally $14) The Drop Polka Dot Mini Shift Dress by @paige_desorbo, $17 (Originally $45) Hanes Originals French Terry Shorts, $18 (Originally $25) Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Button-Front Belted Shirt Dress, $25 (Originally $33) Anne Klein Bracelet Watch, $30 (Originally $65) Puma Carina Sneaker, $36 (Originally $75) Paige Margot Raw-Hem High-Rise Denim Shorts, $75 (Originally $169) Sam Edelman Naima Platform Sandal, $110 (Originally $160) Every summer wardrobe needs a classic white tee, and this Hanes style is on sale for just $8. It’s made from a textured blend of polyester, cotton, and rayon, and it comes in sizes XS through 4X. Plus, the tee has an exposed seam down the center of the back for an extra element of style. French tuck it into your favorite baggy pants or jean shorts for a laid-back summer look. Amazon Shop now: $8 (Originally $14); amazon.com Speaking of denim shorts, these Paige cutoffs are on sale for $75, which is an entire 59 percent off their original price. The high-waisted shorts are made from primarily cotton with a hint of stretch, and they have frayed hems for a lived-in look. Plus, they have a convenient zipper fly and functional pockets on both the front and back. Style them with your new Hanes tee for an easy summer weekend look. Amazon Shop now: $75 (Originally $169); amazon.com The only thing left to add to this outfit is a comfortable pair of white sneakers, like the Puma Carina pair that’s on sale for just $36. They have supportive, rubber platforms, along with cushioned insoles and sock liners for a comfortable fit. In addition to wearing these sneakers with denim cutoffs and a tee, you can also style them with a flowy midi dress or a long skirt for an elevated everyday ensemble. Amazon Shop now: $36 (Originally $75); amazon.com Best Amazon Beauty Deals: Maybelline Lifter Gloss, $7 (Originally $10) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara, $9 with coupon (Originally $13) L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, $12 with coupon (Originally $16) Enaskin Naturals Under-Eye Patches, $13 (Originally $27) Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask, $13 (Originally $17) Nature Theory Collagen Anti-Aging Face Cream, $15 (Originally $25) CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum, $17 (Originally $22) Luseta Keratin Shampoo and Conditioner, $23 with coupon (Originally $34) There are also plenty of beauty deals to check out, including discounts on makeup, skincare, and hair care products with thousands of five-star ratings. More than 4,000 people have bought the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara from Amazon in the past week alone, and right now, it’s on sale for $9. One shopper loves that the mascara “goes on nicely and doesn’t clump,” while a second person said it makes their “lashes look a mile long.” Amazon Shop now: $9 with coupon (Originally $13); amazon.com In the skincare department, shoppers swear by the now-$13 Enaskin Naturals Under-Eye Patches for “plumping, smoothing, and brightening” their skin. The patches are made with nourishing ingredients, including retinol to reduce fine lines and fade hyperpigmentation, hydrolyzed collagen to hydrate the delicate skin, and sodium hyaluronate to smooth out uneven texture. Use the under-eye makeup on clean skin two to three times a week, and let them sit for at least 20 minutes to see the best results. Amazon Shop now: $13 (Originally $27); amazon.com And for your locks, Amazon’s best-selling hair treatment mask is on sale for just $13. Its stats are pretty impressive — nearly 37,000 shoppers have given the mask a five-star rating, and more than 7,000 people bought it in the past week alone. The mask is made with argan oil, which deeply hydrates even the driest hair, leaving it smoother, shinier, and stronger than before. Plus, according to a reviewer, it "completely eliminates frizz." Amazon Shop now: $13 (Originally $17); amazon.com To browse through even more incredible summer fashion and beauty deals, check out Amazon's entire sale section, here.